Man City injury update: Rodri and Nathan Ake latest news and return dates

Manchester City are monitoring a couple of injury worries ahead of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League.

In the latter stages of the weekend win over Everton, Rodri was forced off with a knock.

The Spaniard’s exit follows the latest on Nathan Ake, who is once again racing back to fitness from an injury issue.

Pep Guardiola had lamented Madrid having an extra day off over City, before they meet in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Here is your latest update of Man City injuries and return dates...

Rodri

City have confirmed that Rodri is expected to be fit for the Madrid game after he came off nursing what appeared to be an injury at Everton.

The midfielder was feeling his knee late in the game, before eventually being taken off for Kalvin Phillips.

However, Guardiola has insisted that Rodri will bounce back quickly from the knock.

“He will be okay on Wednesday,” the manager confirmed post-game.

Nathan Ake

A niggling hamstring injury once again kept Ake out of the City team to face Everton.

An initial three-game absence saw the defender briefly return before he was forced off against Leeds and missed the games with Madrid and the Toffees.

Back in training, Guardiola described him as feeling “much better” ahead of the weekend.

Ake is therefore potentially in contention for the semi-final second leg, with an update expected in Tuesday’s pre-game press conference.