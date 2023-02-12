Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates after Rodri header

Manchester City return to action for the first time since being charged with over 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules as they host Aston Villa this afternoon.

The Premier League holders come into the match under a cloud of scrutiny as an independent commission determines whether they are guilty of the charges and face exclusion from the top flight. City have insisted there is “irrefutable evidence” to prove their innocence and manager Pep Guardiola defended the club on Friday saying: “I am fully convinced that we will be innocent”.

On the pitch, Man City need to respond to their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in their previous outing but a 1-1 between Arsenal and Brentford yesterday means they can close the gap on the league leaders to just three points if they defeat Aston Villa today. Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s men hope to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to Leicester last time out but should expect a difficult time of things at the Etihad Stadium.

Earlier, late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho earned Manchester United a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Leeds. It meant United leap-frogged City into second place having played two games more.

Follow all the action as Man City host Aston Villa in the Premier League, following the earlier clash between Leeds and Man Utd:

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Man City host Aston Villa in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports

GOAL! Rodri powers in near-post header from early corner (MCI 1-0 AVL)

City playing first match since being charged with 100 breaches of financial rules

Aston Villa hoping to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to Leicester last time out

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, J. Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

Report: Marcus Rashford inspires Manchester United to late win at rivals Leeds

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Aston Villa FC

Man City 1-0 Aston Villa

16:46 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Disallowed goal! Kyle Walker lifts the ball over the top and bounces it into the penalty area. Erling Haaland makes a run past Calum Chambers and shrugs off the defender.

He’s only got eyes for the ball as Emi Martinez comes off his line and punches the ball off Haaland’s nose. The two collide and go to ground as the ball drops to Ilkay Gundogan.

He drills it into the back of the net but the referee blows for a foul against the goalkeeper.

Man City 1-0 Aston Villa

16:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Save! City should be two up! Kevin De Bruyne gets the ball out on the right wing and slips a pass inside to Rodri. He threads it into the box as Ilkay Gundogan makes a cutting run.

The German midfielder hits one at goal but Emi Martinez manages to get something on the ball and tip it wide of the far post! Great attack, great save.

Man City 1-0 Aston Villa

16:42 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Ollie Watkins makes a run in behind the Man City defence as a long ball comes over the top. Leon Bailey is up there with him and drives into the box but Watkins’ cutback comes to Rodri who brings the ball away for the home side.

Man City 1-0 Aston Villa

16:38 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Manchester City have been under scrutiny this week after the Premier League charged them with over 100 breaches of the top-flight’s financial rules.

That off-field focus led many to believe that the champions would respond on the pitch against Aston Villa today and they’ve certainly started well.

It could be a long day for the Villans today.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Aston Villa (Rodri, 4’)⚽️

16:37 , Michael Jones

4 mins: Manchester City strike early! Riyad Mahrez swings in the corner ball as Rodri makes a run to the near post. The midfielder meets it in the air and guides his header past Emi Martinez to send the home side ahead!

Man City 0-0 Aston Villa

16:35 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Man City defend Villa’s corner easily enough then work the ball up the pitch and push high from the back. Ruben Dias fizzes a cross field pass over to Jack Grealish on the left wing. He brings the ball down and wins a corner with a squared pass into the six-yard box.

Kick off: Man City 0-0 Aston Villa

16:33 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa kick off the match and work the ball over to the left wing. Kyle Walker doesn’t look 100% fit and needed to come away from the Man City warm-up early.

Villa target him early on with a cross into the box but Aymeric Laporte is there to deflect the ball out for a corner.

Man City vs Aston Villa

16:30 , Michael Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola has named a strong Manchester City line-up. The champions are hoping to respond after losing their previous league game 1-0 to Tottenham.

Can they collect three points and put the pressure on Arsenal?

Will Haaland score again?

16:26 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland has scored 18 of his 25 league goals this season at home; he’s just two short of equalling the Premier League record for home goals in a single campaign, set by both Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Torres in 2007/08.

Haaland’s 25 goals this season have earned City a league-high 18 points.

