Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups today as Sarr and Ziyech start

Michael Jones
·12 min read
Chelsea players warm up before kick-off (Reuters)
Chelsea players warm up before kick-off (Reuters)

Chelsea head to Manchester City for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off, knowing they realistically need a victory to blow the title race back wide open. Pep Guardiola’s side have been relentless in the league of late and opened up a 10-point lead between themselves and the Blues, so there’s very little pressure on City to go all-out for the win.

That said, they could really exert their dominance and make a point over last year’s Champions League final being a one-off if they took the game to Thomas Tuchel’s team and triumphed to further increase their lead at the top.

In midweek it was Chelsea who triumphed, in the Carabao Cup semi-finals against Tottenham, to book themselves a spot at Wembley and await either Liverpool or Arsenal. City, by contrast, have had over a week to recover since their FA Cup third-round win over Swindon. They have won seven in a row in all competitions and 14 of the last 15, a phenomenal run of form which has them looking at yet another league title. Follow all the updates from Man City vs Chelsea below:

Man City vs Chelsea

  • Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Foden, Grealish

  • Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

  • Match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT

Man City vs Chelsea

12:02 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have dropped points in seven of their last 11 league games, turning a five-point lead over Manchester City into a 10-point deficit.

More worryingly, they have kept only two clean sheets in 11 Premier League matches following a run of seven in their opening 10 fixtures.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man City vs Chelsea

11:57 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won 11 consecutive Premier League matches. Only Preston in 1891-92 and Liverpool in 2013-14 have won 11 or more games in succession and not gone on to win the top-flight title.

Pep Guardiola’s side began last year with a run of 18 straight wins in all competitions, not losing until 7th March.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

11:53 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been ‘luckier’ than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.

Ahead of Chelsea’s visit to the Etihad for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that “the biggest difference” between his side and City is that the defending champions have “dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation”.

Pep Guardiola hits back at Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel over Covid ‘luck’ comments

Man City vs Chelsea: Kepa on taking his chance

11:50 , Michael Jones

With Chelsea’s first choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy away at the Africa Cup of Nations, back-up option Kepa Arrizabalaga is looking forward to an extended run in the team.

One in which he hopes to show what he can do and prove that he can be an assest to the Chelsea team. He says that time on the sidelines has refocused his mind and now he is ready to play. Arrizabalaga said:

We have a few of games while Edou [Mendy] is playing in Africa. I wish him all the best and maybe I have an opportunity to play more games in a row, and very big games, important games, against Manchester City, Brighton and Tottenham again.

“Of course every player wants to play as much as he can, but what I learned in the last few months is to be focused on my job, work to be at peace in my mind, and that helps me a lot. Just give all that I can do and take the opportunity when I have an opportunity. I am in this mood and I think now I am doing well, I am helping the team and I am so happy about that.

“I was waiting for that moment to play for a long time, so I think I am ready to take the opportunity. I’ve been ready, that is the important thing. When you are out of the starting XI for a time, you are on the bench and ready to go, you feel the atmosphere and you want to be there on the pitch, so I was ready to go.”

Man City vs Chelsea: De Bruyne on ‘big game’ with Chelsea

11:44 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne says that he is excited to play in a ‘big game’ against Chelsea that could have big implications on the Premier League title race.

De Bruyne - who captains the Premier League leaders today - is expecting a tough test but knows that victory would leave his team 13 points clear at the top of the table. He said:

It is exciting. I think you always want to play in the biggest games. We had so many battles over the years where we have won and they have won a couple of games in the Premier League and Champions League.

“You always want to be on top and that is what we want to do. It is a big game. They have been playing really well lately. I saw the Liverpool game (2-2 Premier League draw) and a little bit of the first Tottenham game (2-0 Carabao Cup win), so they have been in a good rhythm.

“I expect them to give us a big test.”

Man City vs Chelsea: Head-to-head

11:40 , Michael Jones

Today’s game is the 50th Premier League meeting between the two sides. Manchester City only managed three victories in the first 25 encounters but have since won 12 of the last 24 games.

It is just the second time they have met as the top two teams in the Premier League. The other occasion came in January 2015, with second-placed City earning a 1-1 draw at league leaders Chelsea.

Chelsea have been beaten in eight of their last 12 matches at the Etihad Stadium although they won 2-1 here in May last season under Thomas Tuchel.

Man City vs Chelsea: Team changes

11:37 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the Manchester City team that line-up against Arsenal on New Year’s Day. John Stones and Kyle Walker replace Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in defence with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden coming in for Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus.

Thomas Tuchel makes five changes to the Chelsea team that started against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. Thiago Silva replaces Andreas Christensen in defence, with Jorginho, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi dropping to the bench in fovaour of N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso. Christian Pulisic starts ahead of Timo Werner up top.

Man City vs Chelsea: Line-ups

11:30 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Foden, Grealish

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Man City vs Chelsea: How Man City changed the way you win the league

11:25 , Michael Jones

It was on the bus to the 2021 Champions League final that Thomas Tuchel learned of Pep Guardiola’s decision to leave out both Rodri and Fernandinho. The Chelsea manager was stunned. Tuchel felt it was a move so drastic that it was effectively Guardiola taking on all responsibility for the match. So it proved.

While Tuchel has been more successful than most in working out how to beat this Manchester City, he privately admits that final came down to Guardiola’s selection.

It was almost a case of the English champions beating themselves rather than getting beaten. That may be what the rest of football is relying on this season.

How Manchester City changed the way you win the league

Man City vs Chelsea: Recent results

11:21 , Michael Jones

As has been mentioned, Manchester City are on a seven-game winning run since losing to RB Leipzig in their final group game of the Champions League - when they had already qualified for the next round - and have won 14 of their last 15 fixtures across all competitions. In the Premier League they have scored 21 goals over six games and conceded just four times. It’s an incredibly impressive run from the Premier League Champions who continue striding towards another title.

Looking to halt them in their tracks are second placed Chelsea. The Blues are now 10 points adrift of the league leaders after stumbling through the Christmas period saw them record four draws in their last five Premier League matches. Three consecutive victories in cup competitions has got Chelsea back into winning ways so can they bring that form into today’s top of the table clash with Man City?

Man City vs Chelsea: Guardiola on Covid-19

11:12 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola fielded questions in his pre-game press conference about Manchester City’s handling of the coronavirus situation because whilst every team has had to deal with postponements and rising cases City are the ones whose performances on the pitch have not been affected.

They have won 14 of their last 15 games across all competitions and have opened a 10 point lead over Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table. Guardiola said:

I think the COVID is all around the world. It is not that in this part of the world there is no COVID. That is not true. We had a lot of cases and a lot of injuries. We played Aston Villa with 11 first-team players.

“The last four or five games we played with academy players on the bench. We are in the same situation as all other clubs. Injuries may be less because our medical department is incredible. But in terms of COVID, we are the same.

“It is not that we are smarter or wiser or do the protocols better. When the virus comes into the bubble, everyone suffers. There’s no exception.”

Man City vs Chelsea: Tuchel on City

11:07 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel spoke about the drop off in Chelsea’s fortunes since the start of the season which has seen them fall 10 points behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League table.

Tuchel says that the rising cases from Covid-19 haven’t helped his squad in a race where every dropped point could be crucial. Speaking ahead of today’s match he said:

Man City opened the gap not over the last months, they opened the gap over the last years and I wasn’t ever shy to say this. We try to close it. We were self-confident enough to say we will try to close it from the first day of the season. This is what we did and we did it very good.

“I want to be very clear about it. I will be absolutely happy with the players who travel with us and will be on the pitch, and we will inject the most confidence that we can have. We will come up with a plan and we will push and help and support in the best way, but the team is a different team when everybody is available. It’s as simple as that.

“If you have your 19 or 20 players from 23 always constantly available, this creates the energy, the atmosphere and the extra edge that you need if you want to be at the level where Man City is. We don’t have it. It’s no excuse. It’s just a description and explanation of the situation in which we find ourselves in the last weeks.”

Man City vs Chelsea: Injuries and absentees

11:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester City will be without Riyad Mahrez who is at the Africa Cup of Nations. John Stones is nearing a comeback from injury and according to manager Pep Guardiola there a new Covid-19 cases in City’s squad although no specific players were mentioned.

Covid-19 is the reason Andreas Christensen misses the match for Chelsea and he is joined by Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah who are all injured.

Like Mahrez, Chelsea’s first choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is at AFCON so Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start in goal after an impressive performance against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Premier League: Man City vs Chelsea

10:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea head to Manchester City for Saturday's early Premier League kick-off, knowing they realistically need a victory to blow the title race back wide open. Pep Guardiola's side have been relentless in the league of late and opened up a 10-point lead between themselves and the Blues, so there's very little pressure on City to go all-out for the win.

That said, they could really exert their dominance and make a point over last year’s Champions League final being a one-off if they took the game to Thomas Tuchel’s team and triumphed to further increase their lead at the top.

In midweek it was Chelsea who triumphed, in the Carabao Cup semi-finals against Tottenham, to book themselves a spot at Wembley and await either Liverpool or Arsenal. City, by contrast, have had over a week to recover since their FA Cup third-round win over Swindon. They have won seven in a row in all competitions and 14 of the last 15, a phenomenal run of form which has them looking at yet another league title.

