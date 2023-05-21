Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest updates and team news ahead of Premier League clash

Manchester City are looking to close out their home league fixtures in style when they clash with Chelsea for their final home game of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

The pressure is off Pep Guardiola’s men as they secured a third successive Premier League title yesterday when Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest. The champions will use today’s match as a celebration with their supporters before getting back to work chasing the treble with the FA Cup and Champions League finals still to come.

City, who have won the Premier League five times in the last six years, will lift the trophy at the Etihad after an impressive run in saw them overturn the Gunners’ eight point lead.

Chelsea will hope to put a stop to the party atmosphere by earning a surprise victory against the newly crowned champions. Their form has been terrible under interim boss Frank Lampard the Blues have a talented squad that could yet spring a surprise on Guardiola’s league winners.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Man City host Chelsea in the Premier League with kick off at 4.00pm

City have won the Premier League with two games to spare after Arsenal failed to beat Nottingham Forest

Chelsea look set to finish in bottom half of table unless they can win final three games

Manchester City FC - Chelsea FC

Man City vs Chelsea predicted line-ups and latest odds

14:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias,Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Haaland.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Felix, Sterling.

Latest Odds:

Manchester City win 1/4

Draw 11/2

Chelsea win 12/1

What is the early team news?

14:05 , Mike Jones

Nathan Ake remains Manchester City’s sole injury concern, with the defender not yet back from his hamstring issue. A place on the bench could be a possiblity.

Chelsea are dealing with plenty of fitness worries, with N’Golo Kante set to miss the remainder of the season after another injury. Fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic started against Nottingham Forest but appeared to aaggravate an exisiting issue and was withdrawn at half-time, while Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are also doubts for the club’s final three games of the season.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea

14:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester City vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 21 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Man City vs Chelsea

13:24 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester City’s celebration party.

Pep Guardiola’s men clinched a third successive Premier League title on Saturday after Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest. They are four points clear of the Gunners who only have one game left to play. It is the fifth time in six years that City have won the title and their dominance shows no signs of slowing down with the club still on course to win a treble this year.

This afternoon’s match with Chelsea, who are in awful form under interim boss Frank Lampard, is City’s final home game of the season and Guardiola especially will want to win to give the fans another reason to celebrate.

Chelsea have a talented squad though and with a new manager expected to come in during the summer they will individually want to impress and there is no better way thant to defeat the newly crowned champions.

We’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us.