Aston Villa’s key man

16:22 , Michael Jones

Ollie Watkins has five goals in his five previous meetings against the league’s reigning champions. He is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time.

Emery vs Guardiola

16:18 , Michael Jones

Unai Emery has yet to beat Pep Guardiola as a manager in 12 attempts with four draws and eight defeats.

But, under Emery, Aston Villa have scored at least once in each of their eight league matches.

Can they shock Man City today?

Man City vs Aston Villa

16:14 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s four defeats in the league this season is already more than for the whole of the 2021/22 campaign.

This game will be Pep Guardiola’s 250th Premier League match in charge of City. He has won 183.

Man City vs Aston Villa

16:10 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa could win four consecutive away league games for the first time since a run of seven between 2008 and 2009. Only Manchester United and Arsenal have picked up more points than Villa’s 16 since the appointment of Unai Emery as head coach.

Man City vs Aston Villa

16:06 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions, as many as in their previous 27. City could lose consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2018.

Man City vs Aston Villa

16:02 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are on a run of 12 consecutive Premier League home victories over Aston Villa.

However, after a 1-1 draw at Villa Park earlier this season, the Villans could avoid defeat against City in both league meetings for the first time since 2000-01.

FT Leeds 0-2 Man Utd

15:58 , Michael Jones

That defeat for Leeds means they’re hovering on the edge of the relegation zone. If Everton defeat Liverpool in the Merseyside derby tomorrow night then the Whites will drop into the bottom three.

For now Manchester United are up to second in the table but they’ll lose that spot if Manchester City avoid losing to Aston Villa in the second Premier League game of the day.

Kick off for that one is just over half an hour away.

Full-time: Leeds 0-2 Man Utd

15:54 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: It was a tough outing for Manchester United who had to keep an aggressive and determined Leeds at bay for the majority of the game.

The home side ran out of gas towards the end of the game which allowed Marcus Rashford to get on the end of a Luke Shaw cross to head Man Utd in front.

Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to add a second and secure all three points for the visiting team. Erik ten Hag’s men move up to second in the table and just five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd

15:50 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Disallowed goal! Bruno Fernandes slides the ball in behind the Leeds defence and plays Marcus Rashford inot the box. He collects the ball and smokes it past Illan Meslier to score but the offside flag goes up.

VAR takes a look and confirms the decision. There’s going to be four minutes of added time to play.

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd

15:48 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Two goals in five minutes have been Leeds’ undoing. Can they strike back with less than five minutes of the 90 to play? It seems unlikely but Manchester United have just do it.

The home side win a free kick in the final third and substitute Sam Greenwood whips it into the box. Max Wober leaps towards the ball but can’t control his header and Man Utd poke it out for a corner.

GOAL! Leeds 0-2 Man Utd (Garnacho, 85’)⚽️

15:46 , Michael Jones

85 mins: It’s a double blow for Leeds! Man Utd win the ball in midfield and work it to Wout Weghorst. He spins and slides the ball over to Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing.

Garnacho drives up the pitch, cuts into the penalty area then curls his effort past Illan Meslier to make Man Utd’s lead comfortable.

That should secure them the points.

Leeds 0-1 Man Utd

15:42 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Marcus Rashford’s incredible scoring record goes on and he may just have sent Man Utd up to second place in the Premier League table. He’s got 21 goals this season and it was a wonderful delivery from Luke Shaw too.

Can Leeds respond? They deserve at least a point for this performance.

GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Man Utd (Rashford, 80’)⚽️

15:41 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Gamechanger! Marcel Sabitzer switches the play with a cross field pass over to Luke Shaw on the left wing. He brings the ball down, holds off a defender then whips a cross into the middle of the box.

Marcus Rashford runs through the lines, meets the ball in the air and nods it into the top corner!

Manchester United take the lead with 10 minutes to play.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:39 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Save! Crysencio Summerville gets half a yard on Lisandro Martinez and manages to slip in behind the Man Utd defender. He brings the ball under control inside the box and fizzes a low effort at goal from a tight angle.

