Is Man City vs Club Brugge on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Club Brugge will look for their first Champions League win in a group match against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The club may not have bagged three points in a fixture yet but they were impressive against Paris Saint-Germain as they held them to a 1-1 draw in September.

However, City defeated Brugge 5-1 in the reverse fixture in October so they will have a tough task on their hands against Pep Guardiola’s men. And Brugge boss Philippe Clement admitted how difficult it would be to face City ahead of their first match against them two weeks ago.

He said: “We are realistic. For me, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the two best teams in the world. It is great for us that we can take on this challenge. And we will do so fully.”

But are City favourites and how will the teams line-up? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, 3 November at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on BT Sport 3 and subscribers will also be able to stream the fixture on the app and website.

Team news

For City, Ferran Torres is the only major absentee, however, Pep Guardiola could well make a number of changes after disappointing recent performances.

For Brugge, Eder Balanta has picked up three Champions League bookings so he is unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Rits, Vormer; Lang, Vanaken, De Ketelaere; Dost

Odds

City - 1/12

Draw - 9/1

Brugge - 25/1

Prediction

Man City are the heavy favourites despite their recent losses. The defeats will give the hosts motivation to put on a great performance to thrash their opponents and it is the likely outcome. City 4-0 Brugge.