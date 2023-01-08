Man City vs Chelsea LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Man City vs Chelsea LIVE!

Manchester City and Chelsea lock horns for the second time in a matter of days in the headline tie of FA Cup third-round weekend this afternoon. Less than 72 hours have passed since an entertaining Premier League affair at Stamford Bridge, in which the hosts initially impressed but saw their injury crisis deepen before substitutes Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez combined to notch the winning goal shortly after the hour mark.

Pep Guardiola’s side were able to close the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points in the process, while for Graham Potter more pressure is mounting with his side sitting 10th and 10 points off the Champions League places with their absentee list now into double figures. He will be hoping for some respite in the cup but has limited options with which to change things around.

Runners-up last season, the Blues lifted the last of their eight FA Cups back in 2018, while their opponents have six and most recently lifted the famous old trophy in 2019. Follow Man City vs Chelsea live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs Chelsea latest news

Confirmed Man City lineup

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT, Etihad Stadium

How to watch: BBC One

Prediction: Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Manchester City FC - Chelsea FC

Chelsea and Manchester City learn potential FA Cup fate

16:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

The winner at the Etihad Stadium today will play either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth-round!

Follow the FA Cup draw LIVE!

The FA Cup draw begins!

16:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Numbers will be out of the hat imminently.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE FA CUP DRAW LIVE!

(Getty Images)

Graham Potter explains team selection

16:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Chelsea boss has explained his decision to pick a youthful side away at the home of the champions.

“Obviously from the last match we’ve lost Raheem [Sterling] and Christian [Pulisic] and because of Thiago Silva, Azpi and Denis Zakaria being at the World Cup and where they’re at in their careers, the game came too soon for them to start.

“They’ll help us out in the back-end of the game so it’s just a balancing act at the moment but we feel we’ve got a team that can compete and get through to the next round.”Lewis has played here before.

“He played in the Carabao Cup and did really well. He’s been training with us for a while, same as Bash. The opportunity came up for them to play and they won’t let us down. I’m pretty sure of that. I’m excited to see them play.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at the Etihad Stadium

15:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s a good bit of news that Mason Mount’s knock was nothing serious and he misses just the one game. He would probably have put himself forward even if not fully fit after doing so in the past for Chelsea.

A first look at David Datro Fofana

15:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

After joining Chelsea earlier this week, the young striker is on the bench against Manchester City.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

When is FA Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream, ball numbers for fourth round today

15:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

The FA Cup draw takes place today with plenty of the usual suspects involved in the fourth round but also no shortage of upsets.

Newcastle will not be among the teams in the hat this afternoon after being knocked out by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday despite their lofty Premier League status.

Non-league Wrexham also made it through after winning a seven-goal thriller against Championship side Coventry, much to the delight of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE FA CUP DRAW LIVE!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at the Etihad Stadium

15:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

A clear sign that Graham Potter is prioritising the Premier League as he gives a debut to Chelsea Under-21s central defender Bashir Humphreys. Lewis Hall, 18, also starts with Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Cesar Azpilicueta rested.

Chelsea could give debuts to new signings Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana who make the squad for the first time.

Pep Guardiola explains surprise half-time changes against Chelsea as Manchester City boss hails Rico Lewis

15:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola admitted his Manchester City side were a long way off their usual standards in the opening 45 minutes against Chelsea before responding after the break.

City closed to within five points of Arsenal at the top of the table as Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to score the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, with Guardiola’s side taking advantage of the Gunners’ goalless draw with Newcastle.

It didn’t always look to be on the cards, with City struggling for much of the first-half and Chelsea the better side despite losing Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injury in the opening minutes.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

David Datro Fofana sends message to Chelsea fans after finalising ‘dream’ move

15:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

On the bench today, Fofana has already sent a message to Chelsea supporters after completing his move from Molde.

“Hello dear fans, I’m here, I’ve arrived well and I’m very happy to sign for the club of my dreams,” the striker told the club’s official website.

“I’ll see you soon on the pitch, cheers!”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez leads the line for Mancheser City

15:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

The World Cup winner replaces Erling Haaland up front, which in itself is a message about just how deep Manchester City’s squad is.

There are also starts for Cole Palmer and Phil Foden in a strong looking line-up.

New signings included for Chelsea

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana both make the bench for Chelsea today, after signing for the club earlier this week.

Graham Potter names a young side, including Lewis Hall and Bashir Humphreys at wing-back.

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

15:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Man City lineup

15:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Your FA Cup team news 📋



XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Akanji, Laporte, Gomez, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Palmer, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden



SUBS | Ederson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan, Haaland, De Bruyne, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/G7PqeMZdHU — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 8, 2023

Chelsea confirm surgery for Edouard Mendy after training ground injury as crisis continues

15:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have confirmed Edouard Mendy has undergone surgery after suffering an injury in training.

The goalkeeper has not played for the Blues since the World Cup, and has faced a battle to get in the side since Graham Potter arrived. Kepa Arrizabalaga has largely being trusted by the Chelsea boss.

Mendy was not fit to be involved against Manchester City in midweek, a game in which Kepa faced questions for his role in Riyad Mahrez’s winner. Ahead of that match, Potter was relatively upbeat in his assessment of Mendy’s injury status.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Gianluca Vialli, the inspirational Italian who will forever have a place in Chelsea history

15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gianluca Vialli grew up in a castle in northern Italy but made London his home.

The son of a millionaire, Vialli had all the trappings of a regal upbringing at Castello di Belgioioso in Cremona. But after winning the Champions League with Juventus in 1996, the prodigious striker moved to Chelsea and became a prince among men at Stamford Bridge.

