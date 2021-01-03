Man City surges to 3-1 win over Chelsea in Premier League

The Canadian Press

The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):___2:45 p.m.Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are rolling toward the brink of playoff history.The 5-10 Giants lead Dallas 20-9 at halftime of a game that could decide the NFC East — the winner will claim the division if Washington loses against Philadelphia later Sunday. The Cowboys would also make the playoffs with a win and a Washington tie.New York would be the first six-win team to make the playoffs in a 16-game regular season — and after a 1-7 start no less.The Giants’ 31st-ranked offence outgained Dallas 239-113 in the first half. Jones threw for 150 yards and two TDs, including a 33-yarder to Dante Pettis with 45 seconds left.A week after gaining 513 yards in a 37-17 win over Philadelphia, the Cowboys were a mess offensively early. Andy Dalton misfired on a number of passes, perhaps struggling with his grip on a chilly day in New Jersey, and New York sacked him three times.Dallas got the ball moving late, with 79 coming on its final two drives, leading to two Greg Zuerlein field goals, including a 57-yarder as the half expired.___2:30 p.m.The Buffalo Bills are doing their best to clinch the No. 2 seed and end Miami's playoff hopes at the same time.The Bills lead Miami 28-6 at halftime with Josh Allen throwing three touchdowns. Buffalo is so in control of this game that wide receiver Stephon Diggs was caught flossing on the sideline, practicing dental hygiene rather than the dance.A Miami loss leaves the Dolphins rooting for Jacksonville to snap a 14-game skid by beating Indianapolis to get into the post-season.Baltimore has a 17-3 lead over Cincinnati early in the third quarter needing a win to grab one of the AFC's four playoff berths still available when the final day began. Cleveland is up 10-6 on Pittsburgh needing a victory for the Browns' first playoff berth since 2002.The NFC had three playoff berths available on the final day.The Giants lead Dallas 20-9 at halftime, and a New York win eliminates the Cowboys. The Giants then will be waiting and watching to see if Philadelphia can beat Washington to grab the NFC East title.___2:35 p.m.The Detroit Lions have given up a franchise-record 6,496 yards of offence through the first half while trailing Minnesota 21-16.Fittingly, they broke the record set by their 2008 winless team when two defenders missed a tackle while safety Duron Harmon stood and watched Chad Beebe score on a go-ahead, 40-yard touchdown catch.___2:20 p.m.Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie has scored three touchdowns, including one on an 84-yard punt return, to put Buffalo up 21-3 over the Miami Dolphins with 5:22 remaining in the second quarter.McKenzie also scored on 7 and 14-yard touchdown catches in a game the that means far more for the Dolphins, who need a win to secure their third playoff berth in 18 years.McKenzie became Buffalo’s sixth player to score an offensive touchdown and on a return in the same game. The punt-return TD was the Bills’ first since Marcus Thigpen scored against Green Bay on Dec. 14, 2014.McKenzie’s 3-score game comes after teammate Stefon Diggs scored three times in a 38-9 win at New England on Monday night.— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.___2:20 p.m.Matt Prater now has the NFL record for most field goals made of 50 yards or longer.Prater made a 54-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to give Detroit a 16-14 lead over Minnesota. It was his 59th field goal from 50-plus yards, breaking a tie with Sebastian Janikowski who made 58 from that range between 2000 and 2018.___1:53 p.m.Josh Allen has set the Buffalo Bills' new single-season record for yards passing.Allen upped his total to 4,363 with a 6-yard completion to Devin Singletary on the opening play of the second quarter in Buffalo’s game against Miami. The third-year starter topped the mark of 4,359 yards set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002. No other Bills player has topped 4,000.Allen finished the drive with 7-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie to put Buffalo up 7-3. That increased his season total to 4,396 yards passing. The touchdown was his 35th passing of the season, extending the single-season record he set last weekend.Allen has gone 9 of 13 for 76 yards with a touchdown and interception in three series.Buffalo can grab the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a victory or a Steelers loss, and the Bills can fall no further than No. 3.— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.___1:35 p.m.Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans limped off the field late in the first quarter of the Buccaneers' regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.Evans appeared to hurt his left knee trying to catch a throw to the end zone from Tom Brady, slipping on the turf. The injury occurred one play after Evans made a 20-yard reception that made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.The receiver was eventually helped to feet and limped toward the tunnel to the locker with assistance from a trainer.___1:30 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens scored on their first two drives against the Cincinnati Bengals to take a 10-0 first-quarter lead.A Justin Tucker field-goal capped the first Baltimore drive, and then Lamar Jackson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin to extend the lead.The Ravens can clinch a wild-card playoff spot with a win over the Bengals.Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins injured his left hamstring on a pass play that was negated because of an offensive pass interference penalty on Cincinnati’s first drive. His return is questionable.___1:15 p.m.Cam Newton could be playing his final game in New England, but he has earned a place in the franchise’s record book.Newton’s 49-yard run on the Patriots’ opening drive Sunday against the Jets was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history. Steven Grogan held the previous record, twice posting 41-yard runs.With the run Newton also passed Grogan for the single-season team record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Newton entered the game 26 yards behind Grogan, who had 539 rushing yards in 1978.The Patriots’ drive ended with a 7-yard TD pass from Newton to James White to put the Patriots in front 7-0.— Kyle Hightower, reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.___1:15 p.m.Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went over 1,000 yards with style.The Pro Bowler broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers to eclipse 1,000 yards for the second straight season. The Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win.Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, missed four games earlier this season with a sprained right knee.As a rookie, Chubb went over 1,000 yards before he was thrown for a loss late in the season finale and finished with 996.___12:10 p.m.The Tennessee Titans will be trying to win their first AFC South title in 12 years without a defensive lineman.Tennessee placed rookie Teair Tart on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday hours before playing in Houston needing a victory over the Texans (4-11) to clinch the division. Tart has played seven games this season and got his first start last week in a loss at Green Bay.The Titans also will be without four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski who was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday. But three-time punter Brett Kern was activated off that list Saturday and will be available Sunday.
The Associated Press