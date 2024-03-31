Man City vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Manchester City host Arsenal in a huge Premier League title showdown today.

A mammoth game caps what could be a potentially pivotal Easter Sunday in the race for the top-flight championship, following hot on the heels of Liverpool’s clash with Brighton at Anfield.

Not since January 2015 have Arsenal won at the Etihad Stadium, a fortress they will surely have to breach if they are to be successful in lifting the title for the first time in two decades.

The two teams could hardly be in better form ahead of this fixture. City last lost a game in December and look good value to repeat last season’s treble heroics.

Arsenal, meanwhile, boast eight consecutive league wins and head north off the back of a penalty shootout win over Porto as they reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years, whetting their appetite for ending the sort of droughts that have dogged the club in recent times.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4:30pm BST kick-off this afternoon on Sunday March 31, 2024.

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium back in October (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Man City vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning after Liverpool’s game with Brighton.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at the Etihad.

Man City vs Arsenal team news

The hosts are monitoring several injury concerns ahead of the game and will be without John Stones and Kyle Walker with issues sustained while away with England. Captain Kevin De Bruyne should be fit after a groin problem however, with Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Ederson also likely to be involved.

Pep Guardiola could certainly have put a strong lineup together even if all of those players were to miss out, but it would have left City with a thin and youthful bench.

Arsenal are confident that all of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes will be fit to face City after recent injury issues.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior are all competing for the starting left-back berth and manager Mikel Arteta will have to decide whether to start Jorginho, Thomas Partey or Leandro Trossard in central midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard if Martinelli is fit.

The game is likely to come too soon for long-term absentee Jurrien Timber, though he is closing in on his return to the Arsenal matchday squad for the first time since August after recovering from knee surgery.

Man City vs Arsenal prediction

This season’s title ‘deciders’ have been rather inconclusive so far. City and Liverpool have drawn twice with Arsenal also leaving Anfield with a point after beating both on their own turf.

At the Etihad, things are typically expected to be different (and worse) for the Gunners but a positive result may just elevate them to the status of title favourites, despite arguably having the toughest run-in of the three rivals.

City have looked a tad more vulnerable this year yet, simply put, still never seem to lose a game. Arsenal have traded their whimsical naivety of last season for a brand of clinical, focused chaos. It’s too tough to call.

A 1-1 draw.

Manchester City have lost twice to Arsenal already this season after a long unbeaten run in this fixture (Action Images via Reuters)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

City’s eight-game winning streak in this fixture has abruptly ended this season, with Arsenal triumphant in their Community Shield meeting via penalties at Wembley in August before Gabriel Martinelli’s late winner in the league at the Emirates in October.

Man City wins: 65

Arsenal wins: 100

Draws: 45

Man City vs Arsenal match odds

Man City to win: Evens

Arsenal to win: 11/4

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).