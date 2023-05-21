Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Manchester City will celebrate winning the Premier League title by beating Chelsea today.

Pep Guardiola’s side put Real Madrid to the sword on Wednesday and remain on course for a historic treble.

City are flying at the moment and will be a huge test for Chelsea.

The Blues are hardly in good shape and look so far away from the kind of team City are, lacking in any kind of consistency.

It could be a long afternoon for Frank Lampard.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch the game via the website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.