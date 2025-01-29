Is Man City vs Club Brugge on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester City face Club Brugge in the final round of matches in the Champions League’s new league phase tonight, with the hosts knowing that they must win in order to progress.

City’s 4-2 loss to PSG last week means that they lie in 25th position, and they begin the day two points adrift of the play-off places.

This means that Pep Guardiola’s side must win this evening as they face a Club Brugge side who are in 20th ahead of kick-off.

The Belgian side are not guaranteed a place in the play-offs either at present, meaning that both sides need a result in order to be in the draw for the play-offs at the end of month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Man City vs Club Brugge?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 January at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

What is the Man City team news?

Midfielder Oscar Bobb, who is yet to play this season because of injury, is in the City squad but Guardiola’s three January signings – Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis – are all ineligible. They are still without the injured Rodri, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Savinho.

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Odds

Man City win 2/11

Draw 7/1

Club Brugge win 12/1

Prediction

They might make it a little too close to comfort for the home fans, but City’s firepower should see them past Brugge for a straightforward win.

Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge.

