Man City 1-0 Aston Villa LIVE! Rodri goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Manchester City vs Aston Villa LIVE!

The Premier League title race is poised to take another twist at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon. Manchester City can move back within three points of the lead with victory over mid-table Aston Villa after rivals Arsenal followed a shock defeat by Everton by dropping two more points at home to Brentford in a London derby yesterday.

That 1-1 draw has offered City real incentive ahead of their massive trip to the Emirates on Wednesday night, with Pep Guardiola’s side able to reclaim top spot with back-to-back victories in the coming days. It would be quite the riposte to another difficult week for the reigning champions, whose manager came out fighting and took aim at their rivals after charges levelled at City by the top-flight for more than 100 alleged breaches of their financial rules.

Villa will be wary of facing a Guardiola side motivated to make a real statement today as they look to push into the top half of the table after an inconsistent recent run under Unai Emery. Follow Manchester City vs Aston Villa live below!

Man City vs Aston Villa latest news

GOAL! Rodri heads home early opener

Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT, Etihad Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man City XI: All out attack

Aston Villa XI: No Carlos or Traore

Prediction: Comfortable home win

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Aston Villa FC

16:44 , Alex Young

11min: "We're Man City, we'll cheat when we want" is the chant from the home fans.

I'm not sure they've thought the optics through on this one.

16:41 , Alex Young

8min: Mahrez trying to make things happen on the right, and is promptly fouled by Digne.

GOAL!

16:36 , Alex Young

5min: Less than five minutes on the clock and Rodri heads home a Mahrez corner.

Easy.

16:33 , Alex Young

2min: A chance straight away as Walker gets caught flat-footed to let Watkins run through on goal, but his decision to find Bailey is the wrong one and the move breaks down.

Kick-off!

16:32 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

16:29 , Alex Young

Manchester City fans boo the Premier League anthem at the Etihad.

Not sure it’s giving off quite the message City fans think it is.

16:25 , Alex Young

Here come the teams, Walker included.

16:20 , Alex Young

Sounds like Walker should be OK to start after all.

Guardiola to Sky Sports

16:19 , Alex Young

On team news and Haaland.

[Dias] is coming back with his mentality and we need him he is a leader, that is why today is the perfect day for him to come back. Of course, [we looked at Haaland’s performance against Tottenham], we reflect all of the time but Spurs are a good team and they played so compact.”

16:13 , Alex Young

Hold on, we could be in store for a late change to the City line-up. Kyle Walker has pulled out of the warm-up and headed down the tunnel.

He’s got 15 minutes to make kick-off.

16:08 , Alex Young

Both sets of players will today wear black armbands in a show of solidarity with the thousands affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

16:03 , Alex Young

So, Manchester City will start the game in third after United beat Leeds.

No need for alarm, though. Two wins and City will be top come Wednesday evening.

15:55 , Alex Young

Interestingly, this is the first time Grealish has started against his former club since leaving them for £100million. Villa won’t need reminding what he is capable of, but may have to endure it anyway.

15:49 , Alex Young

Manchester City fans at the Etihad watching rivals United take on Leeds.

Two late goals appear to have won it for Ten Hag & Co.

(Getty Images)

15:41 , Alex Young

So what is going on with that Manchester City line-up?

At first glance, it’s a three-man defence of Laporte, Dias and Walker, but could Rodri be playing at centre-back and Laporte at left-back?

That would leave the midfield three as De Bruyne, Gundogan and Bernardo ... unless Bernardo is a left-back? Surely not...

15:34 , Alex Young

...and the visitors.

This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City. 👊 #MCIAVL

Man City XI

15:34 , Alex Young

An attacking line-up!

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 💙



XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland



XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

15:25 , Alex Young

It sounds like Ruben Dias does start today, his first in the league since October remarkably.

Full team news to be confirmed in five minutes.

Ferrell in the building

15:13 , Alex Young

After watching Wrexham beat Wealdstone yesterday, actor Will Ferrell is at the Etihad to take is some more action.

He’s a huge football (soccer) fan.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

City have second change

15:01 , Alex Young

Away from their off-field problems, in a footballing sense City are in need of a lift after last week's defeat at Tottenham.

Recent form has been patchy with points dropped in three of the last six Premier League games.

The result at Spurs was particularly frustrating as it meant City missed the chance to cut into Arsenal's lead at the top of the table after the Gunners had lost at Everton the previous day, but have now again seen Arsenal drop points.

Guardiola said: "We lost at Tottenham. The rest was quite good - FA Cup, Premier League - but the game in Spurs was not good enough.

"Of course we know the situation. We have to make more consistency in results and we're going to try and start on Sunday.

"I'm delighted with the team (this week). I know how they train day to day.

"In the previous seasons, in the toughest moments, we were there and I have the feeling we will continue to do it."

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Defiant Pep

14:50 , Alex Young

It’s been quite the week for Manchester City, but I don’t need to tell you that.

Pep Guardiola was in a defiant mood on Friday as he spoke publicly for the first time since the Premier League charged the club with 115 breaches of its Financial Fair Play regulations, passionately defending the club, expressing an even greater determination to succeed in his job and he expects his side to come out firing today.

He said: "Why should they be distracted? I'm confident in my players. The players will be focused on our game, (as) in the past and (will be) in the future.

"What happened Monday - a lot of words, a lot of noise - and the next days I have the feeling that everyone is going to do the job, ourselves on the pitch and our lawyers in the court."

City need a win, after losing at Tottenham last time out and again seeing Arsenal drop points. A win today and against the Gunners in midweek will see them top of the table.

Score prediction

14:37 , Alex Young

City’s woes should be aided by facing a team that is quite leaky at the back. It will be interesting to see how aggressive the visitors approach this game and there could be plenty of goals.

Man City to win, 3-1.

(PA)

Recall for Moreno?

14:27 , Alex Young

Diego Carlos, Jed Steer and Bertrand Traore are the long-term absentees for Villa.

Manager Unai Emery may hand January signing Alex Moreno a recall after conceding four goals against Leicester a week ago.

Man City hopeful over Foden

14:17 , Alex Young

Phil Foden is back in training and could feature this afternoon after recovering from an illness, leaving the injured John Stones as Man City sole absentee.

Riyad Mahrez will hope to keep his spot, while Ruben Dias is pushing for a start.

(REUTERS)

How to watch

14:07 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting after the conclusion of Leeds vs Manchester United on Super Sunday.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE coverage!

14:00 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side will look to come out fighting at the Etihad Stadium today after a hugely difficult week that saw them charged by the top-flight with more than 100 alleged breaches of their financial rules.

City must quickly refocus their attentions to action on the pitch ahead of Wednesday’s massive trip to Arsenal, with their title rivals having dropped more points in a London derby draw with Brentford yesterday.

A win today would see the reigning champions move to within three points of the Gunners ahead of that huge midweek showdown at the Emirates.

Villa will hope to exploit any distractions as they target more consistency under Unai Emery and a move into the top half of the table.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up and live game updates!