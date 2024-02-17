Man City v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Raheem Sterling starts

Manchester City host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening hoping to continue their winning streak and keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool.

Heading into this weekend’s fixtures, Pep Guardiola’s team are two points behind the Reds but have a game in hand that could see them leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Premier League champions are in ominous form having won their last 11 matches across all competitions and have the added boost of a fully fit and firing Erling Haaland.

Despite trailing Liverpool in the league City are the favourites to regain their title, thanks in part to the return of Kevin De Bruyne, and a strong showing against Chelsea will cement their standing as potential champions.

Chelsea, in contrast, head to the Etihad Stadium 18 points behind their opponents, and with a tinge of pressure remaining on manager Mauricio Pochettino. A stoppage-time win over Crystal Palace tempered the disquiet around Chelsea and Pochettino will hope to turn around his team’s fortunes with a headline grabbing victory over City.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Man City host Chelsea in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports Main Event

City are two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand

Under pressure Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace last time out but are still in need of points

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Manchester City FC 0 - 0 Chelsea FC

Manchester City 0-0 Chelsea

17:34 , Chris Wilson

1 min: City have a chance already. Haaland collects the ball on the edge of the box, and he lays it off to Alvarez, whose shot is wide of the far post.

17:33 , Chris Wilson

KICK OFF! Manchester City 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea get us underway. Kevin De Bruyne looks to be playing alongside Rodri in a position more akin to a holding midfielder (according to the graphics anyway), so that might be what Guardiola was alluding to earlier. We’ll find out very soon.

17:26 , Chris Wilson

It’s been pouring at the Etihad, with the sort of conditions that often produce a slippery, difficult-to-predict game. Though there’s a clear favourite today, November’s 4-4 draw between these two sides proved that you never know what’s coming in these big Premier League games.

With both Liverpool and Arsenal winning earlier today, Pep Guardiola will be acutely aware of how important a home win tonight could be come May.

The stadium is filling up and the teams are in the tunnel.

17:24 , Chris Wilson

Head-to-head

Chelsea are winless in seven league and cup games against Manchester City since a 1-0 victory in the 2021 Champions League final.

The two teams drew 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in November, and that game put an end to six consecutive City victories. Chelsea have just six wins in the last 20 games between the two sides, dating back to April 2017.

Recent matches between the two have been close, with the exception of a 4-0 City win in the FA Cup last year.

17:16 , Chris Wilson

Guardiola is first to speak to Sky, and says it is important to stop Palmer, Sterling, Jackson and Enzo among others.

He says that Bernardo is getting better, and cryptically says that De Bruyne ‘may play in a different way’, but that we’ll have to “wait and see”.

Pochettino believes his team can get a result as they did in the 4-4 at Stamford Bridge.

“Be brave, play forward. We know that City is decisive when they have the ball, but it is a good test for us before the final.”

17:10 , Chris Wilson

Ahead of his first return to the Etihad, Cole Palmer has admitted it will be strange to return to his former home ground.

“It will be strange, a weird feeling, but I’m looking forward to it and the team’s looking forward to it.

“I’m very excited to be honest, even though it will be strange. Obviously, I played against them at Stamford Bridge, but I think going back to the Etihad will be even stranger. But I’m really looking forward to it.”

Cole Palmer reveals true feelings ahead of Manchester City return

17:00 , Chris Wilson

Mauricio Pochettino promised his Chelsea side would attack Manchester City when the two clubs meet at the Etihad Stadium for Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The defending champions drew a memorable game 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in November with former City player Cole Palmer scoring a penalty in stoppage time for the hosts to snatch a point.

Pochettino said there was no chance they would sit and wait for City – who have lost just once at home in the English top flight in almost two years – to come on to them.

“The lesson (from the first game) is that we’re going to face one of the best teams in the world, but at the same time you need to be brave enough to try to force them to defend, to run back and to face their goal,” he said.

“If we go there and wait to see what’s going on, it’s a team that can dominate you and will make you suffer.

Chelsea will attack Manchester City at Etihad Stadium – Mauricio Pochettino

16:53 , Chris Wilson

The home side come into this game in fine form, having lost none of their last 10 games, including the midweek Champions League tie away at Copenhagen. They last lost on 6 December, away at Aston Villa.

Chelsea have had more mixed fortunes, with two 3-1 wins in a row over their last two games, which were away at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. However, in the two games before that, the Blues lost 4-2 to Wolves and 4-1 to Liverpool.

City are bidding to top the table by winning their games in hand, while Chelsea may well have one eye on next weekend’s League Cup final already.

16:42 , Chris Wilson

City make three changes from the team that beat Copenhagen in midweek. Doku replaces Grealish, while Bernardo Silva and John Stones drop to the bench. They are replaced by by Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez respectively.

For Chelsea, there are only two changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace. Colwill replaces the injured Silva, and Sterling replaces Madueke to face his former club once more.

16:34 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell (c); Caicedo, Enzo, Gallagher; Palmer, Sterling, Jackson.

16:32 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker (c), Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku; Alvarez, Haaland

Your squad to face Chelsea! 👊



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Stones, Kovacic, Bernardo, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/ch1iVE6nqN — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 17, 2024

16:15 , Chris Wilson

Team news

Perhaps the biggest team news is that Jack Grealish has been ruled out after coming off in midweek against Copenhagen due to a muscle problem.

Bernardo Silva is being assessed after a mild injury in the same game, while summer signing Josko Gvardiol remains sidelined. Mateo Kovacic and Sergio Gomez have both returned.

For the away side, Malo Gusto and Levi Colwill are both fit after minor issues from the Crystal Palace game, with Robert Sanchez also set to return to the match day squad after his knee injury.

Thiago Silva remains sidelined after coming off against Palace.

Jack Grealish out of Chelsea clash as Manchester City await news on groin injury

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Betting tips and predictions

Few people will be expecting an away win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event) and football betting sitesinevitably agree that City are overwhelming favourites. Is there any hope for Chelsea to force a seemingly unlikely win on the road?

Odds

Manchester City 4/11

Draw 5/1

Chelsea 15/2

Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

16:00 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City will look to continue their ominous form in the Premier League as Chelsea visit the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions have re-established themselves as the favourites for the title, with the returns of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland aiding a winning run now 11 matches long in all competitions.

Chelsea travel north some 18 points back from their opponents, though the immediate pressure on Mauricio Pochettino appears to have been alleviated by a stoppage-time win over Crystal Palace.

The challenge will be significantly bigger against the quadruple winners, though, and Pochettino will know his side will have to be much better to emerge with a positive result.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Manchester City vs Chelsea odds and tips here.

Is Man City vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

15:45 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken some of the blame for Palmer’s exit from City, saying it was his responsibility.

“For young players, we always want them to stay but this is normal. After two or three seasons he wanted more minutes than he had the last season. I understand completely.

“If Palmer had the minutes I gave to Phil (Foden) from the beginning, Cole Palmer would be here – but I didn’t give them to him. That is my responsibility.

“Why? Because of Bernardo (Silva), Riyad (Mahrez), Phil. In that moment, I chose the other ones.

“After one season it is nice, and the second season, but the third season it is, ‘Oh guys, I want to play, I don’t want to sit on the bench. It’s normal.”

Guardiola admits ‘responsibility’ for Palmer leaving Man City

15:33 , Mike Jones

Who is the only player to score in the Premier League, the League Cup, the Community Shield and the European Super Cup in the same season? The answer comes in the form of a man who has scored in two finals for Manchester City and cost them two points.

Cole Palmer’s Manchester City career was a statistical curiosity in itself: seven goals in six competitions – including a Football League trophy strike for the Under-21s – but none of them in the Premier League. His Chelsea career has been a revelation.

Having spent last season in the shadows at City – only 130 minutes of Premier League action before the title was won and none in the Champions League’s knockout stages – he has traded life as a substitute for a record-breaking team for the status of a star of a side of record-breaking cost. The £1bn project has a lone unqualified success. Once again, Palmer stands alone.

How ‘Cold’ Palmer became the one player Man City regret letting go

15:30 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Saturday evening’s game between Manchester City and Chelsea.

The champions host Chelsea after a convincing Champions League win in midweek, while the Blues come off the back of good wins away at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.