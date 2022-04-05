Man City vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction as De Bruyne nets winner

Man City host Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final (Action Images via Reuters)

The Champions League returns on Tuesday night and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, last year’s beaten finalists, take centre stage as they host Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. These two clubs were champions of their respective domestic leagues last year, but while City are again top in the Premier League, Atleti look to be handing the title over to their city rivals in LaLiga.

Both Guardiola and opposite number Diego Simeone have faced heartache in the final of this competition with their current clubs, but City remain the favourites to go the distance this time - even if this will be a huge test for the Cityzens in the last eight. At the weekend they warmed up for the tie with a routine victory over Burnley, while the Spanish side hammered Alaves to make it six straight wins in all competitions.

City topped their group in the earlier round, while Atletico were runners-up in theirs. The winners of this tie will progress to face either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, following last month’s draw.

Follow all the latest updates and team news as Man City face Atletico Madrid below:

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

GOAL! 70’ - De Bruyn finally gives City the lead after Foden pass (1-0)

HALF-TIME! City dominating possession but unable to break down Atletico defence (0-0)

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Rodrigo, Gundogan; Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne; Sterling

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Lodi; M. Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke; Griezmann, João Félix

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Club Atlético de Madrid

FT: Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:50 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: That’s it. Manchester City earn themselves a deserved 1-0 lead heading into the second leg in Spain. Kevin de Bruyne found the breakthrough in the 70th minute after a superb piece of play from substitute Phil Foden.

Will both teams be happy with that? Atletico will need to show a hell of a lot more going forward if they are to reach the semi-finals.

Job done for Man City.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:49 , Dylan Terry

90+2mins: Vrsaljko fouls Grealish yet again! That’s the third time since he came on and finally the Atletico Madrid full-back is in the book.

Now Ederson has also been booked after remonstrating following an off the ball incident between Correa and Laporte.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:47 , Dylan Terry

90+1mins: Correa tries to get in behind the City defence and force a corner but Ake does superbly to win the goal kick.

The match heading towards a 1-0 win for the English champions.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:46 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: Two minutes of stoppage time to be played at the end of this one.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:46 , Dylan Terry

89 mins: Man City are probing but they are in no hurry to find a second goal.

Grealish is fouled by Vrsaljko. The England man is then penalised for running into Vrsaljko when it looked like it was the other way around!

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:44 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: Foden and De Bruyne linking up sensationally again! Foden with a ridiculous pass using the outside of his boot finds De Bruyne inside the penalty area. The Belgian tries to pull a cross back but it’s blocked. Foden then tries his luck with a shot but it cannons off De Bruyne and away.

Foden has been remarkable since coming off the bench.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:42 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: Cancelo finds De Bruyne as City look to break from an Atletico Madrid move. The Portuguese full-back finds De Bruyne and he has an effort at goal from 25 yards but it’s well over the top.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:41 , Dylan Terry

85 mins: Jesus also receives a caution and he will miss the second leg. He gets it for dissent after a throw-in doesn’t go his way.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:40 , Dylan Terry

83 mins: Handbags! Guardiola is involved too. Grealish goes down on the touchline and Correa thumps the ball into the Manchester City man’s leg and then face.

Guardiola is right there in front of it and he has some stern words for Correa before dragging Grealish away as he looks to get involved.

Correa goes in the book.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:39 , Dylan Terry

83 mins: Will both teams be happy with this? Man City are not being reckless with the commitment of players. Likewise Atletico do not seem in a rush to create something.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:37 , Dylan Terry

81 mins: Thomas Lemar has entered the fray in place of Joao Felix.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:37 , Dylan Terry

81 mins: Magic from Foden! Twinkle toes inside the penalty area as he beats two Atletico Madrid players before squaring it for De Bruyne whose shot is blocked by Felipe!

Big chance to double City’s advantage. Wonderful stuff from Foden.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:35 , Dylan Terry

79 mins: Vrsaljko sends a good cross into the Manchester City penalty area and it almost falls for Cunha but Stones does enough to shepherd the ball back to Ederson.

