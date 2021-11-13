Man City star Kevin De Bruyne speaks in favour of Arsene Wenger’s World Cup proposal

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne has become one of the first leading footballers to speak somewhat in favour of the idea to potentially hold the World Cup every two years.

Arsene Wenger’s proposal has largely been derided across the footballing landscape, though the Manchester City midfielder did suggest such a notion wasn’t “bad in itself” as long as players were afforded adequate rest.

UEFA has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the proposals, with the confederation’s president Aleksander Ceferin even saying European countries could boycott biennial World Cups.

The Premier League came out against the plan on Thursday and there is also opposition from European Leagues and the European Club Association but De Bruyne says it has some merit, as long as players are given a rest at the end of each season.

“At the start of the season, I had a meeting with FIFA and Arsene Wenger to explain to us what they wanted to do,” De Bruyne, who is set to play for Belgium against Estonia in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, told news agency Belga.

“To do something like that, federations of all countries, UEFA and FIFA have to coordinate. Everyone has to work together.

“I insisted on a second point: I told them that they had to keep a real period of rest for us, the players, at the end of the season.

“The idea isn’t bad in itself, as long as everyone works together.”

Additional reporting from PA

