Man City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Arsenal know a win may be a must as they face a crunch contest in their battle for the Premier League title with Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side are needing to bounce back from three consecutive draws that has seen Manchester City close to back within five points.

The hosts have two games in hand and will hope to exploit an Arsenal defence that has been troubled significantly in recent weeks.

But a win for the visitors will put it back in their hands with a month to go in the season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal?

Manchester City vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Nathan Ake missed Manchester City’s progression to the FA Cup final and is a doubt for this crucial league fixture. Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Rodri and John Stones are likely to return to the starting side after being afforded a rest against Sheffield United.

Arsenal have suffered a further blow with William Saliba not expected to be ready to feature after injury. Granit Xhaka could return after illness.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Odds

Manchester City win 3/5

Draw 18/5

Arsenal win 5/1

Prediction

Manchester City should have enough forward firepower to exploit Arsenal’s defensive vulnerabilities. Manchester City 3-2 Arsenal