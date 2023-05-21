Man City vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man City vs Chelsea LIVE!

Newly crowned champions Manchester City face Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium as they look to celebrate their title triumph in style before being presented with the Premier League trophy. Defeat for Arsenal at Nottingham Forest sealed a fifth title in six years for Pep Guardiola’s side, who remain on course from an historic Treble.

City are set to be given a guard of honour by Chelsea, who cannot wait for the season to end as they prepare to start a rebuild under incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues, who are in danger of their lowest ever Premier League finish, are set to finalise the appointment of Pochettino but the former Tottenham manager is not expected to be at the game in Manchester as Frank Lampard takes his final few games as interim boss. With kick-off at 4pm BST, follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium.

It would be foolish to look past City, particularly when they are playing a Chelsea team who cannot put much of a performance together.

Man City to win 3-1.

Benoit Badiashile has been added the growing list of Chelsea injury absentees.

The £35million January signing is out with a groin problem and joins Ben Chilwell, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Marc Cucurella on the sidelines.

Frank Lampard could look to play his high-energy but defensive 3-5-2 shape. It would be a departure from the more expansive back-four system that has seen Chelsea end a barren run in front of goal and score five goals in two matches.

Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns.

He could consider changes to his City side with the title wrapped up and with their main focus now will be the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

But Guardiola will want to crown their third successive title in style when Chelsea travel to the Etihad Stadium and he is likely to stick with a similar side to the one which thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in midweek.

City could again be without defender Nathan Ake due to a hamstring injury.

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea.

City will kick-off champions after Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side will receive the Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium in the first step of what they hope will be an historic Treble this season.

They play a Chelsea team languishing in the bottom half of the table and preparing to start a major rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4pm BST. Stay with us!