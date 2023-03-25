Man City striker compared to Haaland 'can be best in the world', says team-mate

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw has already prompted comparisons to Erling Haaland for her goalscoring exploits, and a Manchester City team-mate believes she can be the world's best player.

Jamaica striker Shaw has scored 26 goals in 23 games in all competitions for City this season, including 15 in 15 in the Women's Super League.

The 26-year-old has averaged a goal every 86 minutes in the league – not quite on par with men's star Haaland, who has scored every 76 minutes in the Premier League, but close enough for onlookers to note the similarities.

City manager Gareth Taylor did not shy away from comparisons between the "pretty remarkable" pair last week, explaining how both are "so mentally strong".

It is that quality that might yet make Shaw the world's best, with England defender Alex Greenwood backing her City colleague.

"I'm not surprised she's doing what she is doing, and she still has so many levels to go to, which is quite frightening to be honest," Greenwood told BBC Sport.

"I think she can be the best in the world if she wants to be. She has all the attributes to be the best in the world.

"I know how hard she works in training. It's the reason she's flourishing right now.

"She's been really strong for us, so we just need to keep feeding her, keep giving her the ball, and the rest she'll take care of."