Man City rest stars then thrash Luton to go top of the Premier League

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores his team's third goal - Getty Images /Alex Livesey

Mateo Kovacic scored a stunning volley as Manchester City hit five to move to the top of the Premier League.

With Arsenal and Liverpool not in action until Sunday, City’s 5-1 victory over Luton put them two points clear at the summit.

It looked like it could be an exercise in damage limitation for Luton after an own goal from Daiki Hashioka, inadvertently turning Erling Haaland’s sliced volley into his own net, after just 66 seconds gave City an early lead.

But until Kovacic’s sublime volley from Julian Alvarez’s pass after a short corner doubled City’s advantage midway through the second half, Luton had put up stubborn resistance and frustrated the Premier League champions.

Thereafter, Luton began to tire and City took full advantage. Haaland scored a penalty 14 minutes from time to open up a cushion Fred Onyedinma brought down Jeremy Doku, who would later add a fourth. Ross Barkley pulled a goal back for Luton between times before Josko Gvardiol crashed a right-footed piledriver into the top corner just days after doing similar against Real Madrid. Defeat kept Rob Edwards’ side in the bottom three.

Pep Guardiola gave a long overdue rest to midfield lynchpin Rodri while the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish all started on the substitutes’ bench ahead of next Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final, second leg at home to Real.

City fans were also buoyed to see defenders Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake back in the matchday squad after injuries.

Premier League clockwatch, As it happened...

05:54 PM BST

Brentford boss Frank reacts

It feels so good. Nine games we’ve been without a win and I’ve just been saying to the lads ‘please don’t do that to me or yourself again’. Everyone was talking about finals. I didn’t do that about this game. It was not a final but this is so important. Today was not through the roof but I think it was a good performance. This has definitely been the most challenging season. Injuries, actually performing quite good, Ivan’s been banned...all of that. It’s been tough but it just reminds you why it is the best league in the world. It’s so difficult.

Thomas Frank celebrates after Brentford's win - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

05:47 PM BST

Wolves boss O’Neil reacts

It was a good game, a hard fought game. You can see Forest are probably in a stronger moment than us with the way they finished the game, but a draw is probably a fair result. Forest will be disappointed not to win it late on at home with the territory they had, although they did not test Sa too much. The two goals we gave away were disappointing. Jose Sa will be disappointed with the first goal, a soft header into the middle of the net, I think the bounce deceived him slightly. That shouldn’t result in a goal in a Premier League game. Second goal comes out of nothing. Long ball we don’t deal with.

05:35 PM BST

Brighton boss De Zerbi reacts

Fair result. We didn’t deserve to win and we didn’t deserve to lose. I think in this moment Brighton are like this. We are trying to play better, we are trying to win but it’s clear we are spending a tough moment. We have a lot of injuries, we have many points to the European position. It has been a tough season for the players who played a lot of games - Gross, Van Hecke, Dunk, Welbeck and we are trying to give our best but at the moment it’s tough.

05:28 PM BST

City winger Doku reacts

We knew it was going to be very difficult against a team that plays very deep. We had to be patient and we were, we scored a good goal through Kova[cic] and after that it became easier. We knew we might need goals and it’s good we got five today. Of course I’m happy, some games you create chances and the statistics don’t follow - today was a good day, it worked and I’m very happy about that.

Jeremy Doku celebrates scoring City's fourth goal - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

05:22 PM BST

Forest’s Gibbs-White reacts

Yes of course it is [still in our own hands]. We were in this position last season so we know what we have to do. We just need to keep plugging away and picking up as many points as possible. This one today could prove vital come the end of the season. Disappointed but we’ll take the point.

05:08 PM BST

FULL TIME Brentford 2 Sheffield United 0

Brentford complete a 2-0 home win over rock-bottom Sheffield United to end their winless run of nine Premier League games under coach Thomas Frank.

05:06 PM BST

FULL TIME Nottingham Forest 2 Wolves 2

Matheus Cunha scored twice for Wolverhampton Wanderers in his first start in two months as relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest let a second-half lead slip in their 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground.

04:59 PM BST

FULL TIME Burnley 1 Brighton 1

Relegation draws closer for Burnley after another howler from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric meant they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor against Brighton.

Burnley have only lost once in six matches but they have given themselves so much to do in their bid to avoid the drop that a home point was just not enough.

Substitute Josh Bronwhill put them ahead in the 74th minute but Muric’s bungling failure to trap Sander Berge’s back pass five minutes later – a week after his error led to defeat at Everton – gave Brighton a point on the road.

Even if they were given a helping hand, Brighton deserved it after dominating the second period.

04:56 PM BST

FULL TIME Man City 5 Luton 1

Big end to the match for City to boost their goal difference. They are now two points clear at the top.

04:55 PM BST

90+3mins: Man City 5 Luton 1 GOAL

Josko Gvardiol has his striking boots on again. The Croatia defender found the net with a beauty against Real Madrid and this was another cracker. Getting the ball from Jeremy Doku’s pull-back, he unleashed into the top corner.

He had not scored for City before this week and now has two in as many games.

04:54 PM BST

90+3mins: Brentford 2 Sheffield United 0 GOAL

That will do it. Brentford score again in the 93rd minute and it’s Frank Onyeka who had just come on as sub. It was Sergio Reguilon’s throw in, Kevin Shade with a clever touch and Onyeka to finish from close range.

“We are staying up,” sing the Bees fans.

04:48 PM BST

88mins: Man City 4 Luton 1 GOAL

City put an end to any hopes of a Luton comeback. Jeremy Doku dances around Onyedinma and threads his finish through the legs of Daiki Hashioka.

04:44 PM BST

75mins: Burnley 1 Brighton 1 GOAL

Brighton are level in the 79th minute after a terrible, terrible error from Arijanet Muric.

The Burnley goalkeeper somehow allowed a gentle back pass from Sander Berge to dribble under his foot and into his net. He tried to trap it but failed miserably.

For the second week in a row Muric has cost his side.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill looks dejected after Arijanet Muric scored an own goal - Reuters/Craig Brough

04:42 PM BST

81mins: Man City 3 Luton 1 GOAL

Ross Barkley pulls a goal back for Luton. He robs Matheus Nunes as City try to play it out from the back, then dances around Ruben Dias before finishing past Ederson. Fine goal from Barkley, who sends fans back down the M6 with at least a goal to sing about.

One more goal and it will be very interesting, with De Bruyne and Haaland subbed off to save their legs.

04:39 PM BST

74mins: Burnley 1 Brighton 0 GOAL

Goal for Burnley. Substitute Josh Brownhill capitalises on a defensive blunder from Carlos Baleba to give the home side a precious lead in the 74th minute.

Baleba sold Bart Verbruggen short and the Brighton goalkeeper’s clearance cannoned off Brownhill as he charged in and into the empty net.

If there was some good fortune for Burnley, Brownhill deserved it for his energy.

It was the flip of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s winner for Everton against them last week.

Will it be enough?

04:35 PM BST

76mins: Man City 3 Luton 0 GOAL

Fred Onyedinma survived a penalty shout a few minutes ago when Jeremy Doku went down - but he doesn’t get away with a second one. He brings downs the Belgium winger and it gives Erling Haaland the opportunity to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

The Premier League’s top-scorer sends Thomas Kaminski the wrong way.

04:33 PM BST

71mins: Burnley 0 Brighton 0

A defensive headache for Burnley with Hjalmar Ekdal, who had played well, limping off.

With substitute Charlie Taylor already deployed at half time for Vitinho, the home side have brought on Josh Brownhill and been forced to move Sander Berge into defence from midfield.

Can Brighton exploit this in the 20 minutes that remain?

04:32 PM BST

68mins: Brentford 1 Sheffield United 0

Drama as Mikkel Damsgaard has what would have been his first goal for Brentford ruled out for a foul by Nathan Collins on McBurnie in the build up. It was a well-worked free-kick taken by Mbuemo and volleyed in by Damsgaard.

But when Sam Barrott was called to the monitor, there only looked like being one outcome.

04:27 PM BST

64mins: Man City 2 Luton 0 GOAL

Midway through the second half and City finally make it 2-0. Mateo Kovacic channels his Paul Scholes for this one.

A short corner is played to the edge of the area where Kovacic volleys powerfully into the top corner.

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic celebrates scoring their second goal - Reuters/Molly Darlington

04:26 PM BST

63mins: Brentford 1 Sheffield United 0 GOAL

Given how little either side had created, it was perhaps inevitable that it would take a bit of good (or bad) for a goal to be scored here. Mikkel Damsgaard drove forward from midfield and his attempted cross deflected off the unlucky Arblaster and past Ivo Grbic.

The game needed that even if Sheffield United didn’t.

04:26 PM BST

62mins: Nottingham Forest 2 Wolves 2 GOAL

Great response by the away side and Cunha gets his second of the match after a scramble in the box.

04:23 PM BST

59mins: Burnley 0 Brighton 0

Still goalless but Brighton in the ascendancy at Turf Moor in the second half.

Pascal Gross goes close twice, first with a deflected shot that left Arijanet Muric stranded in the Burnley goal and then with a strike the Kosovan did well to tip over.

Earlier, Maxime Esteve had come to Burnley’s rescue, hunting down Simon Adingra after Brighton had split open the home defence.

Burnley looking increasingly ragged at the back and hanging on a little.

04:20 PM BST

57mins: Nottingham Forest 2 Wolves 1 GOAL

Home side complete the comeback through midfielder Danilo, who side foots past Sa.

As things stand, Forest move up to 16th.

04:18 PM BST

54mins: Brentford 0 Sheffield United 0

Still no Toney and still no goals. Brentford just thought they had one when Zanka volleyed in from Mathias Jensen’s free-kick but it was rightly ruled out for offside.

Sheffield United have just made the first change – James McAtee on for Yasser Larouci.

04:08 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way around the grounds.

04:07 PM BST

‘The feel of a training match’

The atmosphere in the Etihad is flat. City are a goal up and have not come under any pressure. It has the feel of a training match ahead of facing Real Madrid in four days’ time.

De Bruyne’s booking a couple of minutes before the break livened things up a little.

04:04 PM BST

‘An outstanding strike’

There have been endless replays at the City Ground of Matheus Cunha’s goal, and it really was an outstanding strike.

Taking the ball inside his own half, Cunha advanced into the area and eluded Andrew Omobamidele before crashing a shot into the top corner.

There is also a flick just before the shot which takes the Brazilian past both Omobamidele and Ryan Yates, which makes all the difference.

Gary O’Neil must be wondering how the season might have ended if he had not lost Cunha for most of February and March with that hamstring injury.

03:54 PM BST

Half-time verdict from Turf Moor . . .

Goalless at half time at Turf Moor but Burnley’s David Datro Fofano will be asking himself how. The on-loan Chelsea striker slid in a cross from Wilson Odobert in added time but could not divert the ball into the Brighton net from inside the six-yard box.

If Burnley had the cleaner chances, Brighton had their moments too. Jakub Moder’s free-kick was saved by Arijanet Muric in the 43rd minute and the Kosovan goalkeeper then had to be quickly off his line to thwart Danny Welbeck from a tight angle after a one-two with the silky Joao Pedro.

After his howler that cost Burnley so dearly at Everton last week it has been a strong response so far from Muric.

03:51 PM BST

HALF TIME

We head to the break around the grounds with City leading Luton and a goal apiece between Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

No goals in the matches at Turf Moor and the Gtech.

03:49 PM BST

45+1mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Wolves 1 GOAL

Equaliser for the home side. From a corner by Reyna, heads in at the near post.

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring - Reuters/Chris Radburn

03:44 PM BST

39mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Wolves 1 GOAL

Matheus Cunha chases a long ball, battles against the Forest centre-backs and produces a brilliant bit of skill to beat them then whip a shot into the top corner.

Stunning strike.

03:41 PM BST

40mins: Brentford 0 Sheffield United 0

Maupay has just had the first real chance of the game as Anel Ahmedhodzic lost the ball attempting to run out of defence. Maupay was stretching to meet Bryan Mbuemo’s pass and his toe poke dribbled agonisingly wide of the post.

Toney is warming up already and that brought the biggest cheer of the half from the home support.

03:39 PM BST

38mins: Burnley 0 Brighton 0

Brighton have come into the game more after their sluggish start and Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra have both tested Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from the edge of the penalty area.

The best chance so far, however, fell to Burnley’s Jacob Bruun Larsen after 18 minutes but he fluffed his lines at the far post.

The Dane, on loan from Hoffenheim, is Burnley’s joint leading scorer this season. With five goals. Which explains a lot about their predicament near the foot of the Premier League.

03:38 PM BST

34mins: Brentford 0 Sheffield United 0

Oliver Arblaster is an under-the-radar success story for Sheffield United this season. The 19-year-old academy graduate has been composed so far in central midfield, in what is only his sixth appearance in the Premier League.

There are a few moans here amongst the home side who are impatient to see their team create a chance as they look for their first win in 10 games.

Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard (L) and Sheffield United's Oliver Arblaster vie for a header - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

03:34 PM BST

31mins: Burnley 0 Brighton 0

This fixture is one of the Premier League’s great culture clashes – Lancashire mill-town versus London-by-the-sea.

For the Brighton fans who made the long trek north, this is a distinct change of air. They aren’t overly impressed judging by the ‘Burnley’s a s---hole, I want to go home chants.’

All a matter of taste. It might not have a beach or pavilion but the view from the top of the James Hargreaves Stand at Turf Moor remains magnificently Lowry-esque.