With the ball coming across him, David De Gea sticks out his right boot and tips it wide of the far post!

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:36 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Leeds need to make sure they remain switched on. They’ve been fantastic so far but look a little leggy. They certainly aren’t pressing with as much gusto as they previously had.

Wilfried Gnonto is full of energy though. He drives the ball across the box and over to the right wing. He looks to play it inside to Crysencio Summerville but his pass is intercepted and Man Utd work it clear.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:33 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Manchester United are seeing more of the ball now as time ticks on. Leeds are trying to keep some energy in reserve for the final 10 minutes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes on to replace Diogo Dalot for the visitors as Brenden Aaronson replaces Jack Harrison for Leeds.

Man City vs Aston Villa line-ups

15:31 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 💙



XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/6zTYyAysbu — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 12, 2023

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, J. Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City. 👊 #MCIAVL pic.twitter.com/MFFblCFjME — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 12, 2023

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:28 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Lisandro Martinez floats a long ball over the top and picks out Marcus Rashford. He brings the ball down before slipping a pass into the box for Garnacho.

Ayling is aware of the danger though and slides over to knock the ball out of play off the arriving Man Utd winger.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:24 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Off the crossbar! Manchester United burst into life with Garnacho weaving the ball into the box from the left. He pulls it back to Fred who lays the ball across to Diogo Dalot.

The right-back lets fly with a strike from range and rattles the crossbar! Illan Meslier was beaten all ends up there but the upright comes to his rescue.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:22 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Erik ten Hag makes a couple of changes for Man Utd now. Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho are taken off with Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho introduced.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:20 , Michael Jones

60 mins: The home side win consecutive corners with the second one getting whipped into the box by Jack Harrison. Bruno Fernandes gets to the initial ball and volleys it away but Leeds recover the ball and look for a way back into the box.

Summerville and Gnonto combine to gift the ball to Rutter but his flick into the middle is booted clear.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:18 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Leeds make the first move in calling for reinforcements as Georginio Rutter comes on for his debut to replace Patrick Bamford at the top of the pitch.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:14 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Leeds have already had four shots since the second half started compared to none from Man Utd. The visitors are struggling to string any sort of attack together.

Bruno Fernandes and Max Wober come together with Wober handing Fernandes off with a palm to the face. The Man Utd midfielder goes to ground and receives a lot of stick from the Leeds fans in the crowd.

He’s fine to play on.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:11 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Close! Leeds are knocking on the door. Jack Harrison curls a free kick into the box that Bruno Fernandes nods out as far as Luke Ayling.

He follows up with a shot from the front edge of the box but Luke Shaw manages to deflect it wide of goal!

Leeds’ corner is then dealt with by the visitors.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:08 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Save! Luke Shaw loses the ball and Leeds burst quickly up the pitch. The ball comes to Crysencio Summerville who spins towards goal and drills one at David De Gea from the edge of the box.

His effort is on target but the goalkeeper dives across and palms it wide of the goal. The resultant corner is played short and Harry Maguire manages to put off Weston McKennie who guides the cross wide when it comes in.

Second half: Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

15:06 , Michael Jones

Leeds get the game back underway at Elland Road. There hasn’t been any changes in personnel from either team so it’s as you were for the start of the second half.

Man City vs Aston Villa

15:02 , Michael Jones

Coming up at the conclusion of this match between Leeds and Man Utd is the final Premier League game of the day as Manchester City host Aston Villa.

The team news for this one is out in around half an hours time and dedicated coverage starts after the end of the game at Elland Road.

HT Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:58 , Michael Jones

How crucial will Illan Meslier’s save be come the end of the match?

All three of Manchester United’s chances have fallen to Bruno Fernandes but he hasn’t been able to take any of them. Will that change in the next 45 minutes?

HT Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:54 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:50 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Leeds created some fine chances in the first half but the best one fell to Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes right at the end of the half.

His effort was stopped by Illan Meslier and the teams head into the break on level terms. This match is delicately poised.

