Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Follow live coverage as Manchester City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side ignited their title defence with a 5-0 win over Norwich last weekend, and the Cityzens will hope to pick up three more points against the Gunners, who appear disjointed and vulnerable after being outclassed by Chelsea last weekend.

There was encouragement for Mikel Arteta midweek with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to help thrash Championship side West Brom in the Carabao Cup, though the Spaniard remains under pressure given the potential to start the Premier League season with three successive losses and the need to break their duck after Brentford and the Blues shut them out.

City walked away from the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, with the Portuguese superstar agreeing to rejoin Manchester United, leaving Guardiola upset at the club’s failure to prize Harry Kane away from Tottenham, while they discovered their Champions League group this season will include Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain.

It should be an entertaining game with Arsenal in desperate need of at least a performance and Guardiola eager to showcase a solution to the club’s inability to sign a striker to replace Sergio Aguero. Follow all the action live below from the Etihad here:

Man City vs Arsenal

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium at 12:30pm BST

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Jesus

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Kolašinac, Cedric, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Tierney, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang

Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

12:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: There was a VAR check for a potential foul in the box. Calum Chambers went down after a tussle with Aymeric Laporte. VAR was looking at potential violent conduct but there’s nothing in it and the goal stands.

GOAL! Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal (Torres, 12’)⚽️

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: It’s a shambles from Arsenal. Man City win a free kick about 30-yards out from goal. Arsenal have everyone behind the ball so City play it short. Cancelo gives it to Bernardo who flicks the ball into the box. Cedric sticks out his leg and the ball deflects into the path of Ferran Torres who simply taps it past Leno. City double their lead.

GOAL! Man City 1 - 0 Arsenal (Gundogan, 7’)⚽️

12:38 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Man City take the lead! As he has done many times Ilkay Gundogan starts the move with a chipped pass over to Gabriel Jesus on the right wing. He holds it up long enough for Bernardo Silva to provide some support. Bernardo attempts to find a way into the box with the ball but is blocked out. Instead he lays it back to Jesus who floats a cross to the back post. Gundogan makes a late run and jumps behind Saed Kolasinac, wins the header and squeezes it past Leno to score!

Man City 0 - 0 Arsenal

12:37 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Another Arsenal break works well for the Gunners and they flock into the box. The ball is sent out to Cedric on the right wing but he passes it backwards. Martin Odegaard takes up the ball and switches it out to Kieran Tierney on the left side to keep the attack alive. Tierney swings in a cross towards Saka. Saka takes a shove in the back as the ball drops and he can’t turn it towards goal and the effort goes wide.

Man City 0 - 0 Arsenal

12:35 , Michael Jones

3 mins: That’s a decent break from Arsenal. Bukayo Saka wins the ball in midfield and slips it down the left wing for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He sprints away from Kyle Walker and manages to whip a cross into the far side of the box for the approaching Cedric Soares. Joao Cancelo is aware of the danger though and heads it clear for City.

Man City 0 - 0 Arsenal

12:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Arsenal get the game started. They’ve lost both of their two opening games this season and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to turn that around today.

A long ball up the pitch comes to Ederson and City begin to build slowly from the back.

Here come the teams

12:26 , Michael Jones

The teams head out onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal are still searching for their first Premier League goal of the season.

Nicolas Pepe has scored four of Arsenal’s last five goals in the Premier League, including each of the last three but he’s no involved today.

Pep Guardiola plays down talk of Manchester City exit after current deal

12:20 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has denied saying he intends to leave Manchester City when his current contract expires in 2023.

The City manager was quoted after speaking at a Brazilian business forum held over Zoom that he would leave the club after seven years at the helm.

The Spaniard has now clarified his remarks, however, pointing out that he merely said he will take a break from the game when he eventually does leave City.

Pep Guardiola plays down talk of Manchester City exit after current deal

Sterling vs Arsenal

12:15 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling starts on the bench for Manchester City today but he could prove a vital substitute later in the game. Sterling has scored in each of his last four appearances against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta returns to Man City with Arsenal as patience wears thin amid institutional callowness

12:11 , Michael Jones

There was a lot of wishful thinking going on when Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta 20 months ago.

The board believed they were getting the next Pep Guardiola, a man who would transform the team’s style of play and make them a competitive top-four prospect again.

The Basque thought he was taking over an elite club. The gap between hope and reality is widening by the week.

Mikel Arteta still contending with Arsenal’s systematic issues on Man City return

Leno tons up

12:06 , Michael Jones

Bernd Leno is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for the Gunners.

He has kept 24 clean sheets in his previous 99 games - the five other Arsenal keepers to make a century of appearances in the competition all had at least 38 clean sheets when they reached the milestone.

Struggling Gunners

12:02 , Michael Jones

Arsenal could lose their opening three fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since the 1954-55 season if they fall to defeat against Manchester City tday.

The Gunners await their first Premier League goal of 2021-22 - if they are unable to net on Saturday it will be just the third time in their history they have failed to score in their opening three matches of a league campaign.

