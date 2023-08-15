Man City injury update: Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and John Stones latest news and return dates

Manchester City have suffered a trio of injury blows as the UEFA Super Cup looms.

Kevin De Bruyne limped out of the win over Burnley as the treble winners opened their Premier League campaign on Friday night. Although Nathan Ake was able to return to the squad, John Stones and Ruben Dias were two unexpected absentees.

Here is your latest update of Man City injuries and return dates...

Kevin De Bruyne

A longstanding hamstring injury took De Bruyne out of last season’s Champions League final and pretty much all of pre-season, before his return in the Community Shield.

Pep Guardiola handed the Belgian a start at Burnley yet he only lasted 23 minutes before being taken off with a recurrence of the same issue. He’s set for a scan today.

“He is injured again unfortunately,” the City boss told Match of the Day. “Same place and position as the Champions League and he will be out for a while.”

De Bruyne was left out of City’s travelling squad for the Super Cup, along with Bernardo Silva.

Ruben Dias

Portuguese defender Dias has been ruled out of the Sevilla clash due to concussion protocol.

Guardiola said City were “scared” when his player suffered the blow in training before facing Burnley, a game he missed as an automatic seven-day absence was triggered.

“Ruben was a concussion in the head,” revealed the manager. “We were scared what happened so the protocol has to be seven days off.”

Ruben Dias is out with concussion (Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

John Stones

A hip injury forced Stones out of the Burnley game and he won’t be fit until the game with Newcastle this coming Saturday, at the earliest.

“John felt with one pass something in the abductor,” Guardiola confirmed on Friday night.

“The doctor told me today he feels really good so it will not be long. He will not be ready for Sevilla, but maybe Newcastle.”