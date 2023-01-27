Man City 1-0 Arsenal LIVE! Ake goal - FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(REUTERS)

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE!

Manchester City host Arsenal in a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round tie tonight. The two Premier League title rivals lock horns for the first time this season at the Etihad Stadium, with a place in the last-16 up for grabs as well as the chance to inflict a huge psychological blow ahead of their crucial top-flight showdown in north London on February 15.

Just five points currently separate these two heavyweights at the summit of English football, with Arsenal boasting a game in hand. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta insists that this evening’s contest will have no bearing on the title race, yet will tell his side a lot about just how far they have come. New signing Leandro Trossard makes his full debut as one of six Arsenal changes in total, with fellow new signing Jakub Kiwior on the bench.

Pep Guardiola has swapped just two and starts with Erling Haaland in attack as aims to put former protege Arteta in his place on a massive night under the lights. Follow Man City vs Arsenal live below, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Man City vs Arsenal latest news

GOAL! Ake guides home after Alvarez hits post

Arsenal team news: Six changes including full Trossard debut

Man City team news: Haaland starts as Ake and Ortega brought in

Prediction: Man City to edge tense clash

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Arsenal FC

21:39 , George Flood

77 mins: A silly foul from Xhaka on Silva offers City the chance to deliver a free-kick towards Rodri that is punched away by Turner, who was back racing out of his goal a few minutes ago.

21:36 , George Flood

74 mins: Xhaka hands the captain’s armband to Odegaard, who is on for Saka.

De Bruyne has also made way for Bernardo Silva.

21:34 , George Flood

72 mins: Arsenal are sending for their captain fantastic with Martin Odegaard about to come on.

21:33 , George Flood

70 mins: Arsenal have had a new lease of life since going behind, playing with more urgency and energy.

However, they can’t fashion another chance just yet with Martinelli sluggishly caught offside.

Story continues

“We’re top of the league”, the visiting fans remind their City counterparts...

Watch: Ake gives City lead after Alvarez hits post

21:32 , George Flood

Here’s that opening goal from Ake. What an expert finish from the versatile Dutch defender!

Only his second goal of the season.

Alvarez is denied by the post... but Nathan Ake finds the bottom corner in style! 😎@ManCity | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/hw9VQBpQ9t — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 27, 2023

21:30 , George Flood

66 mins: Arteta responds to that setback by sending on Martinelli and Zinchenko for Trossard and Tierney.

A huge chance for Nketiah from seven yards out but Laporte just does enough to snuff out the danger!

That should have been 1-1.

Simon Collings at the Etihad Stadium

21:28 , George Flood

Arsenal never recovered when that ball hit the post. A frustrating goal to concede as they had been looking solid.

GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal | Nathan Ake 64'

21:26 , George Flood

64 mins: The deadlock is finally broken!

Ake guides beyond Saliba and beautifully into the back of the net after being teed up by Grealish, who kept the attack alive after Alvarez had smashed the post with an effort from outside the box.

(REUTERS)

21:25 , George Flood

61 mins: Gabriel averts the corner after an initial cross to thwart Alvarez, eventually scooping the ball out for a throw-in.

Simon Collings at the Etihad Stadium

21:23 , George Flood

Odegaard, Zinchenko and Martinelli are all warming up for Arsenal.

It feels like Arteta will make changes. He won’t want a replay.

21:23 , George Flood

60 mins: A mis-hit volley from Vieira just about sums up his night so far.

Half an hour remaining for one of these sides to find a winning goal.

Neither will want a replay.

21:19 , George Flood

58 mins: Guardiola makes a double change with the hour mark approaching.

Kyle Walker and Julian Alvarez replace Rico Lewis and Riyad Mahrez.

21:18 , George Flood

55 mins: Turner’s shoulder looked fine there as he got down low to palm away De Bruyne’s cross intended for Haaland, with the Belgian providing a great overlap after Mahrez found himself in space and ran straight at Gabriel.

Turner then collides with Haaland at the back post after a City cross drifts wide. He’s initially annoyed but the pair soon make up.

21:16 , George Flood

54 mins: Turner has hurt his shoulder while punching away that De Bruyne centre.

He looks very uncomfortable as he goes down and requires treatment.

He’s back on his feet now and will continue. Usual no1 Aaron Ramsdale is on the bench for Arsenal.

21:15 , George Flood

52 mins: City are very much in the ascendancy at the start of this second half.

Turner commits to a flying punch to repel De Bruyne’s cross looking for Haaland.

Lewis then drives into the side netting after good link-up play down the City right flank.

21:12 , George Flood

49 mins: A pacy start to this second half.

Space for Mahrez as he tries to feed a dangerous through ball into the path of Haaland, but Tomiyasu does just about enough to keep him at bay.

City fans are awake and roaring their team on here.

21:09 , George Flood

Lokonga is currently the subject of plenty of transfer interest, with rumours of a Monaco bid being rejected.

He will be out to impress tonight, with Arteta no doubt keen to hold onto him with Elneny injured and no new midfielder through the door just yet.

21:08 , George Flood

Back underway at the Etihad, with this fourth-round tie finely poised.

No changes from Guardiola at the interval.

Two half-time changes for Arsenal

21:05 , George Flood

It looks like Arsenal are making two changes at half-time.

Partey, who took that knock to the ribs, is being replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

As expected, Holding is also going off. Saliba coming on.

21:02 , George Flood

It will be fascinating to see what Arteta does now with regards to Holding.

Surely he can’t leave him on for another 45 minutes having to deal with the significant threat of Haaland on a yellow card?

Might we see a debut for new signing Jakub Kiwior? William Saliba and Ben White are also on the bench.

Simon Collings at the Etihad Stadium

20:55 , George Flood

A decent half by Arsenal, who had the two best chances and drew good saves from Ortega.

City have not created much, bar De Bruyne curling one past the post.

Trossard looking bright on first start. Turner a little shaky with his feet early on.

(REUTERS)

Half-time

20:50 , George Flood

Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal

20:49 , George Flood

49 mins: At last Laporte is ready and enters the fray. But he’ll only get a few seconds before the half-time whistle.

20:49 , George Flood

48 mins: The referee waits as long as he can before finally signalling play on with Laporte still doing up his laces and putting on the shin pads.

Rodri into the back four for the time being with City temporarily down to 10 men.

20:48 , George Flood

47 mins: Guardiola is not going to wait until the interval to make this change.

Stones limps off, with Laporte about to come on.

But he’s only just got his shirt on. He might not make it on in time!

20:47 , George Flood

45 mins: Two minutes of added time have been signalled at the end of this first half.

Stones sees off Trossard after an initial nutmeg, but his right hamstring looks to have gone here.

He’s down receiving treatment and both Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias have been sent to warm up down the touchline.

Another tough break for the England defender.

Simon Collings at the Etihad Stadium

20:45 , George Flood

Vieira loses a 50/50 and assistant Albert Stuivenberg yells at him to go in harder, banging his fist against the palm of his hand.

Vieira hasn’t had an influence on this first half.

20:44 , George Flood

42 mins: Now this could be significant.

There’s a ball into Haaland’s feet and his first touch finally gives him some space away from Holding, who then pulls him down and receives the first yellow card of the evening.

A long way to go for the centre-back on a booking against the best striker on the planet.

You wonder if Arteta might make a change there sooner rather than later.

Holding will certainly have to drastically alter the physical approach we’ve seen so far tonight.

20:42 , George Flood

40 mins: Action at both ends as Haaland spearheads a menacing City counter, but a cross intended for the Norwegian from Grealish is overhit and sails beyond the back post.

Before that, Ortega looked uncertain as he came off his line to challenge Nketiah.

That was risky stuff from City’s back-up ‘keeper.

20:40 , George Flood

38 mins: Arsenal are outmuscled in the middle and an unfortunate ricochet off Tierney looks to set Haaland away, but Gabriel does just enough to put him off with a crucial challenge at the last.

City fans scream for a penalty, but play is waved off.

20:38 , George Flood

35 mins: City are trying to force the issue now with less than 10 minutes to go until the break, but Holding is again alert to cut out a searching pass intended for Haaland.

Grealish had turned on the jets moments before to get away from Tomiyasu.

20:34 , George Flood

32 mins: Another chance for Arsenal!

Trossard takes a delightful touch to get away from Mahrez and runs into the space left vacant by Lewis.

Nketiah gets ahead of his marker and steers the former Brighton man’s cross wide at the front post.

