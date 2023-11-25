Man City v Liverpool: Sutton's predictions

Sutton's Predictions image

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I think these teams will finish the season in the top two. Every time they meet, it makes for such an intriguing game.

Liverpool carry such a threat through Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez has been on fire for Uruguay this week - scoring three goals in total against Argentina and Bolivia.

Nunez does miss a few too, we know that, but he will be a handful, and the pace that Liverpool have on the counter-attack means they are very capable of rattling Manchester City the same way Chelsea did before the international break.

City won't change their approach though, because they don't take a backward step against anyone. I would expect them to dominate possession and, of course, they will play on the front foot even though they know Liverpool can hurt them on the break.

Home advantage will definitely help. Pep Guardiola's side have won all 23 of their games at Etihad Stadium so far this year and their draw with Everton on 31 December 2022 was the last time they failed to win there in any competition.

That's the main reason why I'm going for them to just about edge this one and find a way to win but, whether Haaland plays or not, it's going to be extremely close.

Barry Can't Swim's prediction: 1-1

It is really tough to make a call without knowing about Haaland. I might just go with a draw because City haven't quite clicked yet this season.

