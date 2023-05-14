Man City star mocks Arsenal minutes after title collapse confirmed

Manchester City defender Amyeric Laporte could not resist mocking Arsenal's title collapse as his team close in on the Premier League crown.

The Gunners had led the title race for over 200 days, more than any other side during a single season in Premier League history, but a poor run since April - winning two of seven games - has seen their unlikely tilt at the title end, with Brighton winning 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon amid accusations of the Gunners ‘bottling’ their campaign.

Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan earned Brighton a deserved victory which means City need one more win from their final three games to defend their crown.

City could even be champions on Saturday night, before they next kick a ball, if Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest. Otherwise victory over Chelsea will clinch their fifth title in six seasons.

Minutes after Arsenal's defeat to Brighton, Laporte jumped on Twitter to underline his team's confidence of an imminent title win.

Arsenal face Forest next Saturday, with City hosting Chelsea the following day.