Vialli spent four years at Chelsea as a player and then their manager, leading the Blues to glory in the 1998 European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aged 33 years and 308 days, player-manager Vialli picked himself for the final as Chelsea edged past Stuttgart 1-0 in Stockholm.

Gianfranco Zola’s finish sealed Chelsea’s first European crown since 1971, forever placing Vialli on the plinth of European trophy-winning Blues managers. Vialli then settled in London and Chelsea fans will never tire of his Stamford Bridge contribution, especially as the 1998 League Cup triumph secured a fine double.

He would later meet his protracted cancer battle with the same assured grace and grit that coloured his life in football. As a player, Vialli swept the board at Cremonese, Sampdoria and Juventus, claiming two Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias, the Champions League crown, UEFA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Nick Purewal’s full tribute to Chelsea legend Gialuca Vialli, who passed away at the age of 58 earlier this week.

(Getty Images)

Gvardiol leaves door open to Chelsea transfer despite Liverpool admission

15:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Josko Gvardiol has opened up on Chelsea’s pursuit of his signature, seemingly offering renewed hope that a deal could yet come to fruition.

The RB Leipzig centre-back has established a reputation as one of European football’s most sought-after defenders following an excellent World Cup with Croatia, who reached the semi-finals before sealing the bronze medal in Qatar with the help of a goal from the masked Gvardiol in the third-place play-off win over Morocco.

Such consistently strong performances - Lionel Messi nightmare against Argentina in the last four aside - only served to further greatly embellish the fast-rising reputation of the accomplished 20-year-old, who had long been on the radar of the continent’s leading clubs.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Head to head history and results

14:56 , Giuseppe Muro

City have won four meetings with Chelsea in a row without conceding a single goal.

Man City wins: 63

Draws: 39

Chelsea wins: 71

14:45 , Giuseppe Muro

John Stones was outstanding for Manchester City in Thursday’s win at Stamford Bridge and Pep Guardiola says he is pleased with the form of the England defender.

Stones has started the last six matches in the Premier League and Guardiola said: “He was maybe my first or second signing when I arrived seven years ago,” he said.

“I know him quite well. I know when he is stable at home, here, happy. What a player. He has had some ups and downs in the past, he has had some injuries but I would say this is part of the process to realise what he needs. He is still young [28].”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Defiant Potter does not fear Chelsea sack

14:34 , Giuseppe Muro

A defiant Graham Potter has said he does not fear sack at Chelsea despite their poor form.

A run of one win in eight Premier League games has left the Blues 10th in the table ahead of today’s third round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

But Potter is confident he retains the support of controlling Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

“I don’t think I’d have left my previous job if I didn’t think there was a chance that the owners would give their support,” said Potter. “It’s not like I was jumping at the first opportunity to leave Brighton. I had other opportunities to leave, but this one felt like the right one because of the owners, because of the support that they would give, and that has proved to be the case. They have been fantastic.

“I think they’re absolutely in line with where we’re at, in line with what we want to do. I’m more confident now that we can achieve things than I was when I started the job because I understand the club, the players and understand what’s needed. But, obviously, with the past of Chelsea, with the changes in management, you can see why questions are asked.

“But I’ve been here for four months. If people are going to judge me on those terms and in that time period, when you consider how many games we’ve had and the challenges we’ve had, that’s fine.

“I can give you a counter argument in terms of my career and in terms of what I’ve achieved and the people in the game who would consider my quality. All I know is that I have the total support of the guys above and the players and the staff.”

(REUTERS)

Prediction

14:25 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea struggled to lay much of a glove on City at the Bridge and lack the squad depth to improve much in the cup.

A 2-0 City win.

Chelsea team news: Blues dealing with injury crisis

14:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea are battling a multitude of injuries as they prepare to face Manchester City again.

Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling were both forced off early in the 1-0 Premier League loss to City on Thursday, while Mason Mount was ruled out ahead of the game after picking up a knock in training.

N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Armando Broja and Ben Chilwell are also missing in a bleak situation on the fitness front for the club, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has now undergone surgery on a fractured finger.

As a result, there are not many options for Graham Potter to change things massively heading into today’s third-round showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

It would not be a surprise to see the Chelsea boss call on his younger players in at least some capacity, such is the level of talent unavailable in his squad at present and impressive performances off the bench on Thursday from the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City team news: Phillips could feature

14:14 , Giuseppe Muro

City are likely to be without Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte after both sat out Thursday’s game against Chelsea with hamstring and back injuries respectively.

Julian Alvarez could start after returning to the squad following his extended break celebrating Argentina’s World Cup success.

Pep Guardiola has said Kalvin Phillips has “improved his level” and may play.

Guardiola criticised Phillips for being overweight on his return from England World Cup duty in December but, ahead of this game, said: "I had the feeling last week that he's back," said Guardiola.

"It will maybe be a good lesson for him for the future. I have the feeling that a football player has to be, for 12 months, perfect. Even in holidays you have to be perfect.

"You can enjoy, you can do whatever you want, but you have to be ready because this level is so demanding. You have to play every three days, you have to be fit, and when you're not fit, nothing.

"In the last week, or days, he improved his level. In the Carabao Cup (quarter-final against Southampton on Wednesday) he is going to play and Sunday we will see.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch

14:08 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, today’s match will be televised live for free on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4pm and the fourth-round draw taking place ahead of kick-off at around 4:05pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Welcome!

13:49 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to the second instalment of the quick-fire double-header between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Less than 72 hours after Riyad Mahrez secured a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge, two heavyweights of English football collide once again in the headline clash of the FA Cup third round.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a boost this afternoon with mounting pressure on Graham Potter and an injury crisis that has seen their list of absentees stretch into double figures.

Kick-off today is at 4.30pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news and game updates. The draw for the fourth round is also set to take place ahead of the match.