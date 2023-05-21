Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League trophy presentation follows pitch invasion

Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title triumph with a straightforward 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side had already been confirmed as champions for a fifth time in six seasons after Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

That meant the Etihad Stadium was in celebratory mood for the visit of the Blues and a much-changed side gave the fans another success to cheer courtesy of an early Julian Alvarez goal.

Chelsea had a few bright moments but City, without getting anywhere near the intensity with which they crushed Real Madrid in midweek, always seemed in control.

Follow all the action as Man City host Chelsea in the Premier League:

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Man City defeat Chelsea in the Premier League before trophy presentation

Man City’s Premier League coronation shows how far their rivals have fallen

Chelsea are set to finish in bottom half of table for first time since late 90s

72’ NO GOAL! - Mahrez handled the ball and a VAR check rules out Alvarez’s second (MCI 1-0 CHE)

71’ GOAL! - Alvarez taps in his second (MCI 2-0 CHE)

57’ POST! - Phillips’ headed effort hits the base of the right hand post (MCI 1-0 CHE)

24’ CHANCE! - Palmer’s effort is stopped and cleared by Chalobah (MCI 1-0 CHE)

12’ GOAL! - Alvarez guides City ahead early on (MCI 1-0 CHE)

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Chelsea FC

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:44 , Mike Jones

Enzo Fernandez is Chelsea’s sole shining light to take into next season

18:42 , Mike Jones

The end of the 2022/23 season cannot come quickly enough for Chelsea, more so than for any other Premier League club.

A pair of transfer windows have yielded a huge turnover in the playing staff and more is to come this summer, while the eventual appointment of Mauricio Pochettino has to bring an end to months of farcical decision-making within the coaching structure.

Story continues

There’s so much to fix that even interim boss Frank Lampard cannot be held hugely accountable for their impending bottom-half finish - though what is now an 11 per cent win rate, following this 1-0 defeat to re-crowned champions Manchester City, certainly bears plenty of scrutiny in itself. All in all, it’s far worse than one which can be passed off as just a season to forget; lessons have to be learned, errors rectified, the few positives which do exist taken forward as cornerstones for next season and beyond.

Enzo Fernandez is Chelsea’s sole shining light to take into next season

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:39 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:37 , Mike Jones

Manchester City’s club captain, Ilkay Gundogan is the final player to receive his Premier League winners medal.

He also picks up the the trophy, walks over to his teammates and hoists it into the air as the confetti goes off and the celebrations begin!

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:35 , Mike Jones

Phil Foden now has five Premier League winners medals and he’s just 22 years old. Ryan Giggs who has a record 13 of them was 25 when he earned his fifth one.

Foden is on track to beat him if City can keep their dominance going.

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:32 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola collects his Premier League winners medal first with the players following him as usual.

For quite a few of them this is the fifth time they have won the trophy, for others like Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland it is the first one they’ve won.

18-year-old Rico Lewis collects his Premier League winners medal too.

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:30 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola comes out first and takes in the applaused of the supporters and the staff. The players follow, they’re all wearing City shirts with ‘Champions 23’ printed in gold on the back.

Jack Grealish is hugging all the support staff in celebration, Erling Haaland has a huge smile on his face.

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:28 , Mike Jones

With 17 goals this season Julian Alvarez is Manchester City’s second-highest goalscorer in all competitions this season, behind only Erling Haaland (52).

At the Etihad, the Argentine has been directly involved in 15 goals across his 12 starts.

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:27 , Mike Jones

The trophy presentation is beginning on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League trophy has been placed on a pedestal and the City staff form a guard of honour for the players and manager.

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:25 , Mike Jones

Manchester City trailed Arsenal by eight points on 7th April with one game in hand.

It is only the fourth time that a team has been as many as eight points clear after at least 28 Premier League games and failed to win the title.

City won 11 league games in a row as their title rivals faltered - dropping just two points from a possible 42 - to overhaul Arsenal and clinch a fifth title in six years with two more games to play.

