Man City vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester City could begin their Premier League game against Chelsea as champions once again.

Should Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s side would already have sealed a fifth title in six years as the champions close in on a famous treble.

Even if the Gunners win fewer than 24 hours before, one more City victory would do the job after a stunning run of form.

Having qualified for the Champions League final and with an FA Cup final to come, City will soon tick off the first of what they hope will be three trophies over the next few weeks.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are playing for very little. While interim manager Frank Lampard has talked about playing for pride, it’s difficult to see much in the way of it at the moment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 21 May, 2023.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch the game via the website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Manchester City vs Chelsea team news

With the title still not won, Guardiola will surely go full-strength. Their final home game of the season, the City boss has done little to tinker of late and doing so now would perhaps send the wrong message.

Nathan Ake is still not fit, though there are not thought to be any fresh injury concerns.

Nathan Ake is thought to be Man City’s only injury concern (Getty Images)

For Chelsea, Lewis Hall will likely continue at left-back with neither Ben Chilwell nor Marc Cucurella fit. Elsewhere, N’Golo Kante is not expected to play again, alongside Mason Mount, Reece James and Armando Broja.

Kalidou Koulibaly is back in training but not yet ready to return, while Benoit Badiashile is injured.

Story continues

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

It would be foolish to look past City, particularly when they are playing a Chelsea team who cannot put much of a performance together.

Man City to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 64

Draws: 39

Chelsea wins: 71

Manchester City vs Chelsea latest odds

Man City to win: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Chelsea to win: 11/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.