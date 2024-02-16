Man City upset Chelsea to draw level on points at top of WSL

Khadija Shaw's goal was the difference at Kingsmeadow - Reuters/Andrew Coulridge

Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1

The Women’s Super League title race was thrown wide open as second-placed Manchester City won away against Chelsea to move level with the defending champions.

Manchester City had never previously won a WSL game at Kingsmeadow and had not won an away league fixture against Chelsea on any ground since 2016, the year when City last lifted the title, so this victory will feel like a pivotal moment in the campaign.

The WSL’s leading goalscorer this term, Jamaica’s Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, fired home the match’s only goal in the first half to net her 14 league goal of the campaign in her 13th league appearance.

It was enough to give the visitors their 11th consecutive victory in all competitions and simultaneously ended Chelsea’s 22-game winning run in home WSL fixtures, which was the longest home-game-winning run in this league’s 13-year history.

The game’s crucial moment came when England’s Jess Park dispossessed Scotland’s Erin Cuthbert inside Chelsea’s half and then Park slipped the bath into the path of Shaw to give the visitors a lead they would not relinquish.

Shaw also lashed a low effort wide and saw a fierce strike well saved by Hannah Hampton, as the visitors continued to enjoy the better chances in the first half, but Manchester City were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Alex Greenwood appeared to bring down Chelsea’s British-record signing Mayra Ramirez.

However, if that was a stroke of luck for Gareth Taylor’s side, the away fans probably felt it was some late form of justice for Greenwood after her controversial and unusual sending off for ‘time-wasting’ in the first half of October’s reverse league fixture between these two sides. In that 1-1 draw, Chelsea’s 96th-minute equaliser was scored at a point when Manchester City had just eight players on the pitch because Alanna Kennedy was being treated for an injury and they had also seen Lauren Hemp sent off.

There was no such late drama at Kingsmeadow on this blockbuster Friday night under the lights and under the watchful eyes of a BBC 2 audience that will have been impressed by the increasing maturity in the performance displayed by a Manchester City side who had finished in a disappointing fourth position last season, significantly off the pace.

Nonetheless, Cuthbert went close when she curled narrowly wide, not long after Chloe Kelly had been denied by a good Hampton save at the other end, and then in stoppage time Keating produced a match-winning save to keep out Jelena Cankovic’s half-volley and then Sjoeke Nusken’s rebound.

The defeat will be a blow to Chelsea’s chances of winning not only a fourth consecutive WSL title but also potentially a quadruple of major trophies this term, in Emma Hayes’ final season in charge.

Chelsea remain top of the table, ahead of Manchester City only on goals scored, but this result will also have given renewed hope to third-placed Arsenal, who host fourth-placed Manchester United at a sold-out Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Arsenal are six points behind but now have a game in hand, and they have matches still to come away against both of the top two.

Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor said: “The second half, we can play so much better than that, our ball retention was horrible, whereas in the first half we controlled it. There was a lot about that game that I didn’t like but sometimes it’s hard for players to play the game and not the occasion. But, no criticism, we have to give great credit to the players.

“We are really determined this season. [Previously] we’ve probably been a bit soft in those moments defensively [late in the game] but now there’s a newfound determination in this team. What you’re seeing in this group of players now is a lot of the hard work they’ve put in.”