A bit more space as well for the hosts now when Atletico are caught up the pitch. A second goal would be enormous.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:33 , Dylan Terry

77 mins: Kondogbia goes down in a chase with Rodri. The Manchester City midfielder doesn’t look like he has done anything wrong but the free-kick is given just inside the City half.

It’s clipped in towards the back post and Laporte deals with it.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:31 , Dylan Terry

76 mins: Atletico Madrid haven’t really troubled Ederson all night. That will need to change at some point in this tie.

But will they wait for the second leg? It’s a risky game.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:31 , Dylan Terry

74 mins: City are straight back on the throat of Atletico. They feel they can get this job done tonight.

De Bruyne tries to slide it through to Jesus but Felipe is across to cut out the pass. De Bruyne then fouls Kondogbia and Atletico have some relief.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:29 , Dylan Terry

Massive.

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

21:28 , Dylan Terry

72 mins: Seismic goal in this tie. Will Atletico try and find a goal now? Or will they take a 1-0 defeat back to Spain?

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid (De Bruyne, 70)

21:26 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: Foden off the bench and he lays it on for De Bruyne!

The substitute makes an instant impact! Foden picks up the ball 25 yards from goal. He looks up and finds De Bruyne with a pass through the legs of Reinaldo and De Bruyne sweeps the ball beyond Oblak!

The Etihad bursts into life!

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:25 , Dylan Terry

68 mins: Three substitutions for Manchester City. Grealish, Foden and Jesus on for Mahrez, Gundogan and Sterling.

Rodrigo de Paul immediately goes in the book for a late challenge on Grealish! The former Aston Villa man is a foul magnet!

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:23 , Dylan Terry

67 mins: Big appeals! De Bruyne tries to slide a pass into Sterling and the England man goes down under pressure from Felipe. Penalty? No says the referee.

Not sure there was enough in it to warrant a spot kick. He does step across Sterling but there’s no attempt to make a tackle.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:22 , Dylan Terry

66 mins: The frustration of the crowd is definitely growing as Man City’s passing becomes a little slack. Atletico will be lapping that up.

Into the final quarter of the first leg we go.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:21 , Dylan Terry

The calvary arrive for Atletico. And we are hearing Guardiola is also about to make a triple change...

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:20 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: Sterling goes down inside the box under pressure from Felipe. Appeals from the crowd more than the players there. There was a little nudge but not enough for a penalty.

Felipe nods it away from a corner though and City have another chance to load the box.

In it comes and Laporte has a free header! He leaps and meets the ball but can’t quite get over it and it’s a couple of yards over the top.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:18 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: The last few minutes has seen both teams revert to their formations from the first half. Manchester City playing some rather slow build-up as Atletico sit in deep.

Phil Foden is rather intensively warming up now.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:16 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: Here come the substitutions. Koke, Griezmann and Llorente are coming off for De Paul, Correa and Cunha.

Fresh legs for the visitors.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:13 , Dylan Terry

58 mins: Getting a bit niggly in here now as Mahrez finds some space and Koke is quick to make the foul. Another Atleti trademark.

The free-kick is taken quick to Sterling and he tries his luck with a low shot across goal which rolls wide.

Three substitutions incoming from Simeone.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:12 , Dylan Terry

56 mins: De Bruyne goes for goal this time and Oblak is down to his left smartly to save! He smothers the ball at the second time of asking.

City have a shot on target though!

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:11 , Dylan Terry

54 mins: Free-kick for Manchester City 30 yards from goal. Is a set-piece their route to breaking the deadlock?

Well, they try something rather cute! De Bruyne plays it short to Gundogan and he lays it off to Mahrez who is then fouled 10 yards closer! Another free-kick. This time it’s 22 yards or so from goal.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:08 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: De Bruyne takes it short to Mahrez but Felipe heads clear. Atletico then break again and they have three moving forward! Koke tries to find Llorente with an inch-perfect pass but he had to give it to Felix on the other side! Llorente collects it on the edge of the area but his cross/shot is straight into Ederson’s arms.

A waste. Atletico look a lot more potent already.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:06 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: A sign of things to come? The crowd are up and there is already more energy about this second half. That will play into Manchester City’s hands.

