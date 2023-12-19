Is Man City v Urawa Reds on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Club World Cup

Manchester City head to the Club World Cup looking to add another trophy to their collection under Pep Guardiola as the Treble winners face Japanese side and Asian champions Urawa Reds in Saudi Arabia tonight.

City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season to qualify for the Club World Cup as European champions for the first time, and Guardiola’s side are strong favourites to win the competition.

Brazilian side and South American champions Fluminense await in Friday’s final after beating Al Ahly but Guardiola has insisted that City face a “difficult” task as they look to put their recent Premier League struggles behind them.

The champions have won just one of their last six games and Guardiola said: “It’s the first time Man City are here. That shows how difficult it is. We won’t take it for granted. We take it as a privilege.

“Of course we want to win it. It is a trophy we don’t have. We want to close a little circle, that we have won all the trophies we could do. This is the last one. I don’t know if we’ll have another chance. Maybe it is a once in a lifetime. It is difficult to be here.” Here’s everything you need to know and here are the latest match odds.

When is Manchester City vs Urawa Reds?

The match will kick off at 6pm GMT on Tuesday 19 December at the King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.

How can I watch it?

The Club World Cup is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK and Manchester City’s semi-final will be live on TNT Sports 2. TNT Sports subscribers can also stream the action live on Discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the Manchester City team news?

City are waiting on the fitness of striker Erling Haaland, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury - including Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku have travelled with the squad as they near returns from injury but are unlikely to play. Guardiola is expected to make several changes from Saturday’s team and ahead of a potential final on Friday.

Predicted Manchester City line-up

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Lewis; Rodri, Kovacic; Bobb, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez