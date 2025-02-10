Man City injury update: Nico Gonzalez, Ruben Dias and Rodri latest news and return dates

Nightmare start: Nico Gonzalez was injured on his Man City debut (Getty Images)

Manchester City were dealt a fresh injury blow during their FA Cup win over Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side narrowly avoided a huge upset as they came from behind to beat Orient 2-1 but new signing Nico Gonzalez was forced off on his debut.

Losing Gonzalez was a major concern for City as focus shifts to Tuesday’s huge Champions League play-off first-leg clash with Real Madrid.

Ahead of that showdown at the Etihad, here’s a look at the latest Man City injuries…

Nico Gonzalez

Gonzalez came off in the first half on Saturday having been brought down seconds before Orient went ahead.

Guardiola said afterwards that the midfielder “could not continue”, though he was reportedly spotted among the rest of the City substitutes after getting treatment.

Potential return date: Unknown

Boost: Ruben Dias is thought to have avoided injury during Man City’s game against Leyton Orient (Action Images via Reuters)

Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias is only just returning from a muscle injury and came off after the first half against Orient.

That would have raised concern given his injury record this season, although Guardiola confirmed his substitution was pre-planned.

“The plan was for Ruben just 45 minutes after coming from injury and I didn't want to play the two new players at the same time," said Guardiola.

Potential return date: Tuesday 11 February 2025 vs Real Madrid

Rodri

Rodri underwent surgery on a serious knee injury back in September and was not expected to play again this season.

But the Spain international has been included in City’s squad for the knockout phase of the Champions League, sparking hopes he could make a comeback.

Guardiola insists there is no pressure on him to return this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2025

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is another City player to have endured an injury-hit season.

Still, while the Dutchman did not play at the weekend, Guardiola had confirmed he was at least in contention to play.

That would perhaps hint at a return reasonably soon.

Potential return date: February 2025

Jeremy Doku

Like Ake, Jeremy Doku was in contention to start against Orient but did not make the squad.

Potential return date: February 2025

Ederson

Ederson is also reportedly back in training but no official update was given on the goalkeeper before the Orient game.

Potential return date: Unknown

Oscar Bobb

Oscar Bobb had been back in training of late after a leg injury that has seen him miss the entire season thus far.

But the forward is said to have gone over on his ankle in the build-up to the Orient game in a setback for Guardiola.

While the issue is not thought to be serious, his return date is unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown