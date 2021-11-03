Man City vs Club Brugge predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester City will compete against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The hosts are expected to run riot as they look to bounce back from two defeats this past week. City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham on penalties and then were stunned 2-0 at home by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola admitted his side had made far too many errors against Palace, saying: “Unfortunately it went wrong in many, many things and we lose the game. We conceded the goal early on but how many chances did they have? They had that goal and no more (in the first half).

“It is quite similar the last seasons when Crystal Palace came here under (Roy) Hodgson. We lost one game one year and we drew another one. It’s the same process. It takes time to change the rhythm because the keeper all the time takes the momentum, long balls. They are good at keeping the ball.”

So how likely are City to win the game and how will the teams line-up? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, 3 November at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on BT Sport 3 and subscribers will also be able to stream the fixture on the app and website.

Team news

For City, Ferran Torres is the only major absentee, however, Pep Guardiola could well make a number of changes after disappointing recent performances.

For Brugge, Eder Balanta has picked up three Champions League bookings so he is unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Rits, Vormer; Lang, Vanaken, De Ketelaere; Dost

Odds

City - 1/12

Draw - 9/1

Brugge - 25/1

Prediction

Man City are the heavy favourites despite their recent losses. The defeats will give the hosts motivation to put on a great performance to thrash their opponents and it is the likely outcome. City 4-0 Brugge.