Man City vs Chelsea winner faces potential Arsenal tie in FA Cup fourth round

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

The winner of Manchester City vs Chelsea will play the winner of Oxford against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.

Tottenham will travel to Preston, while holders Liverpool, who escaped with a replay against Wolves on Saturday, face an away trip to Brighton should they prevail at Molineux.

While League Two’s Walsall will play the 2021 winners Leicester.

FA Cup 2023 fourth road draw

Ties to be played 27-30 January

Ipswich Town vs Burnley

Preston vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

Manchester United vs Reading

Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby Town

Derby County vs West Ham

Stoke City vs Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn Robers vs Forest Green or Birmingham

Walsall vs Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town

Manchester City or Chelsea vs Oxford or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea City vs Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham vs Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds

More to follow...