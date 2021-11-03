Man City vs Club Brugge prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Club Brugge travel to Manchester City in the Champions League for a group match on Wednesday evening,

City come into the fixture second in the group, having been beaten by PSG, with the French side one point clear at the top.

Pep Guardiola is still targeting a first Champions League trophy at City, coming closest last season with a 1-0 loss in the final to Chelsea.

And after that loss to the Blues, Guardiola said the club will get over the line. “We will try to start training and start competing,” he said. “Sooner or later, Manchester City will win it, perhaps without me. We will keep trying.”

But are City favourites to win the match and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, 3 November at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on BT Sport 3 and subscribers will also be able to stream the fixture on the app and website.

Team news

For City, Ferran Torres is the only major absentee, however, Pep Guardiola could well make a number of changes after disappointing recent performances.

For Brugge, Eder Balanta has picked up three Champions League bookings so he is unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Rits, Vormer; Lang, Vanaken, De Ketelaere; Dost

Odds

City - 1/12

Draw - 9/1

Brugge - 25/1

Prediction

Man City are the heavy favourites despite their recent losses. The defeats will give the hosts motivation to put on a great performance to thrash their opponents and it is the likely outcome. City 4-0 Brugge.