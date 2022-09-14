Man City vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Champions League latest updates as Erling Haaland faces old club

(REUTERS)

Manchester City look to take another step closer to the knockout stages of the Champions League as they host Borussia Dortmund tonight. City dominated in an impressive 4-0 win over Sevilla in their opening group stage fixture and another win this evening will give them full control of Group G.

Borussia Dortmund also got off to a competent winning start by sweeping FC Copenhagen aside 3-0 last Tuesday although they did lose to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga at the weekend. There is much on the line as the teams meet at the Etihad with the winner moving top of the group and the result could come down to City forward Erling Haaland.

City activated Haaland’s 60m release clause earlier this summer allowing him to leave Dortmund and join the Premier League side. To say he’s hit the ground running is an understatement as the 21-year-old has 12 goals in eight appearances across all competitions so far this season. His two goals against Sevilla last week took his total to 25 in just 20 Champions League appearances most of which came during his two-and-a-half years at the German club. But will he make his old side suffer tonight?

Follow all the action as Man City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages:

Man City vs Dortmund

Erling Haaland faces old club for first time

Both teams won their opening fixtures in Group G

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Dortmund XI: Meyer, Meunier, Ozcan, Hummels, Sule, Guerreiro, Can, Bellingham, Reus, Reyna, Modeste

Manchester City FC 0 - 0 BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

Man City 0-0 Dortmund

20:23 , Michael Jones

24 mins: De Bruyne swings a corner into the box for City but Meyer comes out and confidently punches it away. De Bruyne recovers the loose ball and looks to pick out Mahrez on the right side but his pass is intercepted and cleared.

Man City 0-0 Dortmund

20:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Dortmund work the ball into City’s box from the right side and Manuel Akanji is fouled by Anthony Modeste as the striker swipes at the ball and completely misses it.

Man City 0-0 Dortmund

20:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: This is patient build-up from Man City who are content to just keep possession and wait for an opening. Kevin De Bruyne flicks the ball onto Mahrez then follows it up with a run into the box.

Mahrez looks to return the ball but Mats Hummels is across quickly and gets there ahead of the City midfielder.

Man City 0-0 Dortmund

20:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: City attack from the right with Mahrez drawing the defenders out of position before sliding the ball back to Stones. He lifts the ball into the box and puts it just over the head of Erling Haaland.

Man City 0-0 Dortmund

20:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Joao Cancelo goes on a nice run down the left wing and weaves his way past the Dortmund defence. He looks to scoot across the byline and pull the ball back into the area but the ball runs out of play before he can make the pass.

Man City 0-0 Dortmund

20:09 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Borussia Dortmund don’t seem too worried about Manchester City as Marco Reus is played in behind Nathan Ake. Anthony Modeste is waiting in the box for the cross to come in but it gets cleared by the home side without too much trouble.

Man City 0-0 Dortmund

20:06 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Ilkay Gundogan floats a diagonal ball over to the right wing for Riyad Mahrez who finds himself in loads of space. He dribbles into the box and scuffs a low effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Man City 0-0 Dortmund

20:02 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Erling Haaland sneaks off the back of Mats Hummels and looks to get on the end of a Joao Cancelo cross but goalkeeper Alexander Meyer plucks the ball out of the air and ends the attack.

Kick off: Man City 0-0 Dortmund

20:01 , Michael Jones

Manchester City get the match started at the Etihad and work the ball over to Jack Grealish on the left side. John Stones is positioned at right-back tonight with Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji the two centre-backs.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

19:56 , Michael Jones

Here come the players.

Pep Guardiola has made four changes to the team that started on matchday 1 but Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji both start against their old club.

Can City earn a second win of their Champions League campaign?

A landmark for Guardiola

19:50 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola takes charge of his 150th Champions League game tonight, becoming the fifth manager to reach the milestone in the competition.

He’s won 94 of his 149 so far, with only Alex Ferguson (102) and Carlo Ancelotti (99) ever winning more.

Jude Bellingham ‘not really sure’ how Borussia Dortmund stop Erling Haaland

19:46 , Michael Jones

Jude Bellingham admits he is not sure how Borussia Dortmund can stop their former star Erling Haaland.

