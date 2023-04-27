Man City vs Arsenal: Ben White and Phil Foden clash after Premier League title tussle

England teammates Ben White and Phil Foden clashed after the game following Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

What was billed as a Premier League title decider ultimately turned out to be a one-sided affair as the champions made light work of the League leaders.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and further goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland put the Gunners to the sword in a 4-1 home win, with Arsenal having only Rob Holding’s late goal to celebrate in consolation.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain top of the table but are now without a win in their last four games. City, who have cut the gap at the top down to two points, boast two games in hand.

While players on both teams have constantly spoken of the respect they have for each other, there was a flash point after the game.

After the full-time whistle, Arsenal defender White appeared to confront City forward Foden before the two grappled.

Tempers FLARED between Ben White and Phil Foden after the full time whistle 🥊 pic.twitter.com/fvVxnwFVPR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2023

The incident was eventually broken up by teammates, while White had also clashed with Ruben Dias towards the end of the first-half.

Arsenal will attempt to resurrect their title challenge at home to Chelsea on Tuesday night, though City could go top of the table by beating Fulham on Sunday.