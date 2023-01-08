Man City vs Chelsea winner faces potential Arsenal tie in FA Cup fourth round
The winner of Manchester City vs Chelsea will play the winner of Oxford against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.
Tottenham will travel to Preston, while holders Liverpool, who escaped with a replay against Wolves on Saturday, face an away trip to Brighton should they prevail at Molineux.
While League Two’s Walsall will play the 2021 winners Leicester.
FA Cup 2023 fourth road draw
Ties to be played 27-30 January
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
Preston vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Blackpool
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Manchester United vs Reading
Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby Town
Derby County vs West Ham
Stoke City vs Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn Robers vs Forest Green or Birmingham
Walsall vs Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
Manchester City or Chelsea vs Oxford or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea City vs Chesterfield or West Brom
Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham vs Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds
More to follow...