The German side come up against the prolific Norwegian striker as they face his new club Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Haaland scored a remarkable 86 goals in just 89 appearances for Dortmund before joining the Premier League champions in a £51million deal over the summer.

Jude Bellingham ‘not really sure’ how Borussia Dortmund stop Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola confident football will ‘find a way’ through fixture pile-up

19:42 , Michael Jones

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not concerned about the prospect of a fixture pile-up later in the season.

The Premier League champions’ clash with Tottenham last weekend was postponed following the death of the Queen and there is also a possibility their trip to Arsenal on 19 October will be moved.

That is because the Gunners could reschedule their postponed Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven for that midweek.

With the World Cup due to interrupt the season for six weeks from mid-November, it seems unlikely these City games could be played before the new year.

That could create a backlog in the second half of the campaign but Guardiola is not worrying about it now.

Pep Guardiola confident football will ‘find a way’ through fixture pile-up

Man City vs Dortmund

19:39 , Michael Jones

There’ll be reaction from Warsaw, and Celtic’s draw with Shakhtar, to come but the focus flies over to Manchester where Pep Guardiola’s Man City are hosting Borussia Dortmund.

Who will top Group G at the end of this game?

Full-time: Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:38 , Michael Jones

90+6 mins: It is a draw! The points are shared in Poland and despite their dominance throughout the game Celtic have to settle for one point instead of three.

They’re up and running in the Champions League group stages though and still have two home games to play. The knockout stages are still within reach.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:37 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: There were five minutes of stoppage time to play but that looks set to be increased after a minor injury to Stepanenko. If Celtic only take a point from this game they’ll feel mightily disappointed.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:32 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play. That’s more than enough time for someone to score a winning goal. Are we in for some late drama?

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:31 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Close! An aerial pass comes over to Josip Juranovic on the right wing and he bombs forward into space before curling a lovely pass over to the other side of the box.

Daizen Maeda lunges at the ball, gets there, but puts his effort wide of the near post!

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:27 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Chance! That was the moment for Celtic.

Jota blazes the ball into the box from the left wing and picks out Giakoumakis. The forward takes a touch to set himself then drills his effort mere inches wide of the left-hand post!

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:24 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Celtic have bossed this game, they’ve had more possession and more shots but they haven’t found that second goal. As time ticks on they need to be more careful.

The game is there to be won but in pursuing that it could also be lost.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:23 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Close! Taylor whips a cross into the box that gets nodded across to Maeda. He has a got at an overhead shot but doesn’t catch it well and the ball is deflected behind for a corner.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:20 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Mooy hacks down Sudokov and the Shakhtar forward needs help to leave the pitch. Oleh Ocheretko is the latest Shakhtar substitute as he comes on the replace the injured striker.

Ocheretko scored a late winner for Shakhtar at the weekend, will he does so again tonight?

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:18 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Jota is the man driving Celtic forward once again as he cuts in from the wing and sees another effort deflected wide of the target.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:14 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Aaron Mooy is also on to replace Matt O’Riley for Celtic but it’s Shakhtar who’re looking to make things happen. Konoplia makes an overlapping run down the left side as Stepanenko flicks a pass over the top.

Konoplia looks to bring it under control but Carter-Vickers gets across and belts it away.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:11 , Michael Jones

66 mins: David Turnbull comes on to replace Reo Hatate and Giorgos Giakoumakis is subbed on for Kyogo Furuhashi as Ange Postecoglou looks to reinforcements from the bench.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:09 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Chances for Celtic. Both fall to Matt Riley whose low drive forces goalkeeper Trubin to parry before he follows up with a second effort that he blasts wide of goal.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:03 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Jota continues to be a threat for Celtic after receiving the ball and making a dart across the penalty area. He holds on to it too long, repeatedly delaying his shot but still manages to win the visitors a corner after Konoplia deflects the effort out of play.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

19:00 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Lucas Taylor makes a surging run up the pitch for Shakhtar but heads straight into Moritz Jenz who checks his run and takes the ball away from the defender.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:58 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Reo Hatate’s first half goal as been officially designated as an own goal from Artem Bondarenko by Uefa.