Manchester City’s trophy presentation

18:22 , Mike Jones

More from Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

“We always believed we could do this. This group of lad are professionals and winners.” he told Sky Sports, “Rest assured we are not finished. We have the FA Cup against our bitter rivals and then the Champions League.

“We will celebrate tonight and then move on to try and create history. The treble would be fantastic but there is a lot of football to be played.

“To say we are up there with one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time we have to conquer some of that. To go and achieve that we could then start talking about being one of the greatest teams in the Premier League.”

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:20 , Mike Jones

Let the celebrations begin! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8ZfQCTvCoN — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 21, 2023

FT Man City 1-0 Chelsea

18:16 , Mike Jones

Kyle Walker was very complimentary of his teammates who started today’s game, especially as most of them haven’t played as much as they’d have like to this season.

“We’ve got a good couple of weeks ahead of us before we take our foot off the gas and the lads were tremendous today,” he told Sky Sports.

“They’ve probably not played as much as they’ve wanted to play this season but it’s testament to them.”

Manchester City's trophy presentation

18:15 , Mike Jones

The fans have all been marshalled off the pitch and the staff at the Etihad Stadium are preparing for the trophy presentation. City are about to be crowned champions for the fifth time in six season.

FT Man City 1-0 Chelsea

18:12 , Mike Jones

There have been 15 instances of a side winning 12 consecutive games in English top-flight history, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City accounting for five of them (33%).

FT Man City 1-0 Chelsea

18:07 , Mike Jones

The pitch is being cleared and the trophy presentation will be happening soon. Plus there’ll be reaction from the players on just what it feels like to win the Premier League.

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

FT Man City 1-0 Chelsea

18:02 , Mike Jones

It’s going to take the security forces quite a while to clear the pitch. Their are Manchester City supporters dancing and cheering all over the place.

Most had their phones out taking videos. There’s been a few flares set off too.

There’s going to be a wait until the trophy presentation.

FT Man City 1-0 Chelsea

18:00 , Mike Jones

Another game to forget for Chelsea. Raheem Sterling’s return to the Etihad didn’t go quite to plan and it’s another defeat for the Blues under interim boss, Frank Lampard.

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(REUTERS)

Full-time: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:56 , Mike Jones

90+3 mins: Manchester City take the points! Julian Alvarez’s goal is the difference between the teams and this defeat resigns Chelsea to a bottom half finish in the Premier League table.

It’s been a year to forget for the Blues but they can rebuild over the summer and come back with a bang next term.

Manchester City meanwhile are celebrating. It’s the first chance they’ve had to party with their fans since they were confirmed as Premier League champions yesterday.

The trophy presentation is still to come, but the fans have flocked onto the pitch as the players sprint down the tunnel.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:51 , Mike Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the end of this game.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:51 , Mike Jones

87 mins: Chance! There’s almost an equaliser for the Blues as Mudryk is slipped into the left side of the box on a counter-attack. He unleashes a left-footed strike but smokes the effort high and wide.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:46 , Mike Jones

84 mins: Christian Pulisic comes on for Chelsea as Phil Foden takes a shot from range and sees his effort charged down.

Kevin De Bruyne then goes on a run down the right wing and earns City a corner kick.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:44 , Mike Jones

81 mins: There’s another double change for Chelsea as Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka replace Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Lewis Hall.

Inside the last 10 minutes now and Chelsea don’t look as though they’ll conjure up an equaliser.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:38 , Mike Jones

78 mins: Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri are also introduced with just over 10 minutes to play. Pep Guardiola obviously wants to keep them fresh and up to speed ahead of the two cup finals still to come.

Sergio Gomez and Aymeric Laporte are the two players taken off.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:36 , Mike Jones

75 mins: That handball is Riyad Mahrez’s final act of the day as he is replaced with Erling Haaland. The big striker is given a massive cheer, and a sing song, as he steps onto the pitch.

He’s been an instrumental part of City’s league triumph this season.

NO GOAL! Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:34 , Mike Jones

72 mins: The goal doesn’t stand. It’s as clear as day that Mahrez controlled the ball with his arm and the goal is ruled out after the referee is asked to go to the pitchside monitor.