All to play for in the second half.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:48 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Save! Leeds give the ball away to Bruno Fernandes who’s free to storm into the penalty area. He takes his time before lacing a shot towards the far corner.

Illan Meslier holds his ground before sticking out a leg and deflecting the ball wide of the target.

That was Man Utd’s best chance of the half!

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:46 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play before the end of the first half.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:45 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Chance! Leeds come within inches of the opening goal. The ball comes over the ball into the box and Crysencio Summerville brings it down ahead of Tyrell Malacia.

He shoots but is denied by David De Gea’s outstretched right hand. The ball comes back to him but a scramble just off the goal line results in Man Utd booting the ball clear!

So close from the Leeds midfielder.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:42 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Weston McKennie is shown a yellow card for his tackle on Rashford and becomes the latest player to go in the book, that’s Firpo, McKennie and Fred all on yellow cards.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:41 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Bruno Fernandes weaves and twists his way up to the byline before flicking the ball into the box. His pass hits Tyler Adams and loops up into the air before Illan Meslier claims it.

Chance! Leeds get the ball rolling again but Marcus Rashford nicks it high up the pitch and releases the ball to Fernandes befire getting cleaned out by Weston McKennie.

Fernandes lets fly from the edge of the box but can’t find a way past Meslier who clings onto the ball low down to his left.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:37 , Michael Jones

35 mins: An awkward moment for Harry Maguire sees him charged down by Jack Harrison and lose the ball inside his own final third. Harrison carries the ball into the penalty area but Maguire recovers well and a nicely-timed tackle gets the ball back.

He sends it over to Tyrell Malacia who comes under pressure from Tyler Adams before accidently elbowing the Leeds midfielder in the face trying to hold him off.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:33 , Michael Jones

32 mins: This match hasn’t settled down at all. Every player is giving it everything to try and win the ball or slip in a pass or make a clearance.

Man Utd win a throw in Luke Ayling strides away with the ball, Tyrell Malacia grabs his shirt wanting it back but the defender kicks off and the referee has to calm things down.

Neither team is giving an inch here.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:31 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Wilfried Gnonto has a scrap with Diogo Dalot on the left wing but comes away with the ball in his possession. He cuts inside and gets hacked down by Marcel Sabitzer.

Leeds’ free kick is swung into the middle by Jack Harrison but a Wout Weghorst header sends the ball out to Luke Ayling. He tries to recycle it back into the penalty area but overhits the pass and puts the ball out for a goal kick.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:26 , Michael Jones

26 mins: The set piece is about 30-yards out from goal with Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison debating what to do. In the end the ball is gently flicked into the middle of the box and Man Utd clear it without too much trouble.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:25 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Manchester United haven’t really got into the game at all. Marcus Rashford has been isolated and Luke Ayling is doing a fine job of keeping the in form striker quiet.

Marcel Sabitzer is punished for an awkward tackle on Patrick Bamford and Leeds have the chance to get the ball into the box from a free kick.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:20 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Shot! Bruno Fernandes releases the ball over to the right wing where it’s recovered by Jadon Sancho who drives down the line.

The winger pulls it back to Fernandes as he arrives on the edge of the box. Fernandes touches the ball into the penalty area then pulls his effort wide of the far post!

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Junior Firpo picks up the first yellow card of the game for a silly challenge on Jadon Sancho. The Leeds left-back stretches into a tackle and completely misses the ball before taking Sancho’s legs out from under him.

Man Utd have had plenty of the ball but they’re not comfortable in possession. Leeds are closing them down quickly and throwing in some hefty tackles.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: It’s been a frenetic start to this game with Leeds winning a free kick and whipping the ball quickly into the box before David De Gea hurridly boots it clear.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:13 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Luke Ayling and Crysenico Summerville combine on Leed’s right wing winning a throw deep in Man Utd’s half. The visitors defend it well as the ball comes into the box but Wout Weghorst is unable to hold up play when the clearance comes up the pitch to him.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:08 , Michael Jones

8 mins: A quick attack from the visitors sees them work the ball up to Wout Weghorst who holds it up before slipping a pass across to Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes plays the ball into the right side of the box where Jadon Sancho looks to square one into the six-yard area but has his pass intercepted.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Weston McKennie lunges into a well-timed tackle on Tyrell Malacia to halt his forward run. The Man Utd defender lands awkwardly on the deck and needs a bit of treatment.

Leeds have started strongly here, they’re almost bullying Man Utd.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Manchester United look to have set up with a back three with Tyrell Malacia pushing into midfield.

Leeds are pressing with intensity and ferocity. They want to impose themselves on the game and Tyler Adams opitimises that with a heavy challenge on Jadon Sancho.

Chance! Leeds whip the ball into the box from the left wing and force David De Gea into a low save. The ball bobbles out to Crysencio Summerville inside the penalty area but he’s pressured by Malacia and lifts his effort over the crossbar!

Kick off: Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14:01 , Michael Jones

Manchester United kick off the match at Elland Road knowing they need a better start to the one at Old Trafford where Leeds took the lead inside the first minute.

The ball comes back to Harry Maguire who is pressed immediately by Patrick Bamford but the Man Utd captain calmly knocks it back to David De Gea.

Leeds vs Man Utd

13:57 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

There’s a rare Premier League start for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire who leads out the visitors at Elland Road this afternoon.

Leeds will move four points clear of the relegation zone if they manage to defeat the Red Devils today but if Man Utd win they’ll move up to second in the table ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

Pre-match thoughts of Illan Meslier

13:54 , Michael Jones

“It is very rare to play two times in the same way. It is a second battle and now we play at home we want to beat them.

“We have analysed the first game and are ready. We want to start like we did in the last game so we will be ready to be aggressive from the beginning.

“We want the fans to make a lot of noise because it is important for us to feel they are with us.”

Erik ten Hag on team changes

13:51 , Michael Jones

“One part is rotation another part is tactics. Harry [Maguire] is one for one as Raphael [Varane] has played a lot of games, Harry is a big part of our squad, is ready and training very well.

“If Jadon Sancho is fit and in the right shape then he always has to play, he always has to play because he has magnificent qualities. He is creative and can win football games for you.

“He [Wout Weghorst] has a big part in what Marcus Rashford is doing but we want more box arrivals and finishing. We have to get used to his movements and bring him into the right place.”

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot explains why he will not take Leeds manager job

13:47 , Michael Jones

Arne Slot has confirmed he will not be leaving Feyenoord after Leeds United registered their interest in the Dutch manager.

The Independent reported on Thursday that the 44-year-old was deeply considering the proposal from the Whites to succeed Jesse Marsch at Elland Road after the American was sacked after less than a year in charge.

But Slot was uncertain about the timing to move on, given the Rotterdam club lie top of the Eredivisie and in the chase for a treble.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot explains why he will not take Leeds job

Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Manchester United’s rising star Alejandro Garnacho

13:43 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag sees Alejandro Garnacho’s emotional side as a strength and hopes the nascent Manchester United teenager starts to contribute more goals.

The 18-year-old has progressed through the ranks since joining the academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020, playing a starring role in last season’s FA Youth Cup triumph.

Garnacho made his first-team debut towards the end of the campaign and endured a bumpy start to life under Ten Hag, who was angered by the teenager’s attitude during the pre-season tour.

But the Argentina youth international won his boss around and made his 22nd appearance of the campaign on Wednesday, when he missed two great chances to score in the 2-2 comeback draw against fierce rivals Leeds.

Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Manchester United’s rising star Alejandro Garnacho

Impact player

13:39 , Michael Jones

Crysencio Summerville has three goals and an assist in his last five Premier League starts. Can he help Leeds defeat Manchester United today?

Radiant Rashford

13:35 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances since the World Cup - the most of any player in that period across the top five European leagues.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds’ star man?

13:31 , Michael Jones

Wilfried Gnonto could become the third Leeds player to score home and away against Manchester United, emulating Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Mark Viduka.