Over on the right side Daizen Maeda tries to trick his way past Yukhym Konoplia but the defender recovers well and knocks the ball away from the Celtic substitute.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:55 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Moritz Jenz collects a yellow card for a late tackle. Celtic are being patient, they recover the ball and look to keep possession.

Jota sends an early cross into the box but O’Riley can’t get there with his run from deep.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:53 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Jota has another go at goal but doesn’t find the target. He looks hungry to send Celtic back in front. It seems as though the Scottish side are set up to be a little more conservative. They aren’t pressing as high and are trying to remain compact off the ball.

Second half: Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:50 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Ange Postecoglou has made a change at the break with Daizen Maeda coming on to replace Saed Haksabanovic.

Celtic start quickly once again with Jota, now on the left side, driving towards the box and firing a shot at goal. Trubin has to drop low to his left to keep it out but the goalkeeper spills the ball and luckily for him there are no Celtic players around to tap in the rebound.

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund line-ups

18:47 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Borussia Dortmund XI: Meyer, Meunier, Ozcan, Hummels, Sule, Guerreiro, Can, Bellingham, Reus, Reyna, Modeste

Dortmund know their enemy – but can even they stop Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland?

18:44 , Michael Jones

It is fair to say that there are fewer than the standard six degrees of separation between the current Manchester City squad and Borussia Dortmund, particularly after the summer just gone. Manuel Akanji made the switch just a fortnight ago. Sergio Gomez, his fellow new arrival, is another Dortmund alumni. Ilkay Gundogan is in his seventh season at City – and the newly-appointed club captain – but forged his career and reputation at Signal Iduna Park, scoring in a Champions League final no less.

Realistically, though, there is only one topic of conversation ahead of this Group G meeting. There has only been one topic of conversation for several weeks now, in fact, regardless of City’s opposition. And if the reverse fixture next month will all be about Erling Haaland’s return to Dortmund for the first time since ending a formative two years in yellow and black, this reunion in Manchester is an opportunity to reflect on just how well he has adapted to his new surroundings.

Last week’s brace at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan against Sevilla not only opened Haaland’s Champions League account in City colours, but took him up to 25 goals in the competition after just 20 games, at still just 22 years of age. No player has reached that milestone as quickly. None of the names above him in the list – not even Cristiano Ronaldo, at its very summit – ever looked as certain to shatter all goal-scoring records before them at Haaland’s age. And that’s just the Champions League.

Dortmund know their enemy – but can even they stop Erling Haaland?

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund

18:41 , Michael Jones

Coming up after the conclusion of this game, Manchester City are taking on Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland is facing his old club with Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham admitting that he doesn’t know how the German side are going to stop Haaland from scoring.

HT Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:38 , Michael Jones

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s equaliser means Celtic have now only kept one clean sheet in their latest 34 away Champions League games - a 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the 2017/18 season.

Half-time: Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:33 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Into the break we go with the teams level at one goal apiece. It was certainly a tale of two halves as Celtic bossed the game for almost half and hour even going ahead after 10 minutes.

The visitors were caught on the break though and Mykhaylo Mudryk blasted Shakhtar back on terms. From there the hoops had to work hard to keep the home side out.

This is a much-needed break in play and Ange Postecoglou will need to persuade his players to come out fighting once again.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:30 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Marian Shved looks determined to score and hits a swerving effort from the edge of the penalty box to forces a good one-handed save from goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:26 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Mykola Matviyenko receives a backpass from Veleriy Bondar but he’s charged down by two Celtic players and somehow comes away with the ball. That could have been dangerous for Shakhtar and they have their centre-back to thank for keeping his composure.

Kyogo tries to win the ball back but leans too heavily on Taras Stepanenko in the middle of the pitch and gives away a free kick.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:20 , Michael Jones

36 mins: The game has flipped on its head. Celtic are the team under massive pressure now. Shakhtar seem to be able to get past the back line with ease. Their forwards are pacey and willing runners, Celtic need to be more switched on to avoid the counter-attack.

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

18:19 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Disallowed goal! Shakhtar almost have a second. Mudryk is played in on the left side once again and takes the ball to the byline.