Man City unveil David Silva and Vincent Kompany statues

11:58 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have unveiled statutes of Vincent Kompany and David Silva at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany played for City for 11 seasons, captaining them for eight and leading the club to their first top-flight title for 44 years when they won the Premier League in 2011-12.

The Belgian won four top-flight titles with City in all as well as the FA Cup twice and the EFL Cup four times.

David Silva’s trophy haul is pretty similar with an added EFL Cup success.

“My wife is from Manchester, my kids are born in Manchester, and they go back to a place where they can see something that represents what their dad has achieved and that is something that I can’t describe,” Kompany said.

City’s attacking prowess

11:54 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last two home games 5-0 - they could win three consecutive Premier League home matches by five goals or more for the second time, having also done so in 2017.

The only other team to do so were Chelsea in 2010.

And, Man City’s next goal from the penalty spot will be their 100th in the Premier League.

Two out of three

11:49 , Michael Jones

Defeat against Arsenal would see Manchester City become the first reigning champions since Blackburn Rovers in 1995-96 to lose at least two of their opening three Premier League matches.

But, Man City have not lost two of their opening three league fixtures since the 2004-05 season and are undefeated in 11 Premier League games against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta remains determined to revive Arsenal ahead of Manchester City match

11:46 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta insists he has an unmatched desire to turn things around at Arsenal.

The Gunners head to face champions Manchester City today having lost their two opening Premier League games of the season.

There were green shoots of recovery on Wednesday night as they thrashed an inexperienced West Brom side 6-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta remains determined to revive Arsenal ahead of Manchester City match

Team news - Changes

11:40 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola names an unchanged Man City team to the one that defeated Norwich 5-0 last time out.

Mikel Arteta makes four changes to his Arsenal side that won 6-0 at West Brom in the Carabao Cup during the week. Bernd Leno comes back in goal with Cedric Soares replacing Nuno Tavares at left-back. Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe both drop out with Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney getting recalled.

Team news - Man City vs Arsenal

11:30 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Torres, Grealish

Arsenal XI: Leno; Chambers; Holding, Kolasinac, Cedric; Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Tierney; Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang

Man City vs Arsenal

11:27 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Arsenal with nine wins and two draws.

The Gunners could lose their ninth consecutive Premier League game against Manchester City, which would set a new record for their longest top-flight losing streak against a single opponent.

Arsenal have scored just once in their last seven league matches against City - a Laurent Koscielny goal in a 3-1 defeat in February 2019.

How Manchester United sealed a transfer 12 years in the making in a matter of hours

11:19 , Michael Jones

In a parallel universe Manchester City are abuzz with fervour this morning. They’ve completed a great signing and pulled one over their red neighbours by signing former Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

As news began to break yesterday of Ronaldo’s possible destination City were firm favourites, only to see their chances of signing the 36-year-old slip away as United came into the picture:

‘We’re going to do it’: How Manchester United sealed Cristiano Ronaldo’s return

Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody after rape charges

11:12 , Michael Jones

The main story coming out of the Etihad Stadium this week is, of course, Benjamin Mendy’s arrest.

Manchester City footballer Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The footballer, wearing a red hoodie and black jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth:

Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody after rape charges

Early team news

11:03 , Michael Jones

Manchester City remain without Kevin De Bruyne as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that also has him missing international duty with Belgium next week.

Phil Foden is the other major absentee for Pep Guardiola as he is sidelined with a similar ankle problem.

Benjamin Mendy has been suspended from the club after being charged with multiple counts of rape and is being kept in police custody after an initial court hearing.

For Arsenal Hector Bellerin has recovered from a thigh injury and Bukayo Saka is fit to play despite picking up a knock to his knee against West Brom in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash.

Kieran Tierney was rested during the midweek game but is fit to play today.

Ben White has missed the last two games following a positive coronavirus test but will be monitored before today’s fixture and may play a part whilst Alex Runarsson and Willian are available after similar Covid-19 lay-offs.

However, Mikel Arteta is without Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah and although Gabriel made a comeback in an under-23s game on Friday he is not expected to be fit enough to feature.

Man City vs Arsenal TV information

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Man City vs Arsenal prediction

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

City to run riot and prolong Arsenal’s painful start to the season. Three games, no wins, no goals, no points. City 3-0 Arsenal.

Man City vs Arsenal odds

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

Man City 3/10

Draw 11/2

Arsenal 12/1

Man City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

10:51 , Jack Rathborn

MCI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish

ARS - Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Man City vs Arsenal team news

10:51 , Jack Rathborn

City will be without Benjamin Mendy for the foreseeable future as he has been suspended after being charged with multiple counts of rape and kept in police custody after an initial court hearing. Phil Foden remains sidelined through injury, as does Kevin de Bruyne.

Arsenal are set to make changes despite a big midweek win in the League Cup. Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Magalhaes, Hector Bellerin and Ben White are all out. Keiran Tierney and Bukayo Saka have knocks, but are likely starters anyway.