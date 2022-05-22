Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

George Flood
·9 min read
Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today
In this article:
Manchester City vs Aston Villa - LIVE!

It all comes down to this. Pep Guardiola’s defending Premier League champions will hope to clinch their fourth title in five years on the final day of the season.

City start what promises to be a thrilling climax to a memorable 2021/22 campaign with their fate in their own hands, a point ahead of rivals Liverpool and boasting a superior goal difference.

The hosts know that a win on home soil over Aston Villa will wrap up their latest domestic triumph, though dropping points would open the door for Jurgen Klopp and Co to potentially swoop in and keep their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple firmly alive, as well as clinching a domestic treble.

City, who bring in John Stones and Phil Foden, will secure the title if they win or match Liverpool’s result at home to Wolves, though the Reds will usurp Guardiola’s men if they win at Anfield and the leaders draw or are beaten by Villa.

For Liverpool, a draw would only be enough to take the trophy in dramatic fashion this afternoon if City are inexplicably beaten by a huge seven-goal margin at the Etihad Stadium.

Looking to spoil City’s party and prevent them from winning an eighth top-flight title - sixth overall in the Premier League - are a Villa side marshalled by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who will no doubt be itching to do his old club a favour but has rested first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Follow Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Man City vs Aston Villa latest news

  • Kick-off time: 4pm BST, Etihad Stadium

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Title permutations

  • Man City team news: Stones and Foden in

  • Aston Villa team news: Martinez rested as Coutinho starts

  • Prediction: Man City 3-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City FC - Aston Villa FC

15:56 , George Flood

Here come the teams at the Etihad!

Some atmosphere, with blaring music and no shortage of pyrotechnics.

A huge afternoon in store...

15:50 , George Flood

10-minute klaxon!

How are those nerves, City fans?

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

15:44 , George Flood

It looks like Fernandinho is lining up at centre-back alongside Aymeric Laporte this afternoon.

He has been warming up in that position, with John Stones at right-back.

Today is club captain Fernandinho’s 383rd and final appearance for City as he prepares to leave the club this summer after almost a decade.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Good omens for City

15:43 , George Flood

Guardiola: We must not fail to enjoy this moment

15:27 , George Flood

Some rousing pre-game words from Pep Guardiola in today’s matchday programme...

“How many times in our more than one hundred years of history have we lived what we are going to live this afternoon together? How many? At Brighton three years ago? The historical Sergio 93:20 moment? Paul Dickov at Wembley in 99… Yes… a few times in our lives,” he writes.

“Dear friends, there is just one thing we are not allowed to do this afternoon: we must not fail to enjoy this moment. We will regret it forever if we are not here as one.”

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Salah and Van Dijk on the bench for Liverpool

15:25 , George Flood

The biggest team news of the final day is at Anfield, where Mohamed Salah, as had been rumoured earlier today, is only named as a substitute for Liverpool against Wolves.

Virgil van Dijk is also only fit enough for the bench, while Fabinho isn’t in the squad as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury with the Champions League final against Real Madrid looming in Paris next weekend.

However, Sadio Mane is back in the Reds’ starting XI.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

No Martinez for Villa as Olsen and Coutinho start

15:20 , George Flood

Emi Martinez is indeed rested by Villa as Robin Olsen starts instead. The Argentine is not even named on the bench by Steven Gerrard.

There is one other change from the side that drew with Burnley on Thursday, with Philippe Coutinho back at the expense of teenage midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

A lot of youth on that Villa bench, including Ben Chrisene, Chukwuemeka, Tim Iroegbunam and Viljami Sinisalo.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Stones and Foden in for City

15:16 , George Flood

So City show two changes from the side held at West Ham, with John Stones and Phil Foden replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko and ex-Villa star Jack Grealish in the starting XI.