The hosts have another corner.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:05 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: Best chance of the game for Man City! De Bruyne whips a ball into Gundogan. The German swivels and curls one towards the far corner which Sterling tries to deflect goalbound but it’s wide. Took a nick from an Atletico player and goes out for a corner.

Atletico then suddenly break from the resulting corner! Griezmann sprints clear and there is no one back to cover! He is slowing though and opts to try and find Felix out on the left but gets the pass wrong and it’s out for a throw.

That was a chance for both sides. Better already!

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:02 , Dylan Terry

47 mins: Oh, hello! Llorente is in behind in the opening few seconds of the second half. He fluffs the finish into the arms of Ederson and then the flag goes up.

It was about 10 yards offside. Ridiculous that play continued.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

21:01 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Right, the players are back out. And here we go!

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:57 , Dylan Terry

Second leg to come then. Let’s hope for a little more action.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:53 , Dylan Terry

Goalless, yes. But that’s sugar-coating that half of football. Tactically it’s fascinating. But on an aesthetically entertaining level it has not been good.

HT: Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:47 , Dylan Terry

Half-time: No added time at the end of the first half. That tells you all you need to know really. Barely anything happened. At all.

Atletico Madrid will be very content. Manchester City with some thinking to do.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:46 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Still no shots on target in the match.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:44 , Dylan Terry

44 mins: Silva tries to create something but a swarm of red and white shirts are surrounding him in an instant. He goes down but the referee is having none of that.

Stones tries his luck from 25 yards... that’s never going to trouble Oblak as it sails over the bar. A sign of frustration?

The camera cuts to Foden and Grealish on the bench.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:42 , Dylan Terry

42 mins: De Bruyne appeals for a penalty after going down in between two Atletico Madrid defenders inside the box. Felipe did make contact but De Bruyne ran into him more than the other way around. The ball had also already gone.

Atletico beginning to time waste at the end of the first half (in the first leg!)

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:41 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: Cancelo and De Bruyne with a bit of a mix-up as the Belgian makes a pass when his teammate has already run elsewhere. But such is the amount of time City have on the ball they can pick it back up instantly without an Atleti challenge.

De Bruyne then sends another cross straight into the arms of Oblak.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:39 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: Mahrez slides a nice through ball into Cancelo on the right of the penalty area but his low cross is gathered by Oblak.

Rodri then tries a similar pass into Cancelo but there’s a little too much on that one.

Manchester City need to try and contain their frustrations.

Atletico have a rare foray forward but the pass from Vrsaljko is too early as Llorente fails to get himself back onside.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:36 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: Five attempts for Manchester City to none for Atletico. But we are yet to have a shot on target. The possession stats are 71-29. I’ll let you work out who has what.

Hint: City are on the attack again.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:34 , Dylan Terry

34 mins: Nothing going for Atletico at the moment. A high ball clearly comes off Ake but the assistant referee gives Manchester City the throw much to the bemusement of Llorente.

Atletico eventually defuse the City pressure as Felix draws a foul from De Bruyne.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:33 , Dylan Terry

How to break them down?

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:32 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: De Bruyne’s corner fails to beat Felix at the near post. De Bruyne then sends another cross in but it’s too close to Oblak.

City immediately have the ball back once more though. Attack vs defence.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:31 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Kondogbia dribbles the ball towards the halfway line but he has nothing to aim at in front of him and Rodri wins it back with a perfectly timed tackle.

Sterling tries to take on Vrsaljko but the Atleti defender times his sliding challenge superbly and the hosts have a corner.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:29 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: Stones switches to Sterling on the left. Rodri then switches it to Cancelo on the right. City continue to probe before Cancelo tries a neat pass into Mahrez inside the penalty area but it dribbles out of play.

Atletico taking no chances with the goal kicks, by the way. Every single one being pumped long by Oblak. No playing out from the back for Simeone.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:27 , Dylan Terry

26 mins: Another decent chance to create something for Atletico as Felix looks to set Koke off in behind the City defence. He plays the pass but Laporte just about gets across to cover before earning himself a free-kick.