03:32 PM BST

30mins: Man City 1 Luton 0

City get closer to a second goal. Matheus Nunes gets released behind the Luton defence by Kevin De Bruyne and his shot strikes the post. City have had all the possession, as you would expect.

They are trying to find a way through a red wall in front of Thomas Kaminski’s goal.

03:30 PM BST

29mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Wolves 0

Amazing goal-line clearance from Murillo. After a sloppy pass from Ryan Yates presented Joao Gomes with a chance, the midfielder’s shot beat Matz Sels but was headed off the line by Murillo. Pablo Sarabia then missed the target from the rebound.

Murillo is an outstanding prospect. Signed for £11m from Corinthians, he is easily worth five times that now.

03:27 PM BST

26mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Wolves 0

Wolves fans have just asked Nuno Espirito Santo to give them a wave – and then booed him for ignoring them.

Nuno remains a popular figure among the Wolves supporters after his four-year tenure, which included a Championship title, an FA Cup semi-final and Europa League quarter-final.

There’s not much else going on here at the City Ground. Forest have had a few chances but it’s very evenly matched.

03:23 PM BST

22mins: Brentford 0 Sheffield United 0

In Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie, Sheffield United have a pretty robust front line. It’s causing problems for Zanka and Nathan Collins who are being buffeted all over the place. It’s all quite frantic here so far.

Chris Wilder’s side are doing a good job of disrupting Brentford’s attempts to move smoothly through the lines so the Bees are struggling to get going.

03:17 PM BST

13mins: Burnley 0 Brighton 0

Brighton’s rotten run with injuries continues as Pervis Estupinan’s race is run after just 13 minutes.

The Ecuadorian pulled up awkwardly, untouched by any opponent and has been replaced by Igor Julio. It looks like an ankle twist.

Roberto De Zerbi has a thin bench padded out with a collection of youngsters so that is the last thing he needed.

Brighton's Pervis Estupinan receives medical attention after sustaining an injury - Reuters/Craig Brough

03:13 PM BST

12mins: Burnley 0 Brighton 0

A big shout for a Burnley penalty as Wilson Odobert crashes to the ground in the area but nothing doing.

Pervis Estupinan took enough of the ball to satisfy referee Simon Hooper. Lovely build-up by Burnley who have started really well.

Brighton, harried and hassled by Burnley’s energetic pressing, have yet to get going.

03:10 PM BST

9mins: Brentford 0 Sheffield United 0

Sheffield United have started well here at the Gtech Stadium. Auston Trusty just found himself in a great position on the edge of the area but wasted the chance with a shot that sailed high over the bar.

The only action of note so far for Brentford is a booking for Maupay for a trip on Jayden Bogle which looked harsh. Great atmosphere here with both sets of supporters in good voice.

03:08 PM BST

6mins: Burnley 0 Brighton 0

A couple of corners for Burnley in the opening five minutes at Turf Moor.

Craig Bellamy is on touchline duty for the home side today with Vincent Kompany serving a touchline ban after his red card against Chelsea.

Kompany’s assistant was sent off four times during his career and booked on 88 other occasions but calm heads are probably what Burnley need today.

They may be struggling in the relegation zone but they top the Premier League for sendings off this season.

03:05 PM BST

2mins: Man City 1 Luton 0 GOAL

One minute and seven seconds on the clock and City are a goal up. For those who triple-captained Erling Haaland in fantasy league (me) it unfortunately goes down as an own goal. Haaland’s scissor-kick was going well wide but went in off Daiki Hashioka.

Hashioka, who also scored an own goal against Arsenal recently, needed treatment as the ball whacked him in the face on the way in.

03:01 PM BST

Kick-off

The whistles have blown around the grounds in the Premier League 3pm kick offs.

02:57 PM BST

Rob Edwards: We know how difficult it’s going to be

Our key today is to try and build on our performances - good displays against Tottenham and Arsenal, and a really good win last week against Bournemouth. We know how difficult it’s going to be but we’re looking for a performance full of commitment, lots of hard running and try to cause them problems.

02:54 PM BST

Pep Guardiola: We’re tired

It’s not the first time we’ve been in this situation. It’s one month to finish the Premier League and we’re going to do everything. We’re tired, fatigued, but we’re going to try to do it.

02:53 PM BST

‘De Bruyne is back’

Team sheets were re-printed here at the Etihad Stadium, where Phil Foden was left off first time around. The hero of the Bernabeu is on the bench, while Kevin De Bruyne is back, starting and with the captain’s armband after missing out against Real Madrid.

But the most significant news is Ederson being back from injury in place of Stefan Ortega. That is a huge boost for Pep Guardiola ahead of the second leg on Wednesday.

