Man City vs Club Brugge live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester City take on Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night and Pep Guardiola is hoping the fixture can act as a spark to get the club’s season back on track.

City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham on penalties, bringing their stranglehold on the trophy to an end, before being stunned 2-0 at home by Crystal Palace.

Guardiola insisted that his side will bounce back and show their mettle as they look to catch PSG at the top of the group, who are currently one point clear of City at the top.

“In seasons, there are highs, lows and big moments and it’s important to be strong here and positive. Next Wednesday is another challenge, another opportunity (to do that),” he said.

But how will the teams line-up and where can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, 3 November at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on BT Sport 3 and subscribers will also be able to stream the fixture on the app and website.

Team news

For City, Ferran Torres is the only major absentee, however, Pep Guardiola could well make a number of changes after disappointing recent performances.

For Brugge, Eder Balanta has picked up three Champions League bookings so he is unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Rits, Vormer; Lang, Vanaken, De Ketelaere; Dost

Odds

City - 1/12

Draw - 9/1

Brugge - 25/1

Prediction

Man City are the heavy favourites despite their recent losses. The defeats will give the hosts motivation to put on a great performance to thrash their opponents and it is the likely outcome. City 4-0 Brugge.