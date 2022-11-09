Man City vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

Manchester City tonight start their quest to win back the Carabao Cup when hosting Chelsea.

A tricky third-round tie awaits Pep Guardiola’s side but the visitors are in a rough patch of form after back-to-back defeats, the manner of which have raised questions over new manager Graham Potter’s impact in the dugout.

Nonetheless, Chelsea are set to rotate their line-up to at least promise a sense of freshness after the stagnant performance against Arsenal.

City have won four of their last five games, most recently a late 2-1 victory over Fulham, and now turn their attentions to a competition they claimed for four years in a row until losing their crown last season.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MAN CITY VS CHELSEA LIVE!

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight, Wednesday November 9, 2022.

The Etihad Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Manchester City vs Chelsea team news

This game will come too soon for City duo Kyle Walker but Kalvin Phillips has returned to the squad after overcoming a shoulder injury.

Joao Cancelo is suspended for the hosts, who could introduce the likes of Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer even if Guardiola is only likely to rest a few of his stars.

Wesley Fofana, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell miss out for Chelsea. Jorginho is a doubt with a foot issue.

Chances could be handed to Omari Hutchinson, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja, Lewis Hall and Conor Gallagher to impress from the start.

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea are not in a good way right now and a trip to the Etihad is perhaps the last thing they need with injuries and a lack of form biting hard.

Story continues

A 2-0 City win.

(REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

City have beaten Chelsea 1-0 in both of their meetings since the Blues’ Champions League final triumph by the same scoreline.

Man City wins: 61

Draw: 39

Chelsea wins: 71

Manchester City vs Chelsea match odds

Man City: 4/9

Draw: 18/5

Chelsea: 11/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).