GOAL! Man City 2-0 Chelsea (Alvarez, 71’)⚽️

17:33 , Mike Jones

71 mins: Julian Alvarez gets a second one! The ball is played over to Riyad Mahrez who sprints past Lewis Hall and takes the ball into the box.

He controls with his chest, or maybe his arm, then squares a pass into the feet of Alvarez who taps it home.

VAR are checking this for handball though.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:31 , Mike Jones

67 mins: Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk are introduced by Frank Lampard to replace Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher.

John Stones pumps a pass up the pitch looking for Julian Alvarez. The striker shoves Wesley Fofana away from the ball as the defender tries to nod it clear and the whistle goes for a foul.

City play on just in case with Alvarez finding Mahrez in the box. He turns it home but the referee pulls play back for the foul on Fofana.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:26 , Mike Jones

64 mins: Off the line! The ball is flicked up the pitch and comes to Raheem Sterling making a run through the middle. He carries the ball into the box, weaves around Kyle Walker and guides a shot underneath Stefan Ortega only for John Stones to hook the ball clear off the line!

The offside flag then goes up so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:24 , Mike Jones

60 mins: John Stones replaces Manuel Akanji for Manchester City and comes on to a loud round of applause.

At the other end of the pitch Lewis Hall fizzes one at goal but Stefan Ortega keeps it out.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:19 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Post! City win a corner over on the left wing that Riyad Mahrez whips into the middle of the box. It’s a perfect pass for Kalvin Phillips who leaps at the ball and nods it onto the base of the nearest post!

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:18 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Phil Foden has a run at the Chelsea defence from his playmaking position in the middle of the pitch. He doesn’t get far this time but his intent excites the crowd.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:14 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Conor Gallagher attempts to feed the ball up to Kai Havertz but plays the pass slightly behind the forward and City come away with possession once again.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:10 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Sergio Gomez brings the ball down the left side and slips a pass to the edge of the box for Phil Foden. He tries to play in Julian Alvarez but his pass is blocked and cleared.

There’s no great intensity to the game and City remain in control.

Second half: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:07 , Mike Jones

Chelsea get the match back underway at the Etihad Stadium. Neither manager has made a change at the break.

The Blues boot the ball down the right side but it’s won by the hosts who look to play out from defence.

HT Man City 1-0 Chelsea

17:01 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have scored 100 goals in home matches this season in all competitions, 34 more than any other side from Europe’s top five leagues.

100 - Manchester City

66 - Bayern Munich

65 - Manchester United

58 - Borussia Dortmund

57 - Real Madrid

HT Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:53 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Half-time: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:49 , Mike Jones

45+1 mins: The first half comes to a close with Manchester City taking a slender lead into the break. There’s nothing but pride at stake for Chelsea but they’ll want to come out swinging for the second half.

City have looked very relaxed. The goal was well taken by Julian Alvarez and Cole Palmer in particular has been a nuisance for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:46 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Aymeric Laporte threads a pass through to Julian Alvarez who makes a decent run in behind the Chelsea line. He collects the ball but can’t do much with it.

Instead the forward gives it to Foden who sets up Phillips to shoot from range. Phillips does have a go and turns his effort wide.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:42 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Manchester City win a free kick over on the left wing. Phil Foden curls the set piece into the box but it’s a poor effort and Chelsea easily work it clear.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:39 , Mike Jones

35 mins: There is a threat to Chelsea. They’ve got pace and power in their frontline but seem so disjoined and out of sync in their build up play.

Woodwork! Lewis Hall whips a cross into the box and finds Conor Gallagher who bombs a header at goal only for Ortega to cover the gap at the near post.

The ball rockets into the upright and bounces clear.

HT Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:54 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola is only the fifth manager to win 10+ major honours in charge of English clubs (5x Premier League, 4x League Cup, 1x FA Cup)

Alex Ferguson, Bob Paisley, George Ramsay & Arsène Wenger are the others.

Guardiola has done so in just seven seasons with Man City.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:36 , Mike Jones

32 mins: Save! That’s better from Chelsea!

Ruben Loftus-Cheek gives the ball to Kai Havertz who turns it round the corner and plays Raheem Sterling in on goal. Sterling drives into the box, opens up his body and shoots but Stefan Ortega gets his left hand to the ball and leaps on top of it to smother the chance.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:32 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Chance! Kalvin Phillips, playing in a holding midfield role, has the ball and spies Phil Foden’s run into the right side of the box.

He flicks the ball over the top and expertly picks out his teammate who controls the ball then guides a chipped shot mere inches wide of the far post!

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:31 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Ruben Loftus-Cheeks tries to send Kai Havertz away but there’s too many light blue shirts in between the two players and Kalvin Phillips intercepts the pass.

Nothing at all is happening for Chelsea.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:27 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Chance! Phil Foden is making things work from the middle of the pitch. He plays a one-two with Rico Lewis to drive past Chelsea’s midfield then slides the ball into the left side of the box for Cole Palmer.

Palmer checks to the left of Cesar Azpilicueta and drills one across goal only for Trevoh Chalobah to block the shot and clear his lines.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:25 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Chelsea have had just one touch in Manchester City’s box so far. They can’t get control of the ball and when they do there’s very little impetus to drive forward before they give it back to City.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:22 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Julian Alvarez goes down after kicking Wesley Fofana’s studs as he attempts to turn the ball behind the Chelsea defender. That’s going to be a sore one.

City look comfortable already even with so many of their starters on the bench. The players that have come in haven’t missed a beat.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

16:18 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Chances! Another mistake from Chelsea sees Palmer get in behind Azpilicueta and carry the ball into the box. He squares it to Rico Lewis who flicks it on to Phil Foden.

Foden’s shot is blocked by Julian Alvarez who can’t get out of the way. The ball then bounces over to Riyad Mahrez but his effort is deflected by Trevoh Chalobah.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Alvarez, 12’)⚽️

16:15 , Mike Jones

12 mins: That’s lovely!

Manchester City take the lead after Chelsea give the ball away to Kalvin Phillips. He sends it immediately up to Cole Palmer who drives into the middle of the pitch.

Julian Alvarez slips off the shoulder of Thiago Silva, collects the pass from Palmer and drills his effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga!

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

16:12 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Enzo Fernandez is clattered by a lunging Kyle Walker who lifts his leg and cleans out the Chelsea midfield with the poor tackle.

Fernandez stays down for a while before rubbing his leg and hobbling back to his feet.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

16:08 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Raheem Sterling drops deep to collect the ball before spinning and chipping a pass over the top towards Kai Havertz. He tries to take on Manuel Akanji but the defender cuts across him and wins City a free kick.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

16:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Close! Man City make early moves with Kalvin Phillips floating the ball over to Cole Palmer on the left wing. Palmer dances past Cesar Azpilicueta and drives to the byline.

He flicks the ball into the middle of the box where it’s cleared out to Phillips whose shot is deflected behind for a corner.

Kick off: Man City 0-0 Chelsea

16:03 , Mike Jones

Manchester City get the game started as Rico Lewis sends the ball back to Stefan Ortega. He gives it to the captain Kyle Walker who sends it across to Manuel Akanji as the hosts look to build out from the back.

Man City vs Chelsea

15:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Kyle Walker leads out Manchester City for their final home game of the season. The hosts will be crowned Premier League champions at the end of the game but can they first defeat Chelsea?

Man City vs Chelsea

15:54 , Mike Jones

Pre-match thoughts from Pep Guardiola who told Sky Sports: “Every Premier League title is special but, of course, when you win three in a row, it mean’s you’ve shown consistency,

“You have to give credit for the quality of your opponents, in the past (it was) Liverpool and now Arsenal, both teams brought us to our limits.”

Man City vs Chelsea

15:51 , Mike Jones

Erling Haaland is on course to become the first player to win the Premier League title and Golden Boot in the same season since Robin van Persie for Manchester United in 2012/13.

He’s starting on the bench today but it’s unlikely that anyone will catch him.

Man City vs Chelsea

15:48 , Mike Jones

Riyad Mahrez could become the first City player to score in four games against the same opponent in a season since Dennis Tueart against Norwich City in 1975/76.

(AP)

Man City vs Chelsea

15:45 , Mike Jones

Frank Lampard is one of only two managers to avoid defeat away at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this season, drawing 1-1 with Everton in December.

Is that a sign of hope of Chelsea?

Man City vs Chelsea

15:42 , Mike Jones

Since their last league defeat against Spurs in February, the only time Man City have been behind in a top-flight game was a 10 minute and 56 second spell in the first half of their 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

In total, City have trailed for just 228 minutes in the Premier League this season, less than any other team.

Man City vs Chelsea

15:39 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have only won one of their 17 league matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table. They have only scored 36 league goals this season, the same tally as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Man City vs Chelsea

15:36 , Mike Jones

Most of the fans have arrived too and they’re having a great time.

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Man City vs Chelsea

15:33 , Mike Jones

The Premier League trophy is here! Manchester City will lift it following the conclusion of their match against Chelsea.

(REUTERS)

Man City vs Chelsea

15:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have earned 11 consecutive Premier League wins since a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on 18th February. They have won all 15 of their home fixtures in all competitions in 2023, scoring 53 goals.

It’s a run that ensured they won the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s five decisions that won Man City the Premier League

15:27 , Mike Jones

5. Changing his tactics against Arsenal

It was notable when Guardiola sacrificed his principles across both clashes with City’s title rivals, using Haaland as a target man and bypassing Arsenal’s press with direct passes to the No. 9.

City were perhaps fortunate to come away from the Emirates with a victory in the first meeting, but they were utterly dominant in the reverse clash at the Etihad - with De Bruyne running off Haaland in a devastating strike partnership.

Long balls were central to that, with Haaland winning both battles with William Saliba in the first fixture and then Rob Holding in the second, with De Bruyne thriving on the second balls in a near-reversal of what we had come to expect from Guardiola’s side.

Pep Guardiola’s five decisions that won Man City the Premier League

15:24 , Mike Jones

4. Benching Kevin De Bruyne (for a month)

“He needs to do the simple things”, Guardiola said in March as he explained why Kevin De Bruyne had gone through a spell of starting as many games on the bench as in City’s line-up.

Guardiola felt De Bruyne’s form had dipped following the World Cup so dropped the Belgian from his team - including in the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The response from De Bruyne, though, was emphatic: scoring against Liverpool, twice against Arsenal, producing three assists across wins against Leicester and Southampton - and then scoring City’s crucial equaliser in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Even with Haaland - there is no question that De Bruyne is City’s big-game player, and that comes in part from Guardiola ensuring the midfielder is always playing on the edge and delivers his best when it counts.

Pep Guardiola’s five decisions that won Man City the Premier League

15:21 , Mike Jones

3. Committing to centre-backs

With Haaland leading the line for City, Guardiola’s desire to have five-defensive minded players alongside five attackers has, in practice, meant five centre-backs if you include Rodri - who played there for Spain during the World Cup.

In doing so, Guardiola has asked Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji to play out of position at full-back and take on the individual duels with opposition wingers. Both have been revelations this season, with supreme defensive abilities in 1v1 situations.

At times, Kyle Walker has been forced out of the side, with Guardiola suggesting only last month that the England right back can’t play his City’s new system.

But Walker has also been outstanding in recent weeks when fielded as one of Guardiola’s ‘centre-backs’ - particularly in individual duels against Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

Pep Guardiola’s five decisions that won Man City the Premier League

15:18 , Mike Jones

2. Moving John Stones into midfield

Signing Haaland dramatically altered how City played over the first few months of the season. Although the Norwegian was scoring goals at an astonishing rate, his position at the tip of City’s attack left Guardiola’s team without an additional player in midfield, which the manager often got through his use of a ‘false nine’ the previous year.