It goes without saying Atletico will need to make the most of their limited time in the City half this evening.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:25 , Dylan Terry

24 mins: Atletico Madrid finally find a way into the Manchester City half as Felix darts inside and out before Cancelo comes across to collect the ball with some really classy defending. He then sells Griezmann down the river with a dummy before relieving his side of any danger.

The Portuguese defender has been truly sublime so far.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:24 , Dylan Terry

All Manchester City midway through the first half.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:23 , Dylan Terry

22 mins: There is so few spaces in that Atletico Madrid back line. They are playing with three centre-backs remember.

Corner to Manchester City as they work it short to Gundogan on the edge of the area. Gundogan takes on the shot but snatches at it and it’s well over the bar.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:21 , Dylan Terry

20 mins: Everything going through Cancelo at the moment. He slides it through to De Bruyne on the edge of the area but Felipe is across to snuff out the danger before the Belgian can look to get a shot away.

Another cross into the box from Cancelo but Mahrez can’t get across his marker in time and Oblak claims once more.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:20 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: Every time Atletico get a hold of the ball it is won back by Manchester City within three or four seconds. Relentless pressure from the hosts without a great deal in the way of chances yet.

Cancelo drives forward and lays it off to Mahrez on the right touchline. He whips in a dangerous cross which narrowly evades Gundogan in the middle as Oblak pounces on the ball.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:17 , Dylan Terry

16 mins: It’s been all Manchester City after a quarter of an hour at the Etihad Stadium. Atletico Madrid have barely had a kick in the opposition half. But that is what they do.

Rodri tries to fizz a pass out to Cancelo but it’s wayward and Atletico have a throw-in.

A total of 69 per cent possession so far for the hosts. Feels like more.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:15 , Dylan Terry

14 mins: Laporte is first to the corner but it’s well wide of Oblak’s goal. City have started this game in the ascendancy, though, there’s no doubt about that.

Appeals for a penalty! Sterling jinks in and out of a couple of Atletico challenges before going down outside the area. Moments later Silva is down inside the box but there wasn’t enough in that.

VAR checked. Nothing doing.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:13 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Mahrez clips a ball inside for De Bruyne but the Belgian can’t quite get onto it before it skids off the slippery service. It is rainy Manchester weather this evening.

City come forward again as Cancelo delivers a cross towards Gundogan but it’s cleared ahead of the German. De Bruyne then tries his luck and Vrsaljko blocks it away for a corner.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:10 , Dylan Terry

The respect is there.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:10 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: De Bruyne finds Cancelo 25 yards from goal and the Portuguese defender decides to take on the shot. He tries his luck and it takes a nick off an Atletico shirt but doesn’t quite fall for Sterling inside the penalty area.

First signs of space for the Premier League leaders.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:09 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: Late challenge from Kondogbia on Cancelo. The Atletico midfielder was sensational for his side at Old Trafford last month, but he gives City the opportunity to send a free-kick into the box after that foul.

De Bruyne swings it in but Savic flicks a header clear. Atletico then try to break but Felix is the only player forward and four City shirts surround him to close the space and clear the danger.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:06 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: Bernardo Silva appears to be the focal point of attack for Manchester City with Sterling on the left, Mahrez on the right and De Bruyne as the number 10.

A lot of passing from the hosts so far. Nothing in the way of chances.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:05 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Atletico barely have a kick in the opening three minutes before Laporte looks for Sterling over the top and it’s just too heavy for the England international to bring down.

City have pinned Atletico into their own half in the early stages. No real surprise there.

Llorente is eventually found inside the City half after a hooked pass from Felix but he fouls Ake and City come forward once more.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:02 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: It is Cancelo at right-back and Nathan Ake at left-back for Manchester City.

Atletico immediately retreat into their defensive shape as the hosts begin their long evening in the the visitors’ half.

Man City 0-0 Atletico Madrid

20:01 , Dylan Terry

1 min: Here we go then. Everyone is ready. It’s Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Bernardo Silva gets us underway.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:57 , Dylan Terry

The players are making their way out onto the pitch as we speak. It’s the blue of Manchester City vs the red and white of Atletico Madrid.

Mouthwatering.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:56 , Dylan Terry

The Etihad is packed out for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final. This really does have a big game feeling.