He has scored four goals in his last seven games for Leeds across all competitions and will be a threat this afternoon.

(AP)

Man Utd looking for a clean sheet

13:27 , Michael Jones

All five of Manchester United’s away wins this campaign have been by a single-goal margin and the Red Devils are on a run of five consecutive Premier League games without a clean sheet.

Can Erik ten Hag’s men batten down the hatches this afternoon?

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hails ‘unbelievable focus’ of red-hot Marcus Rashford

13:23 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag praised Marcus Rashford’s “unbelievable focus” as the forward continues his freescoring form.

The 25-year-old striker has bounced back from his most challenging campaign to date in stirring fashion and has established himself as one of the continent’s in-form players.

Rashford’s rejuvenated form with United earned an England recall and he scored 12 goals in 14 appearances since the World Cup – the most of any player across Europe’s top five leagues in that period.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hails ‘unbelievable focus’ of red-hot Marcus Rashford

Will Leeds win at Elland Road?

13:19 , Michael Jones

Leeds United have dropped 15 points from winning positions this season, the second most of any team in the league behind Leicester.

However, a win would equal their tally of four home victories in the whole of last season.

Will Man Utd win at Elland Road?

13:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won just one of their last four Premier League matches - with two draws and one defeat - having won each of the previous four.

But, United are just one short of their total of six away league victories last season.

An unwanted record

13:12 , Michael Jones

Leeds could equal their club record of nine Premier League games without a win in the same season, set in 1997. They have won just two of their last 18 league matches with six draws and 10 defeats.

Leeds vs Man Utd

13:08 , Michael Jones

Throughout the weekend the Premier League clubs have had their players wear black armbands to raise awareness and funds for the people affected by the Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Today is no different with both sets of players set to sport the armbands at Elland Road.

🤍 As a mark of respect to those affected by this week's devastating earthquakes, all Premier League players will wear black armbands at matches this weekend — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 10, 2023

Leeds vs Man Utd team changes

13:05 , Michael Jones

Leeds make two changes to the team that drew with Man Utd last time out. Pascal Struijk drops out with concussion so is replaced by Junior Firpo whilst Crysencio Summerville comes into midfield to replace Luis Sinisterra.

Erik ten Hag swaps out three players from the midweek starting XI as Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho all drop out.

In come Tyrell Malacia and captain Harry Maguire whilst Jadon Sancho’s equaliser on Wednesday has earned him a starting place.

Leeds vs Man Utd line-ups

13:01 , Michael Jones

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, McKennie, Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Fred, Sabitzer, Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho, Weghorst

Pre-match thoughts from Michael Skubala

12:55 , Michael Jones

Following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, Leeds will continue with the temporary trio of Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo to take charge of this afternoon’s game.

Skubala has been given the media duties and told the press: “We have to go into this game as a fresh game and think about in a fresh way.

“Whatever happened in the last game for me is now closed, the books closed and we go again Sunday and we try and get three points.”

Ten Hag on Garnacho

12:50 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag spoke in the build-up to today’s match about the development of youngster Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine has impressed since breaking into the first team but struggled against Leeds at Old Trafford.

“I think he is doing quite well, he is having an impact. I think he is a threat as we saw, he had good actions, he was lively, he created great chances but he had to score.” said Ten Hag when assessing Garnacho’s performance.

“Finally it is about that, that you have an effect. As a striker, you have to be on that list, the scoring list, the assist list, the key action list. Of course, we expect the other stuff, the base stuff is also important if you can’t do the extra, you have to do that.

“That is your base function, but as a Man United player we expect you to have an impact, to influence the score, the result, to have a positive influence on the game by scoring goals and having assists.”

Pep Guardiola accuses other clubs of jealousy towards Man City

12:45 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has insisted that no-one can take away the trophies that Manchester City won as he claimed the Premier League’s case against the champions is built on the jealousy of rival clubs.

City were hit with over 100 charges of financial rules on Monday and potential punishments could involve them being stripped of their titles.