Guardiola demands control and defensive stability to go along with his attacking and possession-based ethos, and decided that Cancelo took too many risks with his passes from central areas that he felt City couldn’t afford given their lack of numbers.

After initially looking at Rico Lewis, a product of City’s academy perfectly engineered to play the Catalan’s inverted full-back role, Guardiola decided to move John Stones out of the backline and into midfield when his side had established possession.

Since then, Stones has been magnificent, with his exemplary pass-completion percentage, defensive instincts and physicality to deal with transitions giving Guardiola what he desperately wanted from his second ‘sitting’ midfielder in City’s 3-2-4-1 formation.

With Stones moving alongside Rodri in midfield, it has allowed Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne to push forward - creating a ‘box’ midfield that Guardiola learned when playing under the influential visionary Johan Cruyff at Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola’s five decisions that won Man City the Premier League

15:15 , Mike Jones

1. Allowing Joao Cancelo to leave on loan

The Portuguese was the best full-back in the Premier League last season and in many ways represented what Guardiola wanted from a player in that position, with an ability to come into central areas and act as a playmaker for his team from deep.

The decision, therefore, to ship Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich midway through the season, leaving City without a recognised left-back, was as shocking as it was confusing.

But Cancelo, whose attacking output dipped dramatically following Haaland’s arrival, wanted more game time and Guardiola sanctioned his exit to send a message to his squad.

Guardiola had accused some of his players of lacking “passion, fire and desire” during his “happy flowers” rant after City came from 2-0 down to defeat Tottenham 4-2 in January.

Guardiola wanted to sharpen standards, but Cancelo’s exile also allowed the Catalan to properly commit to an evolution of City’s style that would change their season.

Man City vs Chelsea

15:11 , Mike Jones

A ninth top-flight title puts Manchester City joint-fourth alongside Everton in the all-time list, behind only Arsenal (13), Liverpool (19) and Manchester United (20).

Man City vs Chelsea team changes

15:07 , Mike Jones

It’s no surprise that Pep Guardiola makes a whole heap of changes now that the Premier League title is secure. Of the 11 players that lined up against Real Madrid for City’s previous outing only Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji start. Walker leads the side and the likes of Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Aymeric Laporte return to the team.

Frank Lampard makes five changes to the Chelsea line-up as he continues to shuffle through the large squad. Kepa Arrizabalaga returns in goal with Wesley Fofana replacing Benoit Badiashile at the back. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek slot into midfield and Kai Havertz starts up top alongside Raheem Sterling.

Man City vs Chelsea line-ups

15:01 , Mike Jones

Man City XI: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Lewis, Phillips, Foden, Palmer, Mahrez, Gomez, Alvarez

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Gallagher, Hall, Sterling, Havertz

Man City vs Chelsea

14:56 , Mike Jones

Chelsea look set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time since the 1995/96 season. They’ll need to win all three of their final league games to have a chance at finishing 10th.

(REUTERS)

Man City vs Chelsea

14:52 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have equalled the English top-flight record of three consecutive league titles, emulating Huddersfield Town (1924-26), Arsenal (1933-35), Liverpool (1982-84) and Manchester United (1999-01 and 2007-2009).

Manchester City win Premier League after Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest

14:48 , Mike Jones

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions after Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

The Gunners needed to win to delay City’s title celebrations ahead of their home match against Chelsea on Sunday.

City had overhauled Arsenal’s eight-point lead as Mikel Arteta’s side faltered, winning 11 Premier League games in a row including a 4-1 victory over their rivals at the end of April.

Pep Guardiola’s team are unbeaten in their last 23 games through all competitions, having also reached the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League final.

Manchester City win Premier League after Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest

Gundogan thanks City fans

14:44 , Mike Jones

“Our amazing fans have been with us every single step of the way,” said Ilkay Gundogan when speaking about Manchester City’s Premier League triumph.

“Without their amazing backing I don’t think there is any way we would have been able to achieve what we have done these past six seasons. Their passion and support have been so important and inspirational for us all.

“Hopefully winning the Premier League title again is a fitting way for us to say thank you to our fans.”

(AP)

Premier League win is ‘very special’ says Ilkay Gundogan

14:40 , Mike Jones

Ilkay Gundogan says winning a third straight Premier League title and fifth overall with Manchester City ranks as one of the most memorable moments of his career.

“To have helped the Club win a third straight Premier League title is something very special,” he said, “The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is.

“This squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain this season has been an enormous privilege.

“I would also like to thank Pep [Guardiola], all the backroom staff and everyone who works across this football club. Every single day they help provide us as players with everything we need in order to try to be successful. There is no way we could have won this title without all their support.

“To have won this trophy three times in a row and five times in six years is incredible. That quality and consistency helps sum up what Manchester City stand for and ensures the Club will continue to strive for success going forward.

“It has been a season I will never forget.”

Man City vs Chelsea

14:35 , Mike Jones

The fans are arriving at the Etihad Stadium and the atmosphere is building nicely. There’s a party feel to today’s game as City’s supporters all want to celebrate winning the league for a third year in a row.

(REUTERS)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Man City vs Chelsea

14:30 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have lost the last five meetings in all competitions without scoring a goal since beating Man City in the final of the 2021 Champions League.

They have never lost six in a row against any team without scoring.

Man City vs Chelsea

14:25 , Mike Jones

Manchester City are aiming to win four successive league matches against Chelsea for the first time. Their last three top-flight victories have all been by a 1-0 scoreline.

City are also aiming to become the second side to beat Chelsea four times in a single season after Manchester United in 2010/11.

Five titles in six years: Are Manchester City destroying the Premier League?

14:20 , Mike Jones

By the time the Premier League trophy is handed over to Pep Guardiola again, the English game will have something it has never seen before. It has made many within the sport unsure how to feel.

That goes beyond a staggering level of domination, which ensured Manchester City only felt the prospect of defeat for a mere 10 minutes for the final third of the season, something that should raise questions about the competitive health of the Premier League. City are after all only the fifth club to win three English titles in a row. They are also the third club to win five in six.

They are however the first English team to do it with such a suffocating sense of dominance. They are also the first English champions to face charges from the very competition they have just won, that – if proven – could yet see the club stripped of previous titles and even expelled from the league. That is a historic landmark, even if the length of time until its conclusion is as uncertain as the outcome. For now, it leaves a caveat and a question about all this success that may see the perception of the club’s entire era completely changed.

Five titles in six years: Are Manchester City destroying the Premier League?

Man City vs Chelsea prediction

14:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have already secured the title but that doesn’t mean they’ll let their standards drop against Chelsea. With this being the last home game of the season Pep Guardiola will his side to sign off in style and it’s to be expected that they’ll do so

Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea.

Man City vs Chelsea predicted line-ups and latest odds

14:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias,Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Haaland.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Felix, Sterling.

Latest Odds:

Manchester City win 1/4

Draw 11/2

Chelsea win 12/1

What is the early team news?

14:05 , Mike Jones

Nathan Ake remains Manchester City’s sole injury concern, with the defender not yet back from his hamstring issue. A place on the bench could be a possiblity.

Chelsea are dealing with plenty of fitness worries, with N’Golo Kante set to miss the remainder of the season after another injury. Fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic started against Nottingham Forest but appeared to aaggravate an exisiting issue and was withdrawn at half-time, while Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are also doubts for the club’s final three games of the season.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea

14:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester City vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 21 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Man City vs Chelsea

13:24 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester City’s celebration party.

Pep Guardiola’s men clinched a third successive Premier League title on Saturday after Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest. They are four points clear of the Gunners who only have one game left to play. It is the fifth time in six years that City have won the title and their dominance shows no signs of slowing down with the club still on course to win a treble this year.

This afternoon’s match with Chelsea, who are in awful form under interim boss Frank Lampard, is City’s final home game of the season and Guardiola especially will want to win to give the fans another reason to celebrate.

Chelsea have a talented squad though and with a new manager expected to come in during the summer they will individually want to impress and there is no better way thant to defeat the newly crowned champions.

We’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us.