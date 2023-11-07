Man City v Young Boys LIVE: Champions League score and updates as Erling Haaland starts tonight

Manchester City can take a big step forward in their Champions League campaign when Young Boys visit the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won all three of their matches in European competition this season and will secure their place in the knockout rounds with victory over the Swiss side.

There are doubts over the fitness of Erling Haaland who was withdrawn at half-time during City’s 6-1 win against Bournemouth at the weekend but the Norwegian striker was spotted training with the team earlier this week. Guardiola himself has hinted at possible training so there is no guarantee Haaland will play even if he is fit.

Young Boys were beaten 3-1 in the reverse fixture last month and, having only picked up one point from their three matches, will be battling it out against Red Star Belgarde to clinch third spot in the group and a place in the Europa League.

Follow all the Champions League action below plus get the latest odds and tips for this match right here:

Manchester City vs Young Boys live

Manchester City host Young Boys in the Champions League with kick off at 8pm GMT

Manchester City FC - BSC Young Boys

Erling Haaland starts

19:02 , Luke Baker

There was talk that Erling Haaland may not be risked tonight given the strong position City occupy in Group G. But Pep Guardiola clearly wants to get qualification rubber-stamped and the prolific Norwegian starts.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City team news

18:58 , Luke Baker

The Man City team is out and Haaland, Grealish and Foden all start in attack. A bit of rotation further back though as both Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes get a start.

Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Lewis, Nunes, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction

18:58 , Mike Jones

Even with the potential absence of Erling Haaland, Manchester City possess enough skill and firepower to make this match a foregone conclusion.

They scored three goals against Young Boys away from home so expect them to increase their tally in what should be a comfortable home win.

Manchester City 5-1 Young Boys.

Manchester City vs Young Boys

18:51 , Mike Jones

Young Boys are top of the Swiss Super League, but only have one point from their three Champions League games and will be unable to make the last 16 if they lose to City and RB Leipzig win away at Red Star Belgrade.

How to watch Man City vs Young Boys

18:42 , Mike Jones

Manchester City vs Young Boys is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 7 November at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers will be able to watch online via Discovery+.

Manchester City vs Young Boys early team news

18:36 , Mike Jones

Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Gomez remain absent for Manchester City, while Erling Haaland may not be risked with a couple of crucial Premier League encounters on the horizon.

Midfielder Sandro Lauper was dismissed in Young Boys’ weekend victory over Winterthur but will be able to feature in European competition, while forward Meschak Elia should be fit to feature. Kastriot Imeri and Lukasz Lakomy are out.

Manchester City vs Young Boys

18:30 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester City host Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the European top flight this year having won all three of their group matches so far and another victory tonight would see them qualify for the knockout rounds with two games to play.

Erling Haaland is a doubt for the match but was seen training with the team during the week so should be available to play some part this evening.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and match action throughout the night so stick around...