Grealish has to make do with a place on the bench against his former club. Kyle Walker is also fit enough to be named as a substitute.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Aston Villa lineup

15:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Olsen, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Chukwuemeka, Sinisalo, Chrisene, Iroegbunam

Man City lineup

15:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Foden

Subs: Walker, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Carson, Palmer, McAtee

14:55 , George Flood

Official team news from the Etihad is now just five minutes away. Stay tuned!

14:48 , George Flood

May 22 marks the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing of 2017 in which 22 people lost their lives.

Silences, tributes and moments of reflection are taking place across the city today, including at the Great Manchester Run earlier.

The names of the victims were read out during a minute’s silence at Manchester Victoria Station this morning, while the bells at Manchester Cathedral will toll at 10:31pm tonight, marking the moment the attack took place.

Aston Villa to rest Emi Martinez?

14:38 , George Flood

Official team news from around the grounds is still some 25 minutes away, but rumours have already been swirling that Mohamed Salah will be on the bench for Liverpool today.

Meanwhile, it is also being claimed in some quarters that Villa will rest first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ahead of Argentina’s ‘Finalissma’ clash with Italy at Wembley on June 1.

That would mean either Viljami Sinisalo or Robin Olsen starting between the sticks this afternoon.

Good news for City in both cases, if true!

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

14:34 , George Flood

The City players have received a rapturous welcome upon their arrival at the Etihad, where there is so much excitement and expectation - as you might expect.

They are no doubt anticipating one big party this afternoon, but Villa will have other ideas!

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

14:21 , George Flood

Will City be lifting this trophy for the fourth time in five seasons later this afternoon?

And if so, will it be relatively plain sailing, or is there another iconic moment in store to rival the classic Martin Tyler AGUEROOOOOO?

It’s worth remembering that this is the fourth time City have gone into the final day looking to clinch the title, and they have been successful on each previous occasion.

This would be City’s eighth top-flight title overall, sixth in the Premier League era and fourth under Pep Guardiola.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Title permutations

14:08 , George Flood

Here are those all-important title permutations ahead of the final day...

How can Man City win the Premier League title today?

- Beat Aston Villa

- Match Liverpool’s result against Wolves

- A draw will be enough if Liverpool lose

How can Liverpool win the Premier League title today?

- Beat Wolves and Manchester City lose to Aston Villa

- Beat Wolves and Manchester City draw with Aston Villa

- A draw with Wolves would only be enough if Manchester City lose by a seven-goal margin

Man City vs Aston Villa prediction

13:50 , George Flood

It may well be nervy, but City’s injury boosts will likely have a major impact on this final-day fixture.

Manchester City to win 3-1 and clinch the title.

Aston Villa team news - Bailey a big doubt

13:49 , George Flood

Aston Villa, meanwhile, remain without defenders Kortney Hause and Esri Konsa.

Jamaican winger Leon Bailey also remains doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man City team news - Stones and Walker in training

13:41 , George Flood

City should have experienced defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones back for a critical afternoon following their respective returns to training following injury.

However, Ruben Dias remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden were left on the bench for last week’s dramatic draw at West Ham and could return here, while Riyad Mahrez may find himself dropped following his late penalty miss that could yet prove disastrous.

“We have incredible doctors and physios and they have recovered,” Pep Guardiola said of Stones and Walker at his pre-match press conference. “They made a partial training and we will see tomorrow. It is good for us to have them back.”

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Sterling.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa

13:36 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch the action unfold online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE coverage!

12:57 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City vs Aston Villa!

Pep Guardiola’s hosts are looking to claim a fourth Premier League title in five seasons on what promises to be a hectic and memorable final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

A win will be enough for City to clinch glory on the last day once again, though dropping points could prove fatal as Liverpool - a point behind the leaders with an inferior goal difference - start the day just one behind as they take on Wolves at Anfield hoping to keep their dreams of an unprecedented quadruple alive.

Stay tuned for live build-up, latest team news and match updates from the Etihad Stadium, with kick-off at 4pm BST!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

