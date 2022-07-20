Man City vs Club America: Pre-season prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Erling Haaland is expected to make his Manchester City debut out in America. (Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City take on Club America in Texas in the first of two pre-season friendlies Stateside.

Fans should see Erling Haaland in a City shirt for the first time, while fellow summer signing Kalvin Phillips will also be vying for his first minutes.

Club America lost 2-1 to Chelsea last time out - a scoreline which flattered the Mexican side - and face Tijuana in the league at the weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Club America is scheduled for a 1.30am BST kick-off overnight on Wednesday (today) into Thursday, July 21, 2022.

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will host the match.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Man City vs Club America

TV channel: The match will not be televised in the UK.

Live stream: Subscribers to Manchester City's official club channel, City+, will be able to watch the match online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs Club America team news

Phil Foden, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan are not with the squad due to being unable to get visas for the United States.

Aymeric Laporte is also not involved, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is finalising a move to Arsenal. Erling Haaland should make his debut.

Man City vs Club America prediction

Manchester City have more than enough about them to dispatch one of Mexico’s biggest clubs, but this is their first outing of pre-season so it’s hard to tell just how far along Pep Guardiola has got his players.

Should Erling Haaland be involved, as expected, then you would bank on him scoring.

City to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the third time these two teams have met, with Man City winning 2-0 in 2011 after the 1-1 draw the previous summer.