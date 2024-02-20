Man City v Brentford LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Oscar Bobb gets first start

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from dropped points in the Premier League title race as the champions get to play their game in hand against Brentford this evening.

City were in action at the Club World Cup before Christmas so their home fixture against the Bees was moved to this month. Pep Guardiola’s side have therefore been playing catch-up to Liverpool and Arsenal in the title race, but they were held to a frustrating draw at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

They can leapfrog Arsenal into second spot in the table with a victory this evening and close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just one point. Jurgen Klopp’s side face Luton on Wednesday night but won’t be in action this weekend due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Kevin de Bruyne is approaching a milestone for the club, as he’s just two goals away from reaching 100 in City colours but his side will have to be aware of a Bees outfit who were the most recent team to triumph at the Etihad Stadium – grabbing a victory in December 2022 thanks to a last-gasp goal.

TEAM NEWS: Oscar Bobb gets first league start for Man City but Kevin de Bruyne on the bench

TEAM NEWS: Yoanne Wissa starts up top with Ivan Toney for Brentford as Neal Maupay is on the bench

Man City 0-0 Brentford

6 mins: Brentford not afraid to play out from the back themselves, they’ll try to play through City’s press this evening. It’s worked in the past - they’re the team who have most recently beaten City at the Etihad remember, back in December 2022.

Oscar Bobb gets his first touches on his first Premier League start as he runs at Roerslev, gets to the byline but cuts back and plays the ball to a teammate. Decent start for the youngster. City then win a corner.

Man City 0-0 Brentford

4 mins: Walker and Reguilon clash near the corner flag and the City man comes out on top. When the ball comes back to him, his cross is deflected straight into the hands of Flekken, however

Man City 0-0 Brentford

3 mins: City settling into their patterns of play now. Playing the ball around between Foden, Walker and Rodri.

Strong tackle by Haaland on the right touchline as Reguilon tries to run clear, he cuts inside and curls a shot towards goal but straight at Flekken. Haaland will be desperate to make an impact this evening after missing nine chances against Chelsea.

Man City 0-0 Brentford

2 mins: Decent start by Brentford as they get down the left and pump a ball into the box but City’s defence deal with it. High press from Brentford to try and win the ball back, so City go long.

KICK-OFF! Man City 0-0 Brentford

And we’re underway in Manchester. A big game in the Premier League title race.

Man City v Brentford

The teams are out and we’re not far away from kick-off now. Can Brentford spring a shock and throw a cat among the title race pigeons

Man City v Brentford team news

A reminder of the teams this evening, which includes Oscar Bobb getting his first Premier League start for Man City.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Bobb; Haaland

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Zanka, Mee; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Wissa

A reminder that tonight’s match is not on TV in the UK and here’s why.

The game wasn’t selected for TV coverage in the UK in December and was scheduled to be a 3pm Saturday kick-off, which is why it is not available to watch this evening even though it has now been moved to a midweek evening slot.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Man City vs Brentford stats

A couple of starts ahead of this evening’s game, courtesy of Opta.

Man City are unbeaten in their last 47 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) games at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League (W41 D6) since a 0-1 defeat to Tottenham in May 2010. They have won 26 of their last 27 such fixtures (D1), including each of their last 12 in a row.

After Manchester City won 3-1 in the reverse meeting earlier this month, Man City v Brentford could become only the third instance of one team beating another twice in the same calendar month in the Premier League, with both of the previous two being achieved by Arsenal (v Bolton in January 2010 and v Wolves in February 2022).

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has backed Phil Foden as the England player most likely to be crowned Ballon d’Or winner.

The 23-year-old scored a hat-trick in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Brentford earlier this month and the Bees manager was wary of a repeat showing ahead of Tuesday’s meeting between the sides at the Etihad Stadium.

Brentford were the last team to beat the defending Premier League champions at their Etihad home, Ivan Toney scoring the late winner in a 2-1 triumph in November 2022.

And they briefly led Pep Guardiola’s side again at the Gtech Stadium 14 days ago before Foden took over to steal the show with three well-taken strikes.

With 15 goals in 35 games so far in all competitions Foden is one short of his best scoring season for City and has featured in all but one of their league games this term.

Phil Foden the most likely England player to win Ballon d’Or, claims rival manager

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised to Kalvin Phillips for saying publicly that he had returned from the Qatar World Cup overweight.

Guardiola made the comment in a press conference in December 2022 having left the City and England midfielder out of a Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.

Phillips, who joined West Ham on loan in January, earlier this month told the Observer that “after the World Cup was probably the toughest, when Pep came out and said I was overweight”, adding: “I did not disagree with him but obviously I took a big knock on my confidence and how I felt at City.”

Guardiola was asked at a press conference on Monday if he regretted going public about Phillips’ weight, and he said: “Yeah, I’m sorry. Once in eight years is not bad. But I’m so sorry. I apologise to him. I do apologise. I’m sorry.”

(PA Wire)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stressed he is “more than satisfied” with what he is seeing from his team.

Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, secured by Rodri’s late equaliser, brought an 11-match winning run in all competitions to an end for City.

The defending champions are third in the table, two points behind second-placed Arsenal and four behind leaders Liverpool ahead of playing their game in hand when hosting Brentford this evening.

When others go backwards, Kevin De Bruyne looks forwards. It can be a description of his passing, a risk-taker often eschewing the safe option in a quest to create. But it is true positionally, too: last season De Bruyne noted that, in the latter years of their careers, many an attack-minded midfielder has retreated into a deeper role.

It was the case with Steven Gerrard, who went from a No 10 to a No 6. Frank Lampard and Cesc Fabregas were often found nearer the base of the midfield than the tip in their footballing dotage. Christian Eriksen spends more time nearer his own penalty box than he used to. Wayne Rooney was the forward who tried to reinvent himself as a midfielder.

Then there is De Bruyne, the midfielder who has become a quasi-forward, the No 10 who could double up as a No 6. Not any more. Pep Guardiola has ruled out using him as a more defensive midfielder. “No,” he said. “He has to be in the final third. He is not there to defend deeper. I want Kevin in the final third because his huge talent is there.”

Read Senior Football Writer Richard Jolly’s full analysis of the issues in Man City’s midfield:

Kevin De Bruyne’s new role exposes cracks in Man City’s midfield

So Oscar Bobb gets the start for Man City this evening alongside his Norwegian teammate Erling Haaland, with Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez the other main attacking pivots. Kevin de Bruyne will only appear from the bench.

For Brentford, Ivan Toney starts up top with Yoanne Wissa alongside him. Neal Maupay is among the subs.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Bobb; Haaland

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Zanka, Mee; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Wissa

The teams are in and Kevin de Bruyne is benched for Man City but Erling Haaland starts

Pep Guardiola believes Rodri is “by far” the best midfielder in the world but is pleased his performances do not always grab the headlines.

The Spain international was title-chasing Manchester City’s saviour on Saturday as his late equaliser rescued what could prove a vital point in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

It is now over 12 months – against Tottenham on February 5 last year – since City lost a match in which the 27-year-old played.

Yet his Champions League final-winning goal or this weekend’s dramatic leveller aside, he rarely steals the limelight from the likes of Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne. Guardiola admits that is just the way he likes it.

Pep Guardiola believes Man City’s Rodri is ‘by far’ best midfielder in the world

Pep Guardiola refused to blame Erling Haaland for wasting chances after Manchester City were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Chelsea on Saturday.

The normally prolific Haaland spurned a number of opportunities, including one glaring free header from six yards out, as the champions were held in a compelling Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

City ultimately needed an 83rd-minute equaliser from Rodri to rescue a point after their former forward Raheem Sterling had put the Londoners on course for an unexpected win with a 43rd-minute effort.

Manchester City have an opportunity to move within one one point of the Premier League summit with a win over Brentford this evening.

This rearranged fixture provides the champions with an opportunity to put the pressure on the Reds, at least until Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

City will also be keen to bounce back from the disappointment of being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out. Had they won that game, they could have taken over from Liverpool by beating the Bees.

Football betting sites are expecting City to pick up maximum points, but is this fixture the foregone conclusion the odds would suggest at the Etihad Stadium?

Here are our predictions and betting tips for the clash:

Manchester City vs Brentford betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Brentford will be without long-term absentees Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade, while Ethan Pinnock is set to be out until late March with an ankle problem.

Brentford predicted line-up: Flekken; Collins, Ajer, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

Jack Grealish has been ruled out after picking up an injury in the Champions League win against Copenhagen and Josko Gvardiol is set to be out for two weeks with an ankle injury.

Bernardo Silva should return to the starting line-up after he was also fit to come off the bench in the draw against Chelsea.

Manchester City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Rodri, Nunes; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Man City’s home fixture against Brentford wasn’t selected for TV coverage in the UK in December and was scheduled to be a 3pm Saturday kick-off, which is why it is not available to watch this evening even though it has now been moved to a midweek evening slot.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from dropped points in the Premier League title race as the champions get to play their game in hand against Brentford tonight.

City were in action at the Club World Cup before Christmas so their home fixture against the Bees was moved to this month. Pep Guardiola’s side have therefore been playing catch-up to Liverpool and Arsenal in the title race, but they were held to a frustrating draw at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

Brentford were the last Premier League team to beat City at the Etihad – winning in the last minute in December 2022 - but the champions ended their hoodoo against Thomas Frank’s side with a 3-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium as Phil Foden scored a hat-trick.

Now City can go above Arsenal in the table with a victory and close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just one point. Jurgen Klopp’s side face Luton on Wednesday night but won’t be in action this weekend due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Why isn’t Man City vs Brentford on TV?

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Man City v Brentford in the Premier League.

City can move within a point of league leaders Liverpool if they win their game in hand this evening, so stick with us for full live coverage