20:33 , George Flood

31 mins: Haaland walks off after thorough checks and is quickly back into the fray.

Play restarts with an uncontested drop ball in the middle of the park.

Simon Collings at the Etihad Stadium

20:32 , George Flood

Break in play after Haaland got a bang to the head. Arteta calls a team huddle and Partey uses the time to get some medical treatment.

He took a knock to the ribs a few minutes ago. Physio Simon Murphy and doctor Gary O’Driscoll are assessing him. He’s okay for now.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

20:31 , George Flood

29 mins: No card for Holding, with Haaland looking groggy as he receives extended treatment.

The break in play offers both managers the chance to gather their players around and dole out further instructions.

20:30 , George Flood

28 mins: This is real feisty stuff at the moment, as you would expect from two sides involved in such a thrilling title battle.

Haaland is down and in need of treatment after receiving a painful elbow to the back of the head from Holding.

Holding has been very aggressive in his battle with the Norwegian goal machine so far tonight.

Simon Collings at the Etihad Stadium

20:27 , George Flood

Fair play to Arsenal’s away fans. I understand that 7,500 have travelled here tonight on a Friday evening. Making a hell of a racket.

20:26 , George Flood

25 mins: Real danger for Arsenal with De Bruyne bending a terrific shot around Xhaka and agonisingly wide of the far post with Turner throwing himself across his goal.

Before that, Mahrez had cut inside and forced a strong block from Xhaka.

Much better from City.

20:25 , George Flood

24 mins: City are going long to Haaland a lot so far, but it’s not working with Holding all over him at every opportunity.

Simon Collings at the Etihad Stadium

20:23 , George Flood

Trossard is looking very bright on his full debut. Full of pace and happy to take his opposite man on with either foot.

A promising start.

20:23 , George Flood

21 mins: Both teams continue to cancel each other out with Turner claiming another loose ball intended for Haaland.

But Arsenal suddenly pounce forward and Trossard arrows into the box before a powerful drive forces another decent one-handed save from Ortega at full stretch.

Two strong opportunities for the Gunners in this opening 20 minutes or so, with Trossard at the heart of both moves.

20:21 , George Flood

19 mins: City are looking somewhat sluggish now, with impatient whistles from the home fans as they dominate the ball but can’t break down Arsenal’s rigid and disciplined defensive structure.

A sold-out Gunners away end in fine voice, it must be said. They’ve had plenty to shout about so far this season.

20:19 , George Flood

17 mins: Grealish goes down clutching his ankle after a challenge from Tomiyasu but is quickly back on his feet with a word to say to referee Tierney, despite being awarded a free-kick.

It’s more like WWE between Haaland and Holding at the moment.

City monopolising possession but struggling to create many openings with Arsenal eager to spring forward on the counter.

It’s become very cagey over the last few minutes.

20:16 , George Flood

15 mins: City are getting plenty of men behind the ball when Arsenal do counter, leaving very little space for them to do much damage on the edge of the box.

Lewis now providing better cover for Stones, who was initially left very exposed against the threat of Trossard down that City right.

A couple of ropey passes from Vieira early on. He will be desperate to impress Arteta tonight.

(Action Images via Reuters)

20:14 , George Flood

12 mins: City are in control now as Gundogan is afforded far too much space in which to operate and Grealish tries to pick out Haaland with a lofted cross that is delivered too close to Turner.

The USA international plucks the ball out of the air with confidence. That will help settle the nerves after an uncertain opening for Aaron Ramsdale’s understudy.

Simon Collings at the Etihad Stadium

20:12 , George Flood

Arteta has just motioned for Turner to calm down. The goalkeeper has looked a little shaky with the ball at his feet in these early stages.

20:10 , George Flood

9 mins: Almost a disaster for Arsenal as a long ball catches out Holding, who misses his clearance with the help of potentially a little nudge from Haaland.

Turner comes racing out of his box to make an important intervention, with Tomiyasu then back to ensure that Haaland’s acrobatic effort does not fly into the back of the net.

A lively start to this heavyweight encounter.

(Action Images via Reuters)

20:09 , George Flood

7 mins: City are trying to dominate possession now and take the sting out of that early Arsenal threat led by Trossard.

The Gunners looking far more dangerous early on, despite Arteta making three times as many changes as Guardiola.

20:06 , George Flood

5 mins: The first save of the night comes from Ortega after a fierce effort from Tomiyasu that is parried by the German.

Arsenal are piling on the pressure with Trossard the architect out on the left-hand side, taking on Stones and delivering two excellent crosses, the second towards Saka at the back post headed away.

20:04 , George Flood

4 mins: A very nervy early moment for Arsenal’s cup goalkeeper Turner, whose woeful pass is quickly seized upon by Gundogan.

Rodri ends up blazing high into the stands after some nifty link-up play between Haaland and De Bruyne on the edge of the penalty area.

20:03 , George Flood

2 mins: Haaland and the City fans are incredulous after a spot of wrestling and shirt pulling with Holding somehow ends up in referee Paul Tierney awarding another Arsenal free-kick.

A tough night in store for the Gunners centre-back tonight.

20:02 , George Flood

1 mins: De Bruyne commits an early foul to stem City’s first attack and the Gunners look to launch a swift counter-attack, but a lofted ball in the direction of Saka is overhit and runs harmlessly out of play for a goal kick on the far side.

KICK-OFF

20:00 , George Flood

Here we go with a huge FA Cup battle under the Friday night lights.

Who will come out on top in the first meeting between the Premier League title rivals this term?

We’re about to find out...

19:57 , George Flood

Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ blaring out over the sound system after the usual pre-match Etihad light show.

Here come the players!

A great atmosphere ahead of this enormous fourth-round tie.

Kick-off is imminent.

19:54 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Etihad!

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

19:48 , George Flood

Guardiola oddly downbeat in his pre-match interview with ITV.

Doesn’t say much at all and has no comments about Arsenal’s changes.

A bit of a strange approach from the City boss of late after his passionate criticism of both players and fans.

Less than 15 minutes to go until kick-off!

19:42 , George Flood

The pre-match thoughts of Standard Sport’s Simon Collings, who is pinpointing Fabio Vieira as a real player to watch for Arsenal tonight...

🗣️ "Haaland will pose a real test for that Arsenal defence."@sr_collings reacts to the team news at the Etihad, where Guardiola has named a stronger lineup than former protege Arteta.



LIVE: https://t.co/R3UuLsaYNF#MCIARS | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/sa1VYgp0yM — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 27, 2023

No Smith Rowe or Foden tonight

19:34 , George Flood

No Emile Smith Rowe as expected for Arsenal tonight after that thigh injury.

However, the issue is considered to be minor and his absence from Arteta’s matchday squad is merely a precaution.

Standard Sport understands the new problem is in no way linked to the persistent groin injury that required surgery and kept him out for some four months earlier this season.

As for City, Phil Foden is still not deemed ready to return despite an improvement in the foot issues that have been affecting him since the Manchester derby defeat at Old Trafford.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Haaland starts as Guardiola swaps two

19:16 , George Flood

The big news for City is that Haaland starts and that Guardiola makes only two changes from the side that brushed aside Wolves in the Premier League.

One is in goal as Ederson’s understudy Stefan Ortega takes over, while at the back Nathan Ake replaces Aymeric Laporte.

Otherwise it’s a case of as you were with City very much meaning business tonight against a far more rotated Arsenal team.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Six changes for Arsenal as Trossard starts

19:12 , George Flood

So Leandro Trossard is indeed brought in for his full Arsenal debut this evening, with fellow new arrival Jakub Kiwior named among the travelling substitutes.

Arteta has made six changes to the side that triumphed against Manchester United in dramatic fashion, with Matt Turner, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Fabio Vieira also drafted into the first XI alongside Trossard.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place, as do Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Eddie Nketiah.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City lineup

19:06 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Cancelo, Laporte, Alvarez, Bernardo, Palmer

Arsenal lineup

19:04 , George Flood

Starting XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

Subs: Kiwior, Ramsdale, White, Zinchenko, Saliba, Lokonga, Odegaard, Marquinhos, Martinelli

18:52 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings has arrived at the Etihad and reports that Leandro Trossard is indeed in line for a full Arsenal debut tonight...

Arrived at the Etihad. Intrigued to see team. Told on way up that Trossard was getting his full debut. pic.twitter.com/umk0uHlaPV — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 27, 2023

18:46 , George Flood

Both sets of players have been pictured arriving at the Etihad a little earlier on.