Sometimes you can’t beat this competition.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:53 , Dylan Terry

Pep Guardiola’s final comments ahead of tonight’s clash (while wearing a Stone Island jumper).

He told BT Sport: “We must be ourselves. We have to be at our best, individually and as a team, and after that, football is football. We plan to try and impose our game all of the time.

“But of course Atletico have qualities, they are champions of Spain and always have good results in Europe and have been a tough opponent for a decade in the knockout stages.”

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:51 , Dylan Terry

So then, less than 10 minutes until kick-off at the Etihad! Here is a reminder of the two teams’ starting line-ups.

Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne; Sterling.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, SaviÄ, Felipe, Reinildo, Lodi; M. Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke; Griezmann, João Félix.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:49 , Dylan Terry

Diego Simeone on how he plans to attack the challenge that is Manchester City.

“We’re going to play where we think we can hurt them,” he said. “We’re going to use our characteristics, the way we’ve been playing for years, and continue to compete.

“But City are a lovely team to watch. What I like most about teams that play well like them is the strength and effort they put in to winning the ball back while continuing to play in an attacking way.

“They have some great players - Sterling, De Bruyne - but what wakes me up is that they run, they pressurise, they are always active. They never leave a lost ball. This work ethic is additional to the talent. All managers want that.”

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:44 , Dylan Terry

Atletico Madrid are in good form. They might be out of the La Liga title race, but they have won each of their last six games in all competitions.

Simeone has not tasted defeat since the middle of February.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:38 , Dylan Terry

Pep Guardiola has won two of his previous three meetings against Diego Simeone. Will he make it three in four tonight? Or can the Argentine level things up?

Kick-off is just over 20 minutes away.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:36 , Dylan Terry

A reminder that in this year’s Champions League the away goals rule does not apply. So less of a fear for Man City fans this evening, but also a little less drama for us neutrals.

I’m not a fan of them getting rid of the rule. Feel like I may be with the majority?

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:30 , Dylan Terry

Miguel appears to be suggesting it could well be Ake at left-back and Cancelo at right-back. Delaney knows best, so there goes my theory of a Stones-Ake-Laporte-Cancelo (R-L) defence.

I apologise.

City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Aké; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Sterling, Mahrez — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 5, 2022

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:26 , Dylan Terry

England internationals Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have to settle for places on the bench at the start of this huge Champions League clash.

Very few clubs could do that and have very few people notice.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:24 , Dylan Terry

Pep Guardiola refused to engage in any kind of mind games when asked about whether Diego Simeone plays an ugly style of football.

The Spaniard responded: “I’m not going to talk one second about this stupid debate.

“Everyone tries to win the game. If they win they are right, if we win we are right. It’s for the players, the difference will be there.”

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:19 , Dylan Terry

Atletico Madrid have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals since they made it to the last four in the 2016/17 season.

On that occasion, they were beaten by Real Madrid, who went on to claim their second of three Champions Leagues in a row.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:15 , Dylan Terry

A reminder that Man City do have the small matter of welcoming Liverpool to the Etihad on Sunday in what could well turn out to be a Premier League decider.

Not that Pep is thinking about it, of course.

He said: “If people think I will play the same against Atletico and Liverpool, I don’t think like that because the movements from Liverpool are completely different than Atletico - especially because the players are all different.

“That’s why I love to overthink and create stupid tactics, and when we don’t win I am punished. I will take inspiration and I’m going to do incredible tactics [on Tuesday]. We play with 12!”

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:10 , Dylan Terry

Here is a good stat about tonight’s meeting. These two sides have NEVER met before in any competition.

This is a first. You very rarely get them in football these days.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:08 , Dylan Terry

So now the team news is out, anyone changed their prediction for tonight? Here is our very own Harry Latham-Coyle’s verdict ahead of the clash this evening.

“Atletico Madrid will be tough to break down for Manchester City, particularly away from home, but Pep Guardiola’s side should be able to take a slim first leg advantage to Spain for the second leg. Manchester City 2-1 Atletico Madrid.”

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:03 , Dylan Terry

Former Liverpool man Luis Suarez has been forced to settle for a place on the bench.

