Man City vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City are hosting Burnley at the Etihad Stadium today as they aim to start climbing the Premier League ranks.

City made it through to the Champions League knockout stages in midweek, and now Pep Guardiola knows that his side must put a run of wins together in the Premier League in order to begin challenging for the title.

They come up against a Burnley side whom have typically struggled at the Etihad and shipped plenty of goals there in recent seasons.

Burnley are buoyed at least by their first win of the campaign, beating Crystal Palace last time out at Turf Moor.

City are currently 13th in the table, eight points off the top with a game in hand over most of those above them.

Burnley are 17th, one place above the relegation zone after that much-needed victory over Palace.

What time is kick-off?

Man City vs Burnley kicks off 3pm BST.

How to watch on TV

Man City vs Burnley will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK, shown on channel BT Sport 1.

How to watch online

The game will also be streamed live online via the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app, for subscribers only.

What is the team news?

Sergio Aguero is back in contention for a starting spot after recovering from injury, and Fernandinho is also back. Nick Pope faces a late check after suffering a knock to the head and could be forced to miss out, with the young Bailey Peacock-Farrell his likely replacement.

Predicted line-ups

â€¨Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Odds

Man City 6/1

Draw 7/1

Burnley 16/1

Prediction

Manchester City will finally click into gear here, and ease to a home victory. City 3-0 Burnley.

