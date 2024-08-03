Man City vs Chelsea LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction tonight

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE!

Two Premier League giants clash tonight in Ohio in a huge pre-season friendly as new Blues boss Enzo Maresca comes face to face with former mentor Pep Guardiola. Chelsea have won one and lost two of their three matches this summer, having finally clicked against Club America after concerning defeats to Wrexham and Leicester City.

Maresca could hand new goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen a first start after a half-time introduction in the week, while Marc Guiu will be hoping to keep his spot after scoring against Club America. Enzo Fernandez may get the nod after minutes off the bench last time out.

For Man City, Erling Haaland has been an injury doubt in the build-up but Guardiola was more upbeat on the striker's fitness ahead of the game, so he could feature. Jack Grealish will hope to again feature with plenty of first-team stars still on their holidays. Follow Man City vs Chelsea LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Man City vs Chelsea latest updates

Kick-off: 10.30pm BST | Ohio Stadium

How to watch: Chelsea TV and City+

Man City team news: Haaland starts

Chelsea team news: Jorgensen on the bench

Score prediction: Goals galore in Columbus

Final work being done

22:30 , Simon Collings

Chelsea and Man City players have finished their warm-ups.

Not long now as we prepare for what should be a cracker in Ohio!

Not long now!

22:15 , Simon Collings

Kick-off just 15 minutes away.

Chelsea looking to build on their 3-0 win over Club America earlier this week.

Man City still hunting for their first win of pre-season after drawing with Barcelona on Wednesday.

Pre-season schedule

22:05 , Simon Collings

Chelsea still have another game in the USA after this, with a clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday. They will then host Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Next up for Man City? The small matter of the Community Shield against Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

A big American welcome for City

21:56 , Simon Collings

The Premier League champions getting huge cheers from fans in Ohio.

A crowd of 68,000 fans are expected for the game.

Haaland starts

21:45 , Simon Collings

The big and good news for Manchester City is that Erling Haaland starts - and captains the side.

There had been fears he would miss out of tonight’s game due to injury.

Chelsea team news

21:36 , Simon Collings

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Tosin, Colwill, Gusto, Lavia, Caicedo, Enzo, Dewsbury-Hall, Nkunku, Mudryk

Subs: Bettinelli, Jorgensen, Veiga, Acheampong, Chilwell, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, George, Sterling, Angelo, Broja, Guiu

Man City team news

21:31 , Simon Collings

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Phillips, Gvardiol, Wilson-Esbrand, Kovacic, McAtee, O’Reilly, Bobb, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Perrone, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, Katongo, Ndala, Galvez, Susoho, Oboavwoduo, Mbete, Heskey, Doyle, Fatah, Mfuni, Hamilton, Samuel, Knight

Stage is set!

21:15 , Simon Collings

Team news to come in just 15 minutes.

Remarkable work taken place to have this game staged in Ohio!

Check out Ohio Stadium field prep in advance of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match Saturday. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/iXcnkxJlaB — Ohio State Men’s Soccer (@OhioStateMSOC) August 2, 2024

Enzo Maresca brushes off Pep Guardiola comparisons

21:05 , Simon Collings

Enzo Maresca has refused to be pigeon-holed as a Pep Guardiola clone, as the Italian gets to grips with life as Chelsea head coach.

The Blues’ new Italian has revealed how club chiefs at both Leicester and now Chelsea detailed plans to emulate Guardiola’s approach at Manchester City – and how he then had to explain why that does not translate elsewhere.

Read the full story here!

Man City v Chelsea: Head to head (h2h) history and results

20:55 , Simon Collings

Chelsea wins: 71

Draws: 41

Man City wins: 66

Score prediction

20:45 , Marc Mayo

With both teams not yet up to speed, goals look likely.

Draw, 3-3.

Early Man City team news

20:37

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Erling Haaland is having his minutes managed due to a knock, so he may be rested ahead of the Community Shield.

Early Chelsea team news

20:31 , Marc Mayo

Enzo Maresca confirmed that Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile only suffered cramp against Club America, so they should be in contention here.

New goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is set to feature.

How to watch

20:25 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Chelsea TV and City+.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through those platforms, as well as the Chelsea App.

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE!

20:14 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Chelsea vs Man City!

It’s the last chance for Premier League champions City to tune up before next week’s Community Shield having endured a mixed set of results during pre-season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, under Enzo Maresca have finally clocked a first win after being all over the place on their tour of the United States.

Ohio Stadium in Columbus is our destination tonight with kick-off at 10.30pm BST.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!