But will this man be in the starting lineup after his latest hat-trick heroics to down Wolves last weekend?

Or will Guardiola prefer to rest him and trust World Cup winner Julian Alvarez to spearhead his attack with a trip to Spurs on the horizon?

We shall find out very soon!

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Guardiola defends Arteta over touchline antics

18:42 , George Flood

Guardiola also mounted a robust defence of Arteta’s heated touchline antics, which came under the spotlight again during that last-gasp win over Manchester United.

Many feel his appeals and passionate protestations are too much, though Guardiola has no time for the sort of accusations that he has also faced on that front.

"When you are top of the league they have to undermine you for another reason, and they are doing that right now. I know quite well this situation,” he said.

"Anything can happen on the touchline in the moments of the game. I teach him few things but this comes from himself, his mum and dad, his character and that was already there.

(REUTERS)

"I know him and I had the feeling during the time we worked together that what he is doing is not fake, it is him.

"When we were making a training session and in a game, always he was complaining about referees, and that was as an assistant coach. It is what it is.

"So after that I am not a judge. Everyone is everyone and sometimes I behave as well in this way."

Arteta: ‘Cruyff-like’ Guardiola changed the game

18:32 , George Flood

Arteta, meanwhile, insists he has never tried to “copy and paste” the approach of his former mentor as they prepare to lock horns once again tonight.

He says he faced the same accusations as a player, but feels nothing but respect for his ex-boss as they engage in a thrilling title tussle.

Arteta also compared Guardiola’s impact on the game to that of fellow Barcelona icon Johan Cruyff.

"I feel gratitude," he said. "First of all because he inspired me as a player and he inspired me and gave me the opportunity as a coach. That's it.

"For what people think of me, I accept it. Because I probably wouldn't have had the career I had as a player, the understanding of the game or the purpose I had as a player if he hadn't been in that time at Barcelona.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

"I wouldn't be sitting here and having that willingness and love for coaching if he hadn't trusted in my love and given me the opportunity.

"I was looking at him and just wanted to achieve what he was doing. I loved the way he played and the way he was transmitting on the pitch and understanding what was happening. He was an inspiration since I was 18-years-old.

"I think the influence that Pep had in football in the last 20 years is just incredibly powerful, he changed the game like Johan (Cruyff) did in the past, he did it like other managers have that will go (down) in history."

Guardiola predicts Arteta touchline row

18:22 , George Flood

The Guardiola-Arteta factor always adds an extra layer of intrigue to any clash between Manchester City and Arsenal these days.

Pep’s former Etihad protege is now taking it to him in the title race, with such a tense battle threatening the positive relationship that has always existed between the two Spaniards.

Guardiola even believes that a first touchline bust-up could be brewing with his ex-assistant, though he insists it will not affect their friendship long-term.

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year was the last time (we spoke)," said Guardiola this week.

"He's a rival, of course he is. He wants to beat me and I want to beat him.

"I know how we both are and in defeat we are not the best friends in the world.

"From my point of view I have a huge respect for him as a person, as a manager. That's not going to change if we're going to fight on the touchline.

"Sooner or later it's going to happen, I guess, but when that is going to happen it's not going to change the respect I have (for him) or anything."

(REUTERS)

18:13 , George Flood

The Etihad looking imposing under the lights.

Arsenal’s recent record at this stadium is dismal to put it kindly.

What another massive statement it would be in this season of incredible milestones to emerge victorious tonight and dump their title rivals out of the cup on enemy soil.

(PA)

Caicedo to Arsenal update

18:08 , George Flood

Speaking of Arsenal transfers, the club really look keen to grasp this huge title opportunity and are making a big play to beat Chelsea to the signing of Moises Caicedo.

Standard Sport understands that the Gunners saw a £60million bid for the Ecuador midfielder rejected by Brighton on Friday.

Brighton are adamant that he will not be sold in this window, though it is being suggested that an offer in the region of £75m/£80m could tempt them into changing that hardline stance.

We understand that talks are ongoing between the clubs with Arsenal set for an exciting end to the window, with Arteta having admitted this week that he wants midfield reinforcements with an uncertain timeline on Mohamed Elneny’s return from a knee injury.

Arsenal and Brighton have a good relationship after the deal for Trossard and previous negotiations over Ben White.

(Getty Images)

Arteta hails Trossard and Kiwior deals

18:01 , George Flood

Leandro Trossard made quite the impression coming off the bench in the last-gasp win over Manchester United last weekend, impressing with his direct running and dribbling skills while also having a key hand in Eddie Nketiah’s decisive second goal.

“I see a player that is willing to make things happen and is especially composed in the final third and is something we needed to add to the team,” Arteta said of the Belgian winger this week, with a first start looming tonight.

Trossard has since been joined by Jakub Kiwior, who moved to Arsenal from Serie A side Spezia in a £21million deal earlier this week.

The Polish defender will also hope to be involved in some capacity this evening, with Arteta keen to provide extra cover and competition for the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel in defence, with Kiwior also able to operate in a holding midfield role if necessary.

“He gives us more cover,” said Arteta. “We’ve been with three central defenders for the first part of the season which is very short, and we’ve been lucky with injuries.

“We needed to recruit in that position and we’ve done it - Jakub plays different roles and is a versatile player, and he’s going to strengthen the team. If anything else is available that can make us better, we’ll look at it.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Predicted lineups

17:55 , George Flood

Official team news is on the way from Manchester in an hour or so, but here’s how Standard Sport predicts both sides will line up tonight:

Predicted Man City XI (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Silva, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard.

(Getty Images)

Breaking: Martinelli agrees new Arsenal deal

17:50 , George Flood

A lovely boost for Arsenal ahead of kick-off at the Etihad tonight.

The Athletic are just reporting now that Gabriel Martinelli has agreed terms on a new four-and-a-half year contract at the Emirates.

Such an agreement will extend the Brazilian’s stay in north London until the summer of 2027.

Martinelli’s previous deal had been due to expire in 2024 and nailing down an extension had been among Arsenal’s top priorities over recent months.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arteta: Cup clash will not impact title race

17:46 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta insists that tonight’s mammoth FA Cup clash will have no impact on the title race, despite the teams’ first Premier League showdown looming large at the Emirates on February 15.

He does, however, expect it to be a considerable litmus test for his confident Arsenal side and just how much progress they have made in such a short space of time.

“I think there are going to be two very, very different games, and to put similarities into them is very unreal,” he said this week.

“Maybe because of the players on the pitch, but as well the context is extremely different. Let’s see - obviously it is important to win and play well.

“That gives you more momentum, more confidence and prepares you better for the next match, and that’s our focus to do that on Friday.

“It’s a big match, and a big test for us against in my opinion the best football team in the world. I’m looking forward to it because it will tell us a lot about where we are.”

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Arsenal prediction

17:38 , George Flood

Arsenal look in imperious form at the moment and will be absolutely brimming with confidence after beating Manchester United in the final minute last time out.

However, United laid out a rough plan of how to beat the Gunners, and Pep Guardiola will as ever have his own ideas.

City were much improved against Wolves, and Erling Haaland got his fourth hat-trick of the season, so should have too much for Arsenal on home soil.

Man City to win, 2-1.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Man City team news

17:37 , George Flood

Pep Guardiola has almost an entirely fit Manchester City squad to pick from tonight, though Phil Foden remains doubtful with a foot issue that has been plaguing him since the Manchester derby.

“It is getting better, we have training this afternoon,” said the City boss at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, with Foden having sat out the 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

The rest of City’s squad is fit and firing and with no game after this until next Sunday, Guardiola will be tempted to field a very strong XI.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

17:33 , George Flood

Arsenal have been dealt a late blow ahead of tonight’s clash with Emile Smith Rowe back on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Mohamed Elneny (knee) is also still out, along with former Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring).

New Gunners signings Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard will both be pushing for their first starts tonight, with the latter having impressed off the bench in a crucial Premier League win over Manchester United at the Emirates last weekend.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Man City vs Arsenal

17:31 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome to Man City vs Arsenal LIVE coverage!

17:25 , George Flood

Good evening and a very warm welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of a massive night to kick off the FA Cup fourth round.

It simply does not get any bigger or better than this as Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal clash for the first time this season in a bid to inflict a huge psychological blow on the other ahead of their pivotal top-flight showdown next month.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and match build-up, plus thoughts from both managers. We’ll have live updates of the game and expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Etihad Stadium.

You won’t want to miss what should be an absolute cup cracker.