Man City lift the Premier League trophy as Sergio Aguero signs off in style at the Etihad

(Getty Images)

Manchester City were able to celebrate their Premier League title triumph by lifting the trophy in front of thousands of their fans at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday, the way the fixture schedule fell meant Man City - who had already long been confirmed champions - would get to lift the trophy at home after their match against Everton on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

It was a bittersweet day for Sergio Aguero as the City legend bid farewell to the club, but made it a goodbye to remember with two goals in a 5-0 rout of the Toffees.

City’s record goalscorer, who is leaving the club after next week’s Champions League final, hit a quickfire double having come off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.

His efforts added to earlier strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden as City showed no sign of letting up ahead of next week’s Champions League Final against Chelsea in Porto.

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Not only were supporters back at the Etihad after 14 months away, but it was their first chance to salute the champions and acknowledge their European exploits.

The fans certainly made their presence felt throughout the afternoon. Before the game big numbers spilled into the road as City’s team coaches made what is normally a straightforward journey from the training complex to the stadium.

Only 10,000 were permitted inside the stadium but the atmosphere they generated inspired the team and few left before the post-match ceremonies, which included the club tributes to Aguero.

The Argentine duly repaid that tribute with his final two League goals for City before he and his team-mates lifted the trophy on yet another day to remember for the club.

Read More

Chelsea, Liverpool qualify for Champions League as Leicester miss out

Brighton 3-2 Man City: Graham Potter rattles Pep Guardiola

Chelsea vs Man City Champions League Final: Date, venue and tickets