He then whips it across the box to Marian Shved who as a couple of attempts to shoot before knocking the ball into the back of the net.

However, the flag goes up and the replays show that the ball had gone out of play just before Mudryk crossed it to Shved.

GOAL! Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic (Mudryk, 30’)⚽️

18:15 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Shakhtar are level!

Celtic will be furious that they’ve conceded here. They have dominated this first half and should be two or three goals to the good. Instead they’re hit on the counter-attack as Mykhaylo Mudryk is played in behind Josip Juranovic.

Mudryk recovers the ball, drives into the box and smokes a shot into the roof of the net leaving Joe Hart with no chance to stop it. It’s a great finish and Shakhtar are back in the game.

Shakhtar 0-1 Celtic

18:14 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Save! Celtic win a free kick inside Shakhtar’s final third and it gets floated over to Martiz Jenx by Matt O’Riley. Jenz nods the ball across the box to Greg Taylor who returns the ball to the defender.

Jenz blasts one at goal but Trubin gets low and denies him with a sharp save.

Shakhtar 0-1 Celtic

18:13 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Saed Haksabanovic is starting his first Champions League match for Celtic and is proving to be a useful threat on the left wing. He attempts what looks like a cross with the outside of his boot but smokes it straight at Trubin in Shakhtar’s goal. That’ll probably go down as a shot.

Shakhtar 0-1 Celtic

18:09 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Apart from that run from Shved, Shakhtar haven’t troubled Celtic at all in this first half. Still, 1-0 is a dangerous scoreline and Ange Postecoglou will want his team to get a second whilst they have all the momentum.

Shakhtar 0-1 Celtic

18:05 , Michael Jones

18 mins: There’s a bit of a response from Shakhtar as Marian Shved is given the ball on the right side of the pitch. He dribbles inside and drives to the box despite a number of defenders ahead of him.

Greg Taylor comes in from the side and looks to win the ball but Shved goes down searching for a penalty. He doesn’t get one.

Shakhtar 0-1 Celtic

18:01 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Celtic have been brilliant. They’ve piled the pressure on Shakhtar and haven’t let up over this first quarter of an hour. The home side are trying their best to get some time on the ball but Celtic are hunting it down in packs.

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-1 Celtic (Hatate, 11’)⚽️

17:56 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Celtic take a fully deserved lead! Josip Juanovic whips a diagonal ball over to Saed Haksabanovic on the left wing and the forward brings the ball under control in bags of space.

He slides the ball into the box where Reo Hatate storms onto it and guides a side-footed effort over to the back post. There’s a deflection off a lunging defender which knocks the ball away from Anatoliy Trubin before it spins over the line!

Shakhtar 0-0 Celtic

17:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Celtic’s corner is cleared at the near post. The visitors are pushing high up the pitch, forcing Shakhtar to boot it long as they’re finding it tricky to play past the press.

Haksabanovic and Jota have switched sides with each other too. Callum McGregor is shouting instructions to his team mates from the middle of the pitch.

Shakhtar 0-0 Celtic

17:51 , Michael Jones

6 mins: This has been a good start from Celtic. They sweep up the left side of the pitch and get it up to Saed Haksabanovic whos feeds the ball into the area.

Greg Taylor makes an underlapping run and collects the pass before fizzing one into the six-yard box. Kyogo is hovering for the ball but a deflection knocks it out for a corner.

Shakhtar 0-0 Celtic

17:48 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Save! A mistake from Shakhtar gives the ball to Matt O’Riley who slides it into the box for Kyogo Furuhashi. He darts onto the ball and shoots but Anatoliy Trubin charges at the striker and makes a sharp save with his feet.

Big chance for Celtic early on here.

Kick off: Shakhtar 0-0 Celtic

17:46 , Michael Jones

Shakhtar Donetsk get the match started and work the ball over to the right side of the pitch. Reo Hatate tries to intercept the ball but can only knock it out of play.

The noise is incredible from the fans in the stadium. This will be a tough test for Celtic.

Shakhtar vs Celtic

17:42 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Callum McGregor leads Celtic out onto the pitch in Warsaw. Tonight is all about the result for the Scottish team.

They need to win to keep their hopes of making it out of the group alive.

‘Real Madrid was a missed opportunity’

17:39 , Michael Jones

Celtic captain, Callum McGregor, spoke to BT Sport in the build-up to tonight’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk and explained how manager Ange Postecoglou believes the defeat to Real Madrid was a missed opportunity to get points on the board.

“The manager saw [the defeat to Real Madrid] as a missed opportunity.” said McGregor, “We know that it’s fine margins at this level and we need to take our chances when they arise.

“We need to pick up results. We’ll need to put in a good performance and show our personality in this game to get the points we need.”

Celtic won’t change their approach

17:35 , Michael Jones

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has reiterated that his team will continue to play the way they do week-in-week-out on the European stage.

“We do it on a daily basis,” he told BT Sport before kick off. “We work really hard on a daily basis to be a certain kind of football team.

“There’s no point coming out to do that at the weekend then changing your approach. We want to test ourselves against the best and that’s the stage we’re on.”

Celtic’s recent European record

17:30 , Michael Jones

Celtic lost five of their seven European away games last season, winning the other two.

They conceded 17 goals in those matches, at least two in each game, and scored just 14.

Shakhtar’s home record

17:25 , Michael Jones

Shakhtar Donetsk have managed only five wins in their last 19 home European matches, losing six and drawing eight. Can Celtic inflict another defeat on their opponents tonight?

Postecoglou to Brighton?

17:20 , Michael Jones

Brighton and Hove Albion are seeking a new manager after Graham Potter left to take over at Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The high-flying Seagulls sit fourth in the top flight following a strong start to the season that comes despite the big-money sales of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella over the summer.

The job is sure to attract a number of candidates including Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou:

Next Brighton manager: Candidates to replace Graham Potter

Champions League returns to Warsaw

17:13 , Michael Jones

The Champions League is back in this stadium after a six-year absence.

In 2016, Legia Warsaw played in the group stage against Borussia Dortmund (they lost 6-0), Real Madrid (they drew 3-3) and Sporting Lisbon (they won 1-0).

Shakhtar vs Celtic

17:07 , Michael Jones

Ready to go in Warsaw, kick off is at 5.45pm, just over half an hour away.

Celtic’s group stage record

17:01 , Michael Jones

A 3-0 win away to Anderlecht on Matchday 2 in 2017/18 is one of only two Celtic victories in their last 21 games in the Champions League, group stage and beyond.

They have lost 16 times in that run.

That victory over Anderlecht is also Celtic’s only victory in their last 12 away games in the Champions League proper with the hoops losing nine.

Latest odds: Shakhtar vs Celtic

16:55 , Michael Jones

Celtic are the surprising favourites to win tonight’s match with Betfair pricing them at the 13/10. Those odds will in part be down to their solid first half performance against Real Madrid last week but Ange Postecoglou’s men will need to be more clinical if they hope to bring something away from Poland this evening.

Latest odds from Betfair:

Shakhtar Donetsk to win 2/1

The draw 13/5

Celtic to win 13/10

Celtic to wear black armbands for the Queen

16:49 , Michael Jones

All Scottish Premiership fixtures were cancelled over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday so Celtic have had a week to prepare for tonight’s game.

A Uefa statement onTuesday suggested that a moment of silence will be observed and black armbands will be worn by British teams away from home during this matchday.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: "I have been very fortunate in that, in my role, I have travelled the world and one thing I have learned is to respect everyone’s culture.

"I have learned to respect people’s culture and abide by whatever obligations I have personally and whatever the club has - and that’s what we will be doing tomorrow."

Shakhtar vs Celtic

16:44 , Michael Jones

Celtic are in the Champions League group stage for the 11th time with their most recent campaign coming in 2017/18.

Shakhtar Donetsk are in the group stage for the 17th time and this is their sixth in a row. They have featured in 14 of the last 16 Champions League group stages.

Shakhtar vs Celtic team changes

16:38 , Michael Jones

Igor JoviÄeviÄ makes no changes to his Shakhtar Donetsk side that defeated RB Leipzig last week. Goalscorers Marian Shved and Mykhaylo Mudryk start but Lassina Traore starts from the bench.