But Guardiola is adamant no-one can take away their memories or their achievements. City have won six Premier Leagues, four of them under Guardiola, and the charges relate to events between 2009 and 2018.

Guardiola, who has vowed not to let the club down and said he is more determined than ever to stay, accepts some people will feel their titles are tainted.

Pep Guardiola accuses other clubs of jealousy towards Man City

Man City vs Aston Villa early team news and predicted line-ups

12:40 , Michael Jones

John Stones remains out for Man City but Phil Foden is nearing a return. Aston Villa have no injury absences with Bertrand Traore back in training too.

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, Beundia; Watkins, Bailey

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa

12:35 , Michael Jones

It will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 12 February.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the clash between Manchester United and Leeds United at 2pm.

It will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 12 February.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the clash between Manchester United and Leeds United at 2pm.

Erik ten Hag on injures and previous game vs Leeds

12:30 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, says that the injuries to his squad were to blame for his team’s slack defending against Leeds at Old Trafford last time out.

United conceded early in both halves of the match to put Leeds two goals up before eventually rescuing a point.

“It is not easy, as you have to replace some players. The routines are not there and this is obvious.” said the Red Devils manager when asked about his team’s injuries.

“We had the combination over the last few weeks on the right with Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] and Antony. Now there is a new combination in the holding midfield position as we have to bring in a new position as Christian Eriksen is away.

“So the whole midfield construction is new and that takes time to bed in and get the routines again, this takes games and that was obvious yesterday.

“We played quite well but both starts killed our game.”

Leeds vs Man Utd

12:25 , Michael Jones

Leeds have won just one of the last 18 Premier League meetings with that being a 1-0 triumph at Elland Road in 2002. They’ve drawn six and lost 11 in that time.

The Whites are in danger of suffering consecutive home league defeats against Manchester United for the first time since 1976.

Michael Skubala not looking beyond Man Utd clash as Leeds hunt for new manager

12:20 , Michael Jones

Leeds caretaker boss Michael Skubala has no plans in place to remain in charge beyond Sunday’s home clash with Manchester United.

The Yorkshire club had been hoping to announce a replacement this week for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked on Monday after failing to steer them clear of relegation danger.

Leeds Under-21s boss Skubala took charge of Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and will be in the dugout again for the Roses rivals’ second Premier League meeting in the space of five days.

Michael Skubala not looking beyond Man Utd clash as Leeds hunt for new manager

Leeds vs Man Utd prediction

12:15 , Michael Jones

Leeds proved on Wednesday night that the sacking of Jesse Marsch hasn’t affected the team’s morale. They fought valiantly at Old Trafford and earned a two-goal lead before faltering in the back end of the second half.

The home fans at Elland Road should help spur the team into another level but Manchester United are a force of nature under Erik ten Hag and will prove difficult to beat.

Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United.

Leeds vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

12:10 , Michael Jones

Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

What is the early team news?

12:05 , Michael Jones

Leeds’ Liam Cooper, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra are all injury doubts while Pascal Struijk is out after coming off with a concussion injury on Wednesday.

Manchester United are without Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Antony, and Christian Eriksen as well as the suspended Casemiro but Jadon Sancho could start.

How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd

12:00 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 12 February.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Premier League Sunday

11:28 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s Premier League action. There are two matches taking place this afternoon with both Manchester clubs in action.

First up, Manchester United travel to Leeds to take on their old rivals for the second time this week. The two clubs played out a very entertaining 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday night with the Red Devils rescuing a point after Leeds stormed into a two-goal lead.

Substitute Jadon Sancho scored the equaliser and is in line to start for Man Utd this afternoon but Pascal Struijk will be absent following a concussion sustained at Old Trafford.

That game kicks off at 2pm before Manchester City host Aston Villa at 4.30pm. This will be City’s first outing since being charged with 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. There is a cloud of scrutiny surrounding Pep Guardiola’s men who will be focused on performing on the pitch.

City can move within three points of league leaders Arsenal if they win this afternoon but Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are hoping to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to Leicester last time out.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates from both games so stick with us throughout this Sunday afternoon.