Kevin De Bruyne is back in the City starting XI - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

02:51 PM BST

Wolves eyeing win at City Ground

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil keeps a close eye on his players - Reuters/Chris Radburn

02:07 PM BST

Manchester City vs Luton Town team news . . .

Manchester City

Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Matheus Luiz, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Walker, Ake, Grealish, Rodri, Ortega, Bernardo Silva, Gomez, Foden, Bobb.

Luton Town

Kaminski, Onyedinma, Hashioka, Burke, Doughty, Chong, Barkley, Berry, Clark, Morris, Townsend.

Subs: Shea, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Krul, Johnson, Chigozie, Nelson, Piesold, Harris.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire).

02:05 PM BST

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers team news . . .

Anthony Elanga is out of Forest’s game against Wolves after sustaining an injury in training, but is expected back for next weekend’s trip to Everton.

The big news for Wolves is that Hwang Hee-chan is back, starting on the bench. Gary O’Neil’s season has been threatening to run out of steam after injuries to key players, including Pedro Neto, but Hwang is among the substitutes today.

Nottingham Forest

Sels, Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Reyna, Wood.

Subs: Turner, Tavares, Sangare, Toffolo, Dominguez, Niakhate, Origi, Montiel, Duarte Ribeiro.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jose Sa, Santiago Bueno, Kilman, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Doherty, Sarabia, Doyle, Matheus Cunha.

Subs: Traore, Hwang, Dawson, Hugo Bueno, Bentley, King, Barnett, Chirewa, Fraser.

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire).

02:04 PM BST

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion team news . . .

Relegation-haunted Burnley make two changes to their defence for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion. One is enforced, with Dara O’Shea suspended after his red card at Everton last week, and the other sees Charlie Taylor dropped to the bench. Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal are the players who come in.

Brighton also make two alterations from the home defeat against Arsenal with Joao Pedro and Joel Veltman added to the starting line-up as Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso join Roberto De Zerbi’s extensive injury list.

Burnley

Muric, Vitinho, Ekdal, Esteve, Assignon, Foster, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana.

Subs: Trafford, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Benson, Amdouni, Ndayishimiye, Massengo.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Baleba, Adingra, Moder, Joao Pedro, Welbeck.

Subs: Igor, Lallana, Barco, Steele, Fati, Buonanotte, Offiah, Peupion, O’Mahony.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).

02:02 PM BST

Brentford vs Sheffield United team news . . .

Ivan Toney is on the bench for Brentford for the second game in a row with Neal Maupay preferred in attack. Sheffield United make just one change with Yasser Larouci coming in for injured captain Jack Robinson as Chris Wilder attempts to preserve the Blades’ slim survival chances.

Brentford

Flekken, Roerslev, Jorgensen, Collins, Reguilon, Jensen, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.

Subs: Pinnock, Schade, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk.

Sheffield United

Grbic, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Larouci, Brereton, McBurnie.

Subs: Archer, Norwood, Foderingham, Vinicius Souza, Ben Slimane, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.

Referee: Sam Barrott (West Yorkshire)

01:45 PM BST

Afternoon all . . .

And welcome to coverage of the 3pm kick offs from the Premier League with four games impacting the top and bottom of the table.

For 24 hours at least, Manchester City can top the Premier League table with a win at home to Luton Town.

But could City’s focus be elsewhere with a Champions League second-leg clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday?

”We have to [focus on Luton Town], the Premier League is so important,” Pep Guardiola said on Friday. “It’s 11, 10 months we’ve been fighting for the title, we know what position we are in.”

Luton will be desperate to get something from the game having scored a late winner at Bournemouth last week. A shock win would see them climb as high as 16th.

At Turf Moor, Burnley are six points from safety heading into today’s match with Brighton. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will not be on the touchline after being found to have used improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official.

Brentford have drawn their last three matches and have not won a league game since February 10. They face Sheffield United, who sit bottom of the league and seem destined to be relegated but Thomas Frank has warned Brentford they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

He said: “We are facing a Sheffield United team that look much more like a Chris Wilder Sheffield United team, when they got promoted under him.

”The last four games, they have been very much in form, great performances, very good results as well – 2-2 against Chelsea, Liverpool only just beat them at Anfield, 3-3 against Fulham, and 2-2 against Bournemouth.

”They have more fight and they are more difficult to beat. They are doing everything I would expect from a Chris Wilder team.

”I think he has done a very good job in general, and we are seeing what he is building at the club now, so I expect a difficult game.”

Relegation threatened Nottingham Forest host Wolves, who are winless in three but could move up to ninth with a win.