Ange Postecoglou meanwhile makes two changes to the Celtic starting XI. Kyogo Furuhashi and Saed Haksabanovic come in to replace Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Shakhtar vs Celtic line-ups

16:33 , Michael Jones

Shakhtar XI: Trubin, Bondar, Taylor, Matviyneko, Konoplia, Stepanenko, Shved, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Zubkov

Celtic XI: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Furuhashi, O’Riley, Jota, Haksabanovic

Jenz prepared for Shakhtar

16:30 , Michael Jones

Celtic defender, Moritz Jenz, says his team are prepared to face Shakhtar Donetsk tonight and believes this will be the type of game that suits Celtic.

“We expect Shakhtar to be very structured, to have a defensive midfield block.” he said, “I think they’ll let us have the ball and hit us on the counter.

“In Scotland we have the ball a lot, so we’ll be well prepared for that kind of match.”

Shakhtar vs Celtic

16:25 , Michael Jones

This is the fifth meeting between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic with the previous four also coming in the Champions League group stages.

All four of those games ended in victories for the team playing at home. Will Shakhtar continue that trend tonight or can Celtic earn three points on the road?

Shakhtar playing home games in Poland

16:20 , Michael Jones

Shakhtar Donetsk are playing all of their Champions League home games in Poland this season due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Head coach Igor Jovicevic said his team will perform "for the people out there" as they take to the Stadion Wojska Polskiego on Wednesday night where a full house is expected at the 30,000-seat stadium.

"We need the spectators to share their energy and drive with us so we can fight during this game from the very first to the very last minute," the 48-year-old said,

"We are going to be playing for our fans, all those people who are out there. Indeed, all those people coming to the stadium have their own personal difficulties, but we are playing for them and with them."

Postecoglou on Madrid defeat

16:13 , Michael Jones

Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated by the way Celtic let Real Madrid take control of their Champions League fixture after the Scottish side showed plenty of promise in the first half of the game.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring after 56 minutes and Luka Modric added a second four minutes later to put Madrid in full control of the game.

"I was a bit frustrated," said Postecoglou. "In the context of who we were playing against, I understand that you are playing against one of the best teams in the world at the moment, maybe the best. And for us to be able to match them by playing our football was encouraging.

"Looking back, the disappointing thing was, when we conceded, we conceded again quickly. There was no need to. If we had hung in the game, there’s always the chance to create again.

"At this level, 60 minutes is never going to be enough. You have to make sure you see the game out and be resilient when you need to be.”

Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic to go the distance in next Champions League clash

16:05 , Michael Jones

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has challenged his players to show more resilience and staying power as they continue their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Scottish champions created a number of good chances against holders Real Madrid last week but ended up on the end of a 3-0 defeat.

Carlo Ancelotti admitted his Real side “suffered” in the first half but Postecoglou seemed to be more frustrated than he was encouraged after the display.

Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic to go the distance in next Champions League clash

Shakhtar vs Celtic early team news

15:59 , Michael Jones

Shakhtar full-back Viktor Kornienko will be out for the remainder of 2022 after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture but he is the club’s only injured player at present, meaning head coach Igor Jovicevic can roll with the same starting XI that swept Leipzig aside.

For Celtic, Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt are both sidelined but fatigue shouldn’t be an issue given they had the weekend off, so Ange Postecoglou has an otherwise full complement to choose from.

Kyogo Furuhashi will likely start ahead of Giorgos Giakoumakis in attack.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic

15:50 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League fixtures. Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are back in action following their 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid last time out and manager Ange Postecoglou has promised to bring his team up to the level of Europe’s top competition.

The hoops take on Shakhtar Donetsk who were breezed through their opening match earning a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig. The Ukrainian side are playing their home games on Poland this season after signing a lease agreement with Legia Warsaw after the Russian invasion of Ukraine put a halt to domestic football in the country.

Later on, Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund with Erling Haaland facing his old club for the first time since leaving earlier in the summer. England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to start for Dortmund after being substituted early on in the German club’s 3-0 win against FC Copenhagen in their opening group game.