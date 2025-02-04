Man City splash the cash to sign Rodri replacement on deadline day

Manchester City have completed their fifth signing of the January transfer window with the deadline day capture of Nico González from Porto.

González moves to the Etihad Stadium after the Premier League champions triggered the 23-year-old's €60m release clause.

The former Barcelona man has been brought in to bolster City's midfield and provide much-needed cover for Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who was ruled out for the whole season after picking up a serious knee injury back in September.

In Rodri's absence, Pep Guardiola's side have lost seven Premier League matches this term - the latest being Sunday's 5-1 humbling at the hands of Arsenal - leaving them in a battle for a top four finish, and needing to overcome holders Real Madrid in the play-off round if they are to remain in the Champions League.

González - who came through the ranks at Barcelona and moved to Porto in 2023 - is the man City have now turned to in an attempt to solve their midfield problem.

The Spain U21 international follows Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah in moving to the Etihad Stadium this winter.

