Man City vs Crystal Palace confirmed line-ups for Premier League fixture tonight
An in-form Manchester City host Crystal Palace on Sunday evening, knowing that they might be within a point of top spot by the end of the weekend if results go their way. Pep Guardiola’s side will be a point behind Manchester United and Liverpool, if the latter wins the earlier kick-off between the top two and City win here.
City will also have a game in hand on those two rivals, putting them in prime position to seize control of the title race at just about the halfway stage. After four straight league wins for Guardiola’s outfit, they will be big favourites here even if they weren’t firing on all cylinders for the midweek win over Brighton.
Phil Foden has been winning plaudits again for some excellent individual displays, while Kevin de Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias have all been in great form too.
Palace were resilient, if largely unadventurous, in a 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Thursday night, but that result puts Palace without a defeat in three in the league and into 13th place.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday, 17 January 2021 at the Etihad Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.
What is the team news?
Defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte remain sidelined for Man City. Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero are still doubts, but changes could come with Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus or Ferran Torres coming into the line-up.
Palace have Gary Cahill and Scott Dann both back from injury, but they might have to wait for a spot in the team after a clean sheet against Arsenal. However, the likes of Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Nathan Ferguson are all still out injured.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, McArthur, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Townsend, Eze, Ayew
Odds
City - 1/5
Draw - 37/5
Palace - 19/1
Prediction
A Sunday evening stroll for Pep Guardiola and Co. They might have to be patient to break down Hodgson’s massed ranks, but there’s confidence within City’s squad and several attackers in good form. Man City 3-0 Palace.
