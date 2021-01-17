Man City vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Manchester City will look to continue their fantastic recent run on Sunday when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side have been overlooked by some after spending the festive period outside the top four, but a run of four straight wins has them in third place, four points off the summit with a game in hand.
Most recently, they saw off Brighton in midweek by a single goal - despite Raheem Sterling’s late penalty miss - and have won seven on the bounce in all competitions. City’s last defeat came in November against Tottenham, highlighting the consistency they have found in the middle third of the campaign.
FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Crystal Palace – Latest updates
Crystal Palace, by contrast, have won one of their last eight in all competitions, though their midweek draw with Arsenal showed more defensive resilience than had been the case previously.
READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
Roy Hodgson’s men sit 13th in the table so have no immediate relegation fears, but their regular poor runs of form are an ongoing concern and are what many fans have pointed to as to where they may improve with a managerial change next term.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday, 17 January 2021 at the Etihad Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte remain sidelined for Man City. Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero are still doubts, but changes could come with Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus or Ferran Torres coming into the line-up.
Palace have Gary Cahill and Scott Dann both back from injury, but they might have to wait for a spot in the team after a clean sheet against Arsenal. However, the likes of Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Nathan Ferguson are all still out injured.
Confirmed line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, McArthur, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Townsend, Eze, Ayew
Odds
City - 1/5
Draw - 37/5
Palace - 19/1
Prediction
A Sunday evening stroll for Pep Guardiola and Co. They might have to be patient to break down Hodgson’s massed ranks, but there’s confidence within City’s squad and several attackers in good form. Man City 3-0 Palace.
Read More
West Brom fight back to earn huge victory over Wolves
The world will be watching Liverpool vs United and both clubs know it
Celebrations are just government’s latest Covid distraction ploy