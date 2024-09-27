Man City: Pep Guardiola names three alternatives to Rodri after season-ending injury

Man City: Pep Guardiola names three alternatives to Rodri after season-ending injury

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City do have options to replace star midfielder Rodri.

The Man City boss confirmed on Friday that Spanish international Rodri would miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a serious knee ligament injury.

While Guardiola undoubtedly boasts the kind of squad managers around the world would envy, the former Atletico Madrid star is one of his most important players.

City lost the three Premier League games the 28-year-old missed last season, while the player himself is on an unbeaten run spanning 52 League fixtures.

Still, Guardiola has vowed to find a solution following the blow and highlighted the likes of John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan as potential in-house alternatives.

"Mateo Kovacic and I have a few more,” said Guardiola ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newcastle.

"Ilkay Gündogan can play in that position, John Stones have too. We have alternatives."