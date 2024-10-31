Which Man City players are available after Pep Guardiola's major injury crisis update?

Which Man City players are available after Pep Guardiola's major injury crisis update?

Pep Guardiola issued an alarming injury update after Manchester City’s Carabao Cup exit at Tottenham on Wednesday night.

City lost 2-1 at Spurs after early goals from Timo Werner and Pape Matar Sarr despite a response from Mathues Nunes before half-time.

The hosts ultimately held on and while Guardiola was pleased with his team’s performance, the night could be costly even aside from the result.

Savinho added to City’s injury worries after he was stretchered off, while Josko Gvardiol appeared to need treatment after the full-time whistle.

Guardiola claimed he had only “13 players” available after the game, declaring his side are “in trouble”. The Premier League champions are already without the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Rodri, while Kyle Walker and Jeremy Doku are among the other absentees.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the Man City players who are available ahead of their League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Worry: Savinho was stretchered off during Man City’s loss to Tottenham (Action Images via Reuters)

Which Man City players are fit amid injury crisis?

While Guardiola could of course call-up academy players, options are limited.

As per the squad list on the club’s official website, it would appear as if Guardiola is right in his assertion that only 13 players are available.

List of available Man City players

(Outfield players only)

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Josh Wilson-Esbrand

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Erling Haaland

Total: 13