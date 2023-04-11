Man City vs Bayern Munich: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City tonight face a daunting task to reach the Champions League semi-finals as Pep Guardiola faces former club Bayern Munich and regular foe Thomas Tuchel.

City are again among the favourites to win the competition, but so are the German giants after a near-faultless European campaign. Julian Nagelsmann has been sacked, though, and now Tuchel, who beat City in the 2021 final while in charge of Chelsea.

Will Tuchel join a team during the season and mastermind another European triumph? Guardiola will have to be at his best to stop him at the first hurdle, and has loanee Joao Cancelo in the opposition to boot.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The match will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where to watch Man City vs Bayern Munich

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs Bayern Munich team news

Phil Foden is the only expected absentee for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola boasts almost a full fity squad to choose from.

Pep Guardiola has resisted doing too much tinkering in recent weeks, meaning John Stones could continue in a midfield role. Bernardo Silva is also pushing to be involved.

Bayern Munich need to work out who will be leading the line against City with Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting injured. Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry are the obvious candidates.

Jamal Musiala is in line to start, but Sadio Mane is in a fight to keep his place. Cancelo is eligable to face his parent club.

Man City vs Bayern Munich prediction

Manchester City can beat any team on any day, as their form proves, but a lack of clean sheets will give Bayern hope.

The Bavarians have a perfect record in the Champions League this season and you wouldn't beat against them taking something back with them, it's down to City keeping it tight.

Man City to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two teams have not met in nine years.

Man City wins: 3

Draws: 0

Bayern wins: 3

Man City vs Bayern Munich match odds

Man City win: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Bayern win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).