You get the feeling, though, that he will have some say in this tie - whether it be positive or negative.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

19:01 , Dylan Terry

What do we make of that XI from Guardiola then? Kyle Walker is still suspended after his silly group stage sending off. But instead of Cancelo as right-back and Zinchenko at left-back, Guardiola has gone with Stones on the right and Cancelo on the left.

He has also selected Raheem Sterling ahead of Phil Foden. Interesting.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:56 , Dylan Terry

And the team they will be facing.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, SaviÄ, Felipe, Reinildo, Lodi; M. Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke; Griezmann, João Félix.

Subs: Lecomte, Christian, Wass, Hermoso, Ibra, De Paul, Lemar, Serrano, Suarez, Correa, Cunha.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:54 , Dylan Terry

Here is the all-important starting line-up from Pep then.

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:49 , Dylan Terry

A reminder that this is the English champions vs the Spanish champions. It doesn’t feel quite like that though given Atletico’s poor defence of their La Liga title.

Simeone’s men are 12 points behind local rivals Real Madrid with just eight games remaining.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:47 , Dylan Terry

There is another Champions League tie going on tonight. Liverpool have travelled to Portugal for the first leg of their last 16 clash against Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to book a semi-final place against either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

You can follow that one by clicking on the link below.

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Champions League updates

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:42 , Dylan Terry

Guardiola vs Simeone is one of those Champions League duels that typifies the contrasting styles of football, particularly modern football.

I’m not saying which is better, I’ll let you guys answer that.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:38 , Dylan Terry

‘Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid’. That is the latest article from The Independent’s very own Miguel Delaney.

He feels Simeone could bring out another unpredictable ‘episode’ from Guardiola in the Champions League.

Read the theory in-depth here.

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape City vs Atletico

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:34 , Dylan Terry

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has admitted Manchester City have better players than them ahead of tonight’s clash.

The Argentine coach said: “No doubt, Manchester City have extraordinary players. I am sure they have better players than us.

“Manchester City and Bayern Munich are favourites because of the characteristics of their players. But last season Chelsea won - and not many people expected that.”

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:30 , Dylan Terry

Around 30 minutes until we know the starting line-ups for this evening. This is what Pep Guardiola had to say yesterday when he was asked if he ‘overthinks’ his tactics ahead of big Champions League ties.

He said: “In the Champions League, always I overthink. I overthink a lot. Absolutely.

“That’s why I’ve had good results. I love to overthink and create stupid tactics. Tonight I take inspiration and there will be incredible tactics tomorrow. We’ll play with 12.”

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:25 , Dylan Terry

Pep Guardiola knows what it’s like to be knocked out of the Champions League by Diego Simeone.

In the semi-finals back in 2016, Simeone masterminded an away goals triumph over Guardiola’s Bayern Munich.

If he can win this tie, it may well be even more impressive.

Atletico Madrid team news

18:21 , Dylan Terry

Jose Gimenez has not travelled with the Atletico Madrid squad after being forced off during the weekend victory against Alaves, leaving Diego Simeone without his key central defender.

Hector Herrera returned early from international duty with Mexico after suffering a thigh problem, and it has been reported that the midfielder may miss both legs of this last-eight tie.

Yannick Carrasco is suspended.

Man City team news

18:18 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City will be without two defenders, with Kyle Walker suspended and Ruben Dias still making his way back from a hamstring issue.

John Stones did not start the win over Burnley, but Pep Guardiola has suggested that the defender’s place on the bench was a precaution, and he may start.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:15 , Dylan Terry

After three quarter-final exits in a row, Guardiola finally guided Man City beyond the last eight 12 months ago when they went all the way to the final.

But Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side got the better of them in Porto, so the wait goes on for the blue side of Manchester City in their quest to become champions of Europe.

Many regard them as the best club side on the continent, but can they finally prove it?

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

18:13 , Dylan Terry

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Pep Guardiola is still awaiting his third Champions League trophy as a manager and his first since winning it with Barcelona in 2011.

But standing in his way this evening and next week is the evergreen Diego Simeone and his canny Atletico Madrid side.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter.