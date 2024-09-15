Man City’s rivals believe points deduction ‘insufficient’ if found guilty of 115 charges

Should they lose ‘the Trial of the Century’ Man City could be relegated or suffer points deductions across multiple seasons - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Manchester City’s ‘Trial of the Century’ starts on Monday with rival clubs believing a simple points deduction would be insufficient punishment if they are found guilty of the 115 charges they face.

City’s reputation is on the line at the hearing — described by one leading football official as ‘era defining’ — which is expected to last 10 weeks. The independent commission has the option of expelling the club from the Premier League as they can impose any sanction “it shall think fit”.

Pep Guardiola said last Friday he believes many of City’s rivals want them sanctioned. Telegraph Sport has been told that teams in the Premier League believe a points deduction — even one that relegated them to the Championship — would not be suitable if City are found guilty of most or all of the charges facing them, given the scale of cheating that would have been proven.

If City were demoted one division, they would be immediate favourites to be promoted. One alternative proposed by a senior figure in the game would be for points deductions to be applied across multiple seasons to severely impact their ability to challenge for honours.

Another sanction available to the independent commission sitting in judgment on the case would be expelling City from the Premier League; something that would have major consequences.

Could we see Erling Haaland playing in the lower leagues? - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Commission has no power to relegate City

Telegraph Sport has been told the commission would have no power to relegate City to a particular division because it would have no jurisdiction over the likes of the English Football League or National League. Expelling City would, therefore, force them to apply to enter the EFL, which would be under no obligation to make them a member.

If the club were found guilty and thrown out of the Premier League, the EFL would have every incentive to accept them as a member — potentially starting in League Two — given the commercial benefits of having a fallen giant looking to rise back up the divisions. It would also satisfy those demanding a harsher penalty than a mere points deduction.

There is nothing in the regulations to prevent a commission throwing a club out of the Premier League midway through a season — something which would have major repercussions for the affected campaign.

That would include expunging all City’s results and deducting any points won against them by other teams, but could result in them continuing to play in other competitions such as the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League.

It may also force the Premier League to pay a rebate to Sky Sports and TNT Sports over any corresponding reduction in live televised fixtures.

City have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and say that they have irrefutable evidence to support their position and “look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”