Man City vs Brighton: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, time, h2h results, odds - preview

Manchester City are looking to ramp up their Premier League title challenge as they host Brighton at the Etihad this evening.

City saw rivals Manchester United go top of the league after beating Burnley last night, but Ppe Guardiola’s men are just seven points adrift with two games in hand, the first of which comes this evening.

With United taking on second-placed Liverpool in their next fixture, City have an opportunity to ramp up the pressure over the next week and they come into tonight’s match in terrific form, having won their last six games in all competitions.

Brighton, meanwhile, have gone eight games without a win in the league, a run stretching back to late November, and last weekend’s penalty shootout win over Newport County in the FA Cup will have done little to boost confidence.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Brighton is scheduled for a 6:15pm kick-off tonight, January 13, 2021.

The game will be played behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium because of current coronavirus restrictions.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton

TV channel: This evening’s match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with build-up starting from 5:30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can watch the match online via the BT Sport website and app.

Team news

City will be without Sergio Aguero, whose latest injury comeback has been stalled by being forced into self-isolation, but Ferran Torres is available again after his own Covid absence.

The likes of John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan were rested for the FA Cup win over Birmingham, while Bernardo Silva’s double in that game could earn him a start.

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Man City vs Brighton prediction: 4-0 home win

This match sees two teams who could barely be in more contrasting form going head-to-head and the way City have been playing in recent weeks it is hard to see Graham Potter’s side getting anything from the game.

Man City vs Brighton Premier League head to head (h2h) results

Man City wins: 6

Draws: 0

Brighton wins: 0

Last meeting: Brighton 0-5 Man City (July 11, 2020)

Man City vs Brighton odds and betting tips

Man City to win: 2/11

Draw: 8/1

